Riverside concerts start June 29
LA GRANDE — Riverside concerts, a program by La Grande Parks and Recreation, will feature live music every Thursday at Riverside Park from 6-8 p.m. In case of bad weather, the concert will move inside Riverside Pavilion. Attendance is free. The series is sponsored by the La Grande Arts Commission.
The first event features Sage & Stone on June 29. The next shows are Russell Kofoed (July 6), Chris Baron (July 13), Terry LaMont (July 20), Kent Wells (July 27), Marinelli & Friends (Aug. 3), Calico Bones (Aug. 10) and Sweet N Juicy (Aug. 17).
Wasteland Kings to play in Irrigon
IRRIGON — The Wasteland Kings will bring their Americana sound to Morrow County’s Music in the Parks.
The La Grande-based band will take the stage on Monday, July 3, 7 p.m. at Irrigon Marina Park, 430 N.E. Eighth St. There is no admission charge.
People are invited to bring a picnic to enjoy while listening to music. Also, grab your lawn chairs or blankets.
In case of inclement weather, the show will be moved to Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane. For more information, search www.facebook.com/boardman-irrigon.
Veterans group reels in fishing contest
UMATILLA — The Pacific Northwest Veterans Alliance hopes to lure people in for a day of fun during a benefit fishing contest.
The event is July 15, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with boaters launching from either Boardman or Umatilla. The cost is $25 for shore fishing and $50 for boat owners. Register via FishDonkey.com/app — veterans fish for free with the code PNWVETS.
And from noon to 5 p.m., everyone is invited to Umatilla Marina Park, 1710 Quincy Ave. There is no entry fee for non-fishers. Activities include a dunk tank, vendor booths, kids’ games and food trucks.
After the fishing contest, raffle and auction items up for grabs include a fishing trip for two (includes overnight accommodations) in Astoria, a hunting package valued at $900, custom-made fishing poles, wine from Badger Mountain Winery and a Yeti cooler filled with fishing gear.
The nonprofit group supports veterans and their families in Morrow, Umatilla and Union counties. For more information, contact pnwveteransalliance@gmail.com, 541-701-8006 or search bit.ly/3YGmYNY.
Summer yard sale planned at the grange
JOSEPH — Hurricane Creek Grange’s annual summer indoor yard sale is happening June 30 through July 1. Veterans honor quilts will be given out, and the kitchen will be open both days for breakfast, lunch and pies from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors will be set up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The grange is at the corner of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane in Joseph.
D’Club L’Eveque plays in the park
BAKER CITY — The Powder River Music Revue continues every Sunday in Baker City’s Geiser-Pollman Park, starting at 4 p.m. D’Club L’Eveque is the featured act for Sunday, July 2.
The concert is staged in the park’s Powder River Pavilion. There are scattered picnic tables and benches, but concert-goers are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket. The event is free, although raffle tickets will be sold ($5 each or five for $20) to support the music series, which continues through August. For updates, find Powder River Music Revue on Facebook.
Catch an evening flick in the park
PENDLETON, HERMISTON — This summer, head to the local park to enjoy a family-friendly movie and other activities.
Pendleton Parks and Recreation will again host free summer movies in Community Park East. The first on Friday, July 7 will feature “Karate Kid.”
Movies will continue every Friday through Aug. 18. Each session includes the movie, pre-show activities of kickball, corn hole and flag football, and concessions.
Here’s the schedule for the rest of the summer:
- July 14: “Minions: Rise of Gru”
- July 21: “Top Gun: Maverick”
- July 28: “How to Train Your Dragon”
- Aug. 4: “School of Rock”
- Aug. 11: “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”
- Aug. 18: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
Hermiston Parks and Recreation will also offer summer movies each Friday in July at Butte Park, 1245 NW Seventh St. The movie starts as soon as the sun goes down, around 8:30 p.m.
People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and snacks.
Sponsored by Lamb Weston, people can enjoy piping hot potato products from the fry truck. For more information, call Hermiston Parks & Recreation at 541-667-5018.
Last chance to see ACE exhibits
LA GRANDE — Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., will have a closing reception on Friday, June 30, for the two current shows featuring works by Jessica Plattner and Don Gray.
The event is from 6-8 p.m., and admission is free. The final day to view the exhibits is Saturday, July 1, when the center is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visitors to ACE have the chance to win an original work by the featured artists by buying raffle tickets, which will be available for purchase in person at ACE until the shows close.
All proceeds benefit the ACE Gallery Program. The raffle winner will be announced after July 1.
Wildhorse shows highlight ‘90s music
MISSION — Covering your favorite songs from artists like Vanilla Ice, Green Day, Alanis Morissette and the Backstreet Boys, get your groove on during a pair of shows at Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
Got ‘90s will play Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1, 8 p.m. to midnight in the Wildhorse Sports Bar, located off Interstate 84 Exit 216. There is no cover charge.
For more information, call 541-966-1612. For more about the group, search www.facebook.com/Got90s.
Cool Rides cruises into new venue
HERMISTON — As summer heats up, the Hermiston Classics Car Club is preparing for its Cool Rides Car Show. The first 100 to register will receive an event T-shirt. Pre-registration, which is $25 per vehicle, is requested by Saturday, July 1.
In its 27th year, the 2023 show is shifting gears and will be held at Butte Park, 1245 N.W. Seventh St. The fun revs up with an evening poker run, dinner and conversation on Friday, July 7, 6 p.m.
The car show rolls out onsite registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 8. More than two dozen awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m. Park activities include live entertainment, vendor booths and a raffle.
For more information or a registration form, visit www.hermistonclassicscarclub.com. For questions, call Juan Lopez, club president, at 541-571-0141.
Condon theater hosts film festival
CONDON — The inaugural Condon Film Festival is June 30 through July 2 at the Historic Liberty Theatre, 212 S. Main St.
Admission is free but donations are accepted for the continued renovation of the historic theater. Concessions will be available for purchase.
The films on Friday, June 30 feature flicks created by youths from Condon, Fossil and Arlington during the Condon Arts Council Youth Film Class. It begins at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, July 1, movies filmed in Condon begin at noon, starting with “The Old Oregon Trail” (1928). “Heaven and Earth” (1987) will follow with Boyd Harris giving a video introduction. He appeared in the film as did many locals who served as extras. Closing out the day is “A Lovely Day for Caribou” (2022), which has been applauded by critics at film festivals in the U.S. and Europe.
And Sunday, July 2 will include interviews with locals, music videos and features on local artists. It runs from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit www.condonarts.org or search Facebook. For questions, call 541-705-5671.
Park program spotlights science, nature
HERMISTON — Educational activities with a focus on science and nature are planned twice weekly in Hermiston.
Geared for children ages 4-8, parents are encouraged to bring their little ones each week. There is no fee and prior registration is not required.
Presented by Hermiston Parks & Recreation, the sessions run through Aug. 10. The program is offered on Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. (English); 6:30 p.m. (Spanish), at Highland Park, 134 N.E. 13th St.; and Fridays, 10 a.m. (English); 11 a.m. (Spanish), at Sunset Park, 1100 N.E. Fourth St.
For more information, search bit.ly/42vpgS0. For questions, call 541-667-5018.
Porch concert features country musician
SPRAY — Singer-songwriter Dave Brinker will perform during an upcoming Concert on the Porch.
The event is Saturday, July 8, 6-8 p.m. at The General Store, 208 Main St. People should bring their own chairs.
While there is no admission charge, donations are accepted. In addition, food will be available for purchase from Monument’s Rim Rock Grill.
A community gathering place, The General Store hosts down-home fun, including music, film screenings, game nights and craft fairs. For more information, call 503-381-6398, visit www.spraygeneralstore.com or search social media.
Power House hosts veteran storytellers
WALLA WALLA — Area veterans will take the stage to share about the Red Badge Project during a free program at Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
The program assists veterans in healing through the creative process of writing and storytelling. “The Red Badge Project: Veterans Tell Their Stories” is Thursday, July 6, 7 p.m.
Additional information and other upcoming events at Power House is available via bit.ly/3HfZPMT. For more about the Red Badge Project, visit www.theredbadgeproject.com.
Blues and Brews happening June 30
UNION — Main Street Union and the Catherine Creek Community Center will present Blues and Brews on Friday, June 30, at the Union City Park. The evening starts at 5 p.m. and features a farmers market, beer garden, cornhole tournament and music by Bag of Hammers.
