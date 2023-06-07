Farm Crawl harvests community event
MORROW COUNTY — A new family-friendly event is harvesting hands-on activities and demonstrations for all ages — and it’s free.
The South Morrow Farm Crawl includes a self-guided tour on Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with six farms in Heppner, Ione and Lexington. And the final stop is the Morrow County Heritage Agriculture Museum, 770 Riverside Ave. in Heppner.
But that’s not all — a community event wraps up the day from 3-7 p.m. near the Willow Creek Water Park in Heppner. It includes live music by Skillethead, food trucks, a vendor market, face painting, a team cornhole tournament and a raffle.
For those who can’t drive, the Morrow County Loop will offer one route of public transportation starting at 11 a.m. Visitors need to reserve a seat in advance.
For more information, including a map, a raffle passport or to reserve a seat, visit www.southmorrowfarmcrawl.com. For questions, contact Julie Baker at 541-676-9642 or julie.baker@oregonstate.edu.
Knitters gather for park event
HERMISTON — Knitters, crocheters, and all yarn crafters are invited to gather in celebration of “Knit in Public Day.”
The event is Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St. Admission is free.
The Hermiston Yarn Club, a crafting group that normally meets at the Hermiston Public Library, will offer lessons and demonstrations to those interested in learning to knit or crochet. Free patterns, yarn, and supplies will be offered while supplies last.
Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are welcome to drop by for “show and tell” and to meet others who share their passion. Spinners and weavers also are invited to bring their handiwork, a chair and a shade canopy.
For more information, call Kathy at 541-965-0728 or Lynda at 541-922-4203.
Battle of the Bands rocks Churchill June 10
BAKER CITY — The Baker High School Battle of the Bands is happening Saturday, June 10, at Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 6:45 p.m. Admission is free. Food will be available from Young Roots Farm.
Five bands, all with students from Baker High, are signed up for the battle. The winning band will open for Cumulus on July 16 and receive $50 per band member. For information, visit churchillbaker.com.
Freewater Daze returns for second year
MILTON-FREEWATER — Live music, vendor booths and a variety of park activities are featured during the second annual Freewater Daze.
The family-friendly event is Saturday, June 17, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Freewater Park, 722 N. Main St. Admission is free.
The day kicks off with breakfast from 8-11 a.m. The meal is $9 per person — except first responders can eat for free. And Milton-Freewater Elks Lodge No. 2146 will present a Flag Day ceremony.
Get your groove on for a chance to win cash prizes during the dance contest (entry is $5). Artists from across the region will crank up the music, including Living Room Suite, Pamela Thomas Martin, Coyote Joe & Prairie Wind, an acoustic set from the Wasteland Kings, and Feedback.
For more information, search bit.ly/43wrpxL. For questions, contact Coyote Joe Sartin at coyotejoe_sartin@yahoo.com or 509-520-6419.
Fiddle show happening June 10 in Joseph
JOSEPH — The Blue Mountain Old Time Fiddlers will have a show Saturday, June 10, 6 p.m. at the Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane. Admission is $5, $4 for members, and free for ages 12 and younger.
Prior to the music, a dinner will be available at 5 p.m. for $16. For more information, call Robyn Burns at 503-423-7730.
Register soon for Wallowa Fiddle Tunes Camp
WALLOWA — Registration is still open for the Wallowa Fiddle Tunes Camp, which is happening July 9-14 at Wallowa Elementary School.
The camp, which has a maximum capacity of about 115, is designed with a “multi-generation model” and families are encouraged to attend together. Camping is available around the school, which has showers.
Registration is $220. Classes begin at 9 a.m. each day, and the musical opportunities continue throughout the afternoon and evening.
Co-director Robyn Burns said space is still available for younger players in the Kidz Fiddle program.
Financial help is available through the Charles Trump Memorial Fund. For information, email info@wvmusialliance.org or visit wvmusicalliance.org for the application.
Grant County health fair is June 16
JOHN DAY — Grant County’s 26th annual health fair is happening Friday, June 16, from 7 a.m. to noon at the Grant County Fairgrounds pavilion.
The event features a blood draw ($35), free dermatology skin checks, free breast exams, and resources such as rehabilitation services, senior services, VA services, tai chi classes and more.
Pre-register for the fair at bluemountainhospital.org.
Oregon East Symphony presents ‘A Hero’s Life’
PENDLETON — The Oregon East Symphony’s 2022-2023 concert season comes to a heroic conclusion with “A Hero’s Life” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Vert Auditorium, 480 SW Dorion Ave.
Thanks to support from the Pendleton Foundation Trust, free, floor-level general admission tickets to “A Hero’s Life” are available at businesses and organizations in Pendleton. A complete list of partners who carry free tickets is available at OregonEastSymphony.org.
Reserved balcony and floor-level seats are available for purchase by calling 541-276-0320 or visiting OregonEast Symphony.org.
PFLAG hosts Pride Month drag show
PENDLETON — Some of PFLAG Pendleton’s favorite drag queens will take the stage during a Pride Month event.
Let ‘ Er Drag, which is open to adults 21 and older, is Friday, June 9, 8 p.m. at Electric Sundown, 14 S.E. Third St. The doors open at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 via bit.ly/43xBFFR or $30 at the door.
Money raised from the event will help with PFLAG’s mission to educate, advocate and provide support to the local LGBTQ community. For more information, search www.facebook.com/PFLAG.Pendleton.
Art sought for September show
BAKER CITY — Crossroads Carnegie Art Center’s 25th annual Art at the Crossroads show happens in September, and artists are encouraged to enter.
All media types are welcome for this judged show. Artwork will be accepted on Aug. 28, and the show opens Sept. 1. Monetary prizes and awards will be presented at the judge’s discretion. A People’s Choice award will be selected by the community and patrons who attend the opening reception and cast their votes before 8 p.m.
On Saturday, Sept. 2, judge Sam Hopple will give an informal talk and critique in the gallery from 10 a.m. to noon.
For details on the show, visit crossroads-arts.org.
Juneteenth Celebration includes free barbecue
HERMISTON — Everyone is invited as the Hermiston Cultural Awareness Coalition fires up the barbie for a Juneteenth Celebration. The free event is Saturday, June 17, 4-8 p.m., at McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St.
The family-friendly event includes a free barbecue, music, park activities and a bouncy castle for the kids. Also, attendees can learn more about the holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
For more information, search www.facebook.com/hcac2000. For questions, call Dave Gracia, HCAC president, at 541-571-7874.
Fossil Fridays announces 2023 season
FOSSIL — An artisan market and live music are featured during Fossil Fridays.
Held on the third Friday of the month — June through August — the 2023 season kicks off Friday, June 16, 4-8 p.m. in downtown Fossil. In addition to an opportunity to shop at the artisan market, it includes games for the kids, museum tours and a beer garden.
Taking the stage for the June event is Deep Roots Revival from 6-8 p.m. Dan Robinson is the featured performer on July 21 and Robert Cannon will play Aug. 18.
Vendor space is $15 per table. For more information, search www.facebook.com/fossilfridays or call 541-763-2233.
Apply now for Handmade Holidays
LA GRANDE — Applications are now open for the Handmade Holidays Makers Market at Art Center East, which is set for Nov. 17-18.
The two-day art sale draws more than 1,500 visitors every year.
Art Center East selects vendors “for the quality and uniqueness of their work, and curates the lineup to include a balanced and engaging selection.”
Applications are open through July 25. Acceptance notifications will be sent Aug. 1, and the vendor booth registration is due Aug. 8. For the application, visit artcentereast.org. The market will be open to the public Nov. 17 and 18, plus a special VIP shopping hour from 3-4 p.m. Nov. 17.
Desert Lanes rolls out free bowling for kids
HERMISTON — Bowling for kids is never more affordable than during the summer months at Desert Lanes Family Fun Center, 1545 N. First St.
As part of the Kids Bowl Free, children ages 2-17 can play two games each day of the program. At Desert Lanes, it’s Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All participants must wear bowling shoes, which are available to rent.
Parents must register their kids at bit.ly/3qe0U1J to receive program coupons via email. For more information, search www.bowldesertlanes.com. For questions, call 541-567-6364.
Marketplace pops up in Arlington
ARLINGTON — The Pop Artisan District is gearing up for the 2023 summer season. The pop-up marketplace is erected in downtown Arlington in the empty lot in the vicinity of 300 Beech St. — between Big River Pizza and the Old Village Inn Restaurant.
Featuring Arlington-area artisans, makers, creators and growers, the event opens Saturday, June 17 from 5-8 p.m. It continues each Wednesday and Saturday through Sept. 16.
For questions, call the Oregon Frontier Chamber of Commerce at 541-384-7777 or email Bobbi Jo Danze at bobbi@oregonfrontierchamber.com.
Super late models rev up raceway
HERMISTON — The Oregon 125, featuring the Northwest Super Late Model Series, is gearing up for racing in Hermiston.
The event is Saturday, June 17 at the Hermiston Raceway, 81236 N. Highway 395. The gates open at 4 p.m. and the racing starts at 6 p.m. Racing action includes Bettarel Hobby Stocks, legends, bombers, street stocks and hornets.
Tickets range from $12 to $20 or a family pass is $65. Also, Speedy’s Grill will serve up fuel for humans, including a variety of food and beverages.
Advance tickets are available via www.hermistonraceway.com. For questions, call 509-845-5510.
