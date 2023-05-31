Open house features meditation, labyrinth
JOHN DAY — The Canyon Mountain Center, 767 E. Main St., will have an open house on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Meditation instruction will be offered at 10 a.m. and noon, and labyrinth walks at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
In 2010, Jim and Sandy Bay created Canyon Mountain Center as a meditation and well-being center. She said their goal is to offer “complementary and alternative health possibilities for those wishing to expand their focus on health and wellness through stress reduction, relaxation and personal growth.”
For more information, visit canyonmountaincenter.net.
Festival features art walk, entertainment
HERMISTON — The 2023 Art Festival is Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Hermiston.
Presented by the Hermiston Downtown District, it will be held in Main Street businesses and outside on Festival Street. In addition to the art walk — featuring viewing and art sales — people can enjoy live entertainment, a story time, balloon art and enter for a chance to win a gift basket. Also, visitors can pay to participate in a painting class.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3Wa7Ybu. For questions, email Mary Corp via mary.corp@oregonstate.edu.
Celebrate 100 years of Maxville
MAXVILLE — A chance to tour the historic site of Maxville is coming Friday and Saturday, June 2 and 3, in honor of the town’s 100-year celebration.
Parking is limited, so all visitors will ride a free shuttle service to the site (those who need physical accommodations are asked to call in advance, 541-263-8895, to make arrangements).
The shuttle will be located at the corner of Highway 82 and Promise Road. The first shuttle leaves at 9:30 a.m. both days. The ride is about 30 minutes.
The celebration is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 2, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June. 3.
The last shuttle will transport visitors an hour before each day’s events end.
Each day includes kids activities, a food truck (cash or check only) and water service (bring a refillable water bottle). This is an alcohol- and drug-free event.
The townsite of 240 acres is designated as a protected archaeological site, and is only accessible during special events. However, the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center in Joseph, 103 N. Main St., is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Founded in 2008, the center collects and preserves the history of the logging community of Maxville and similar communities throughout the West.
First person workshop starts June 6
Fishtrap will offer an online workshop titled “First Person: Who’s telling this story, anyway?” on Tuesdays, June 6, 13 and 20 from 6-7:30 p.m.
The registration fee is on a sliding scale from $30 to $160. Register at fishtrap.org.
Becky Murray leads this workshop that examines how a first-person approach plays into character development to build the layers of a story or essay. The ultimate goal is to help participants identify narrator or voice, and why that person is the best one to tell the story.
Murray writes from Hermiston, where she lives with her husband and two children. She will complete her MFA at Eastern Oregon University in July, and is working on a collection of short stories about the lives of women bound by addiction, grief, and grace.
Print exhibit features four artists
PENDLETON — The artwork of Judith Baumann, master printer at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, is featured during an exhibit at Pendleton Center for the Arts.
In addition, Baumann selected a trio of artists to join the show. Marwin Begaye, Kristin Sarette and Michael Sonnichsen, Baumann said, are some of the best in the printmaking field. While each of the artists approaches printmaking in drastically different ways, Baumann said the works resonate with one another through the exploration of color, form and repetition.
“Certain Informalities” opens Thursday, June 1, 5:30-7 p.m. at 214 N. Main St. The event is free and open to the public. The exhibit remains on display through June 30.
And on Saturday, June 3, Baumann and Begaye will host a free screen printing demonstration from 2-4 p.m. at the arts center. Guests will be invited to print their own takeaway.
For more information, visit www.pendletonarts.org. For questions, call 541-278-9201.
Hermiston drama students offer improv
HERMISTON — If you like to laugh, the Hermiston High School Theater Department has just the event for you.
“Improv Night with the Plane Sandwich Players” is Saturday, June 3, 7 p.m. in the HHS auditorium, 600 S. First St. Serving as a fundraiser for the drama program, the cost is $7 per person or $25 for a family. Tickets (cash preferred) will be available at the door.
Performers will take suggestions from the audience and then create unscripted comedy before your very eyes. Also, one lucky person will win a cash prize during the 50/50 raffle drawing.
For more information, email joshua.blake@hermistonsd.org or call 541-667-6100.
Barley Brown’s celebrates 25 years
BAKER CITY — Barley Brown’s Brewpub will celebrate 25 years with three nights of music, June 1-3, as well as food and beer.
Thursday, June 1 is “locals appreciation night” in the tap house, 2200 Main St., featuring The Channel Cats from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Add Collard from 8-10 p.m.
On Friday, June 2, Innocent Man will take the stage from 5-8 p.m., followed by The Wasteland Kings at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3, features Sum People from 4-7 p.m. and Sweet ‘n’ Juicy at 8 p.m.
The festivities will wrap up around 10:30 p.m. both nights.
Relay for Life steps out against cancer
PENDLETON — People are encouraged to put a team together to participate in Relay for Life of Umatilla Morrow Counties.
A fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, the event is Saturday, June 24, 3-10 p.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. People are invited to come for an hour or stay the entire evening.
A walking event, it also features activity booths, live entertainment, a silent auction, as well as a celebration of survivors and a remembrance of those lost to cancer. Money raised from Relay for Life helps fund research and provides assistance with patient care programs.
Donations are being accepted for the silent auction. For more information, email relaypendleton@yahoo.com or search Facebook via bit.ly/3pKqE5B.
Try your luck with loteria in Boardman
BOARDMAN — For a chance to win gift cards, board games, candy, crafts and more. Head to Loteria Night in Boardman.
Often referred to as Mexican bingo, loteria is a traditional game of chance. The family-friendly event is Monday, June 5, 5-7 p.m. at the Boardman Senior Center, 100 Tatone St. Entry is free. Also, light snacks and refreshments will be provided.
For more information visit bit.ly/3MVF9wu. For questions, call 541-616-1050.
EOU’s Arts Fest is June 2-3
LA GRANDE — The College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences is hosting the second annual Eastern Oregon University Arts Fest June 2-3.
This all-ages event welcomes community members, prospective students, alumni, the EOU community and visitors to explore this showcase of creative talent with performances by bands and EOU student organizations, theater performances, art exhibitions, studio tours and artisan vendors.
Events begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday and at noon on Saturday. For details, visit eou.edu/cahss/artsfest.
Wild West Beerfest set for June 17
PENDLETON — The Wild West Beerfest on June 17 features dozens of craft brews from across the Pacific Northwest. It is Saturday, June 17, noon to 9 p.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 SW Court Ave. In addition to great brews, the event features live music, food cider and cocktails.
An adults-only event, entry is $10 for non-drinkers and $15 for drinkers (includes a commemorative glass) or pay $20, which also includes four drink tokens. Additional drink tokens are $2 each or 12 for $20.
A fundraiser for Pendleton Parks & Recreation, it helps support youth programs. Money from the event provides tuition for underserved kids and youths to participate in recreation programs.
For more information, including a full beer list, visit bit.ly/3MyTgYA. For questions, call 541-276-8100.
See ‘The Tempest’ at EOU June 1-4
LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University’s theatre department will close its 2022-23 production season with Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” on June 1-3 at 7 p.m., and June 4 at 2 p.m. in EOU’s McKenzie Theater.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at bit.ly/3Old2Ik. Tickets are $15 general, $10 seniors and military.
McKenzie Theater is located on Eastern Oregon University’s campus. For more information, visit bit.ly/3BA30LF.
Veterans heal through storytelling, writing
WALLA WALLA — People are invited to learn about the Red Badge Project, which assists veterans in healing through the creative process of storytelling.
Barbara Sapp, a United States Coast Guard veteran and Skip Nichols, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, will discuss the program during the upcoming Walla Walla Chapter of the Reserve Organization of America meeting. A Vietnam veteran, Nichols is a former East Oregonian managing editor.
The gathering is Friday, June 2, 12-1 p.m. at the Walla Walla Country Club, 1390 Country Club Road. Selections from a light lunch menu will be available for purchase. The attire is business casual.
The Red Badge Project was founded in 2012 by former Army Capt. Evan Bailey and actor Tom Skerritt, who served in the Air Force. The goal is to help veterans struggling with invisible wounds by rebuilding a sense of purpose as they share their life stories.
For questions about ROA, email roa21pr@gmail.com or search bit.ly/45bXlcd. For more about the Red Badge Project, visit www.theredbadgeproject.com.
Art sought for September show
BAKER CITY — Crossroads Carnegie Art Center’s 25th annual Art at the Crossroads show happens in September, and artists are encouraged to enter.
All media types are welcome for this judged show. Artwork will be accepted on Aug. 28, and the show opens Sept. 1. Monetary prizes and awards will be presented at the judge’s discretion. A People’s Choice award will be selected by the community and patrons who attend the opening reception and cast their votes before 8 p.m.
On Saturday, Sept. 2, judge Sam Hopple will give an informal talk and critique in the gallery from 10 a.m. to noon.
For details on the show, visit crossroads-arts.org.
Apply now for Handmade Holidays
LA GRANDE — Applications are now open for the Handmade Holidays Makers Market at Art Center East, which is set for Nov. 17-18.
The two-day art sale draws more than 1,500 visitors every year.
Art Center East selects vendors “for the quality and uniqueness of their work, and curates the lineup to include a balanced and engaging selection.”
Applications are open through July 25. Acceptance notifications will be sent Aug. 1, and the vendor booth is due Aug. 8. For the application, visit artcentereast.org.
The market will be open to the public Nov. 17 and 18, plus a special VIP shopping hour from 3-4 p.m. Nov. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.