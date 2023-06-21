Bicycles race in Baker County June 23-25
BAKER CITY — The Baker City Cycling Classic returns this month with four stages over three days, June 23-25, and organizers want to be sure motorists know where they might encounter bicycles on the road.
The first stage, on June 23, is the Catherine Creek Road Race — a 72-mile course that starts at 10:30 a.m. and goes from Baker City to North Powder on Highway 30, then to Union and the Medical Springs Highway to end near Interstate 84.
Saturday, June 24, has two events. The time trial, at 8:30 a.m., is a loop that starts at the Baker City Nazarene Church, then goes west to 10th Street, north to the Chandler Lane Cutoff Road, east on Chandler Lane and south on the Old Trail Road that parallels the freeway. The second race of the day, the Tour d’Town Criterium, circles downtown Baker City streets starting at 1:30 p.m.
The final day, June 25, is the 101-mile Dooley Mountain Road Race. It starts at 7:30 a.m. at Baker High School and heads on Highway 7 to Austin Junction, then east through Unity and Hereford to finish on top of Dooley Mountain.
Of all the stages, Saturday’s Criterium is the best for spectators. Also, the YMCA will organize kids bicycle races that day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for ages five to 13. For more details about events, www.bakercitycyclingclassic.com.
Terrific Tuesday features author Vic Kucera
PENDLETON — Heritage Station Museum welcomes author Vic Kucera for the next Terrific Tuesday event on June 27, 6 p.m. at the museum, 108 SW Frazer Ave.
Kucera’s recent book, “Rivoli,” isn’t just about the evolution of theaters in Pendleton — the subtitle describes it as “The rise of public halls, opera houses, and film theaters amid saloons, gambling halls, brothels and opium dens.”
The presentation will include photographs, maps and stories.
Explore offerings at the Hermiston library
HERMISTON — The Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., will host a teen karaoke night on Thursday, June 22, 6 p.m. More activities for teens are planned in conjunction with the Summer Reading Program — for updates, check hermistonlibrary.us.
The library has special events planned for adults, too. Ages 18 and older can participate in a creative writing contest that runs through July 29. Pick up an adult Summer Reading Program registration packet for information and how to enter and win prizes. Winners will be announced at the beginning of August. Also, a Dungeons & Dragons night for adults is happening Tuesday, June 27, from 6-7 p.m.
Second chance to see ‘The Old Man and the Old Moon’
BAKER CITY — Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre will present a second weekend of “The Old Man and the Old Moon,” a musical fable about the phases of the moon.
Shows are June 23-25 — 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 2101 Main St.
Tickets are $14 adults, $12 members and $9 students and can be purchased in advance at easternoregonregionaltheatre.com, by calling 541-523-9652 or at the theater prior to a performance. Each show offers traditional concessions, as well as Barley Brown’s beer and a selection of wine.
Head to Fossil for the Wheeler County Bluegrass Festival
FOSSIL — The Wheeler County Bluegrass Festival, which started in 1999, returns June 30 to July 2 with multiple workshops (guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle and more), bluegrass jams and nightly concerts. Attendance is free.
“It’s really centered around kids and families and workshops,” said Carol Harley, who helped found the festival and will lead a “slow jam” workshop this year.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to register so organizers have an idea of how many people to expect.Register at wheelercountybluegrass.org. The first day features workshops from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For a list of workshops and leaders, visit wheelercountybluegrass.org/workshop-schedule.html. In the evening, bluegrass karaoke starts at 5:30 p.m. — musicians can sign up to pick a tune or sing a song with a band onstage.
Friday ends with Kristen Grainger and True North at 6:30 p.m., followed by Rock Ridge at 7:30 p.m.
Workshops start again Saturday, July 1, at 10 a.m. At 3:30 p.m., the Fossil Song Contest returns — musicians are invited to write a song about Fossil or any other small town and perform it at the festival onstage. Audience members will pick the winner by dropping a dollar into the bucket for their preferred entry.
Open mic runs from 4:30-5:15 p.m., followed by several bands: Fossil Opry at 5:30 p.m., Skillethead at 6:30 p.m. and Kristen Grainger and True North at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 2, begins with a gospel open mic at 10:30 a.m., then music by Skillethead at 11:45 a.m. and the Wheeler County Ramblers at 12:45 p.m.
For more information about the festival, and camping options, visit the website.
Group hosts dance at historic site
WALLA WALLA — The public is invited to enjoy food and kick up their heels during an old-time contra dance with the Walla Walla Friends of Acoustic Music.
The free event is Saturday, June 24 at the Frenchtown Historical Site, 8364 Old Highway 12. People are asked to bring a dish to share for the potluck at 6 p.m. Dancing with the Wednesday Night Band starts at 7 p.m. No experience is required, as local callers will provide instruction.
The Frenchtown Historical Site highlights include the St. Rose Cemetery and the recently restored “Prince’s cabin,” believed to be the oldest example of French-Canadian construction in Washington state. Interpretive signage provides family histories, burial records, and information about the Oregon Trail, the fur trading, and the interactions between local tribes and settlers. For more information, visit www.frenchtownwa.org.
For more about the dance club, visit bit.ly/3CG0CEf. For questions, email htostby@gmail.com or call 541-938-7403.
Catch concerts at Side A Brewing
LA GRANDE — Live music returns this weekend for concerts on the patio at Side A Brewing, 1219 Washington Ave.
Nick Delffs plays Friday, June 23, starting at 7:30 p.m. Delffs grew up in Mendocino County. In 2017 he released “Redesign,” his first full-length under his own name. “Childhood Pastimes” was his second release on Mama Bird Recording Co. To learn more, visit www.mamabirdrecordingco.com/nick-delffs.
On Saturday, June 24, Travelin Miles & Honey Bear take the stage at 7:30 p.m. This band, from Boise, opened for Grammy Award winning Dom Flemons at the 2020 Lost N Lava Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Shoshone, Idaho. Their instruments are conventional and unconventional: guitar, banjo, suitcase percussion kit, harmonica, jews harp, washboard, fiddle, washtub bass and saw. For more, visit travelinmilesandhoneybear.live.
Bram Brata brings the beat to Boardman
BOARDMAN — Caribbean, jazz, popular and even classical music are featured during the upcoming Music in the Parks performance.
Bram Brata, a Tri-Cities Steel Band Association ensemble, promises to get the crowd pumped up — their name means “an unexpected party” in Trinidadian slang. The free show is Monday, June 26, 7 p.m. at Boardman Marina Park, 1 N.E. Marine Drive.
People are encouraged to bring a blanket/lawn chair and a picnic to enjoy while listening to the music. In case of inclement weather, the show will be held at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road. For more information, search www.facebook.com/boardman-irrigon.
Check out activities at Cook Memorial Library
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library is partnering with the Center for Human Development to offer Mindfulness & Movement on Wednesday, June 28 at 10:30 a.m.
This activity, for children ages three through eight, will explore mindfulness through movement exercises using music, creative play and yoga.
For teenagers, Teen Book Bites on Wednesday, June 28 offers teens an opportunity to explore new authors and genres. This free activity starts at 4 p.m. and is open to teens reading from the young adult collection. Supplies are provided and registration is not needed.
All library activities are free and held at Cook Memorial Library at 2006 4th St. For information, visit CookMemorialLibrary.org, follow the library’s social media pages or call 541-962-1339.
Car club cruises into Pendleton
PENDLETON — The Idaho British Car Club is rolling into the Round-Up City June 22-24 for its Summer Tour ’23.
The public is invited to check out the vehicles during its car show on Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave. People can chat with car club members and donate $1 to vote for the people’s choice award. The club will match all donations, which will be given to the Eastern Oregon Cancer Network.
For more information, search bit.ly/3C6zzkN. For questions, call Linda Mascuch at 208-577-7753.
BlueMountaineers monthly dance is June 24
LA GRANDE — The BlueMountaineers end-of-the-month dance is happening Saturday, June 24, 6-9 p.m. at the La Grande Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St. Admission is $5, or free for ages 12 and younger. The evening features a finger food potluck.
Renaissance Faire features outdoor fun
MILTON-FREEWATER — Grab your crown and head to the Renaissance Faire for sword fighting and jousting with the Seattle Knights.
Ladies, lords and pheasants, too, are invited to the outdoor event. It is Saturday, June 24, 12:30-8 p.m. at Dragon’s Gate Brewery, 52288 Sunquist Road. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids.
In addition to highland games and belly dancing, live music will be performed by Calico Bones and Skweez the Weezle. Also, be sure to bring some coin, as more than 20 vendors will offer their wares. And bring an appetite, food offerings include turkey legs, smash burgers, lemonade and ice cream. A beer garden will be available. Outside food and drinks (except water) are prohibited.
For more information or to purchase discounted advance tickets, visit bit.ly/3qarF74. For questions, call 541-215-2622.
Hermiston Cinema offers free summer flicks
HERMISTON — A variety of children’s movies can be viewed for free on Wednesdays and Thursdays at Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane. Adults accompanying kids are welcome at no charge.
Sponsored by Advanced Pediatric Dentistry, Free Summer Movies for Kids runs June 21 through Aug. 24. The doors open at 9:15 a.m. and the film starts as soon as the theater fills. The last show starts at 10 a.m. A special sensory-friendly showing begins at 10:05 a.m.
To see what’s showing, or more information, visit www.moviesinhermiston.com or search facebook.com/hermistoncinema. For questions, call 541-567-1556.
Tamastslikt program features book award finalist
MISSION — Author David Wilson will discuss the Bannock War during Pepsi Primetime @ the Museum.
It is Saturday, June 24, 2:30 p.m. at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, located near Wildhorse Resort & Casino off Interstate 84, exit 216. Admission is free.
Wilson’s “Northern Paiutes of the Malheur: High Desert Reckoning in Oregon Country” was a 2023 Oregon Book Award finalist. He spent eight years researching and writing the book.
Also, the current exhibition, “Treasures from the Vault” features artifacts, photographs and archival materials from the museum collection. It remains through Aug. 19.
For more information, visit www.tamastslikt.org. For questions, call 541-429-7720.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.