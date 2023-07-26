Swim, bike and run for triple the fun
HERMISTON — A swimming, bicycling and running event is perfect for budding ironmen — or for the little ones that just want to have a triple dose of fun.
The Hermiston Kids Triathlon is Saturday, July 29 at 9 a.m. at Hermiston Family Aquatic Center, 879 W. Elm Ave. Check-in is at 8:30 a.m.
The non-competitive event allows kids to dive in and have fun while receiving any needed assistance from their parents. Divisions include ages 7-12 and 4-6 with life jackets and training wheels allowed for the younger kids.
The registration fee is $25 via bit.ly/hermistonrecreation. For questions, call Hermiston Parks and Recreation at 541-667-5018.
Library organizes concert in the park
HELIX — The Helix Public Library will welcome James Dean Kindle and His Country Combo for a concert in the city park on Sunday, July 30, from 6-8 p.m.
Kindle and the band will have an “Instrument Petting Zoo” for the kids toward the end of the program and food will be available for purchase, along with 40 Taps for the adults.
“This is a family event — we hope we have a crowd,” said Annette Kubishta, library director.
Cool off with Water Palooza July 29
UMATILLA — These sweltering summer days call for seeking cool relief, so head to the Water Palooza on Saturday, July 29, at the Umatilla Marina.
This free event, held from 3-6 p.m. and includes a giant slip and slide, water balloon fights and free use of the kayaks and paddle boards. There will be free food for the first 500 people or while supplies last. The Umatilla Library will also be onsite with free snow cones.
Be sure to bring sunscreen and a towel. No registration is required for this event organized by Umatilla Parks and Recreation. For information, visit umatilla-city.org/parksrec.
BlueMountaineers monthly dance is July 29
LA GRANDE — The BlueMountaineers end-of-the-month dance is happening Saturday, July 29, 6-9 p.m. at the La Grande Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St. Admission is $5, or free for ages 12 and younger. The evening features a finger food potluck.
Elgin’s Shakespeare Festival continues
ELGIN — The second-annual Opera House Shakespeare Festival continues through July 30. Here’s a look at the plays:
“Richard II” and “Henry IV” will be performed at the 75-seat Jewel Theater, 831 Alder St., and “The Taming of the Shrew” will be performed at the Opera House Outdoor Stage. Tickets are $18 and available by phone at 541-663-6324 or online at elginoperahouse.com.
Catch “Richard II” on July 28 at 7:30 p.m. and July 30 at 2 p.m. “Henry IV” will be performed July 27, 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. “The Taming of the Shrew” will be on the outdoor stage July 29 and July 30 at 5 p.m.
Catch concerts at Side A Brewing
LA GRANDE — Side A Brewing welcomes a concert this weekend as part of the summer concert series on the patio
Wes Youssi & the County Champs will play on Friday, July 29, at 7:30 p.m. Youssi is a songwriter and musician from Portland, who spent his formative years living in rural Boone County, Illinois, surrounded by two corn farms and acre after acre of empty woods. His passion for country music began at age 6 listening to his grandmother play Patsy Cline and Jim Reeves records during summer visits.
His band, The County Champs, plays original country music for hard-working and good-timing people. With a sound described as golden age honky-tonk country, they roam throughout the Pacific Northwestern states playing rural and city venues with equal levels of high-octane twang. When not on the road, they can be found in Portland playing honky-tonk dances on a weekly basis. For more information, visit wesyoussimusic.com.
Summer nights are for outdoor movies
PENDLETON, HERMISTON — Pendleton Parks and Recreation will again host free summer movies in Community Park East every Friday through Aug. 18. Each session includes the movie, pre-show activities of kickball, corn hole and flag football, and concessions.
Here’s the schedule:
- July 28: “How to Train Your Dragon”
- Aug. 4: “School of Rock”
- Aug. 11: “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”
- Aug. 18: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
And the final Movie in the Park in Hermiston is Friday, July 28, 8:30 p.m. at Butte Park, 1245 NW Seventh St. People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and snacks.
Sponsored by Lamb Weston, people can enjoy piping hot potato products from the fry truck. For more information, call Hermiston Parks & Recreation at 541-667-5018.
Sip, Shop, Repeat in La Grande on Aug. 3
LA GRANDE — The monthly “Sip, Shop, Repeat” is happening Thursday, Aug. 3, an event organized by the Union County Chamber of Commerce.
Start by purchasing a commemorative tumbler for $20 at the chamber, 207 Depot St., from 4-7 p.m. that day. There is a new design for 2023, said Scott Newman, chamber director, and the tumbler is good for all Sip, Shop, Repeat events.
Ecstatic Dance coming to Baker City
BAKER CITY — Rose Ludwig, a long-time member of the Ecstatic Dance Community in Portland, will teach a class Friday, July 28, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at The Lilley, 2245 11th St. Ecstatic dance is described as “a free form of dance with the goal of achieving a happy state of mind and body through movement.”
All are welcome, including children. Cost is by donation to support The Lilley Center. For information, contact Ludwig at 503-830-6649.
Saturday Market coming Aug. 5 in Umatilla
UMATILLA — The next Umatilla Saturday Market is happening Aug. 5, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Village Square Park, Sixth Street.
This market welcomes vendors who “fabricate, grow, or create their items themselves.” For information, visit www.umatilla-city.org or call 541-922-3226, extension 120.
Catch live music in Elgin
ELGIN — The Summer Music Festival continues this weekend at the Elgin Opera House.
A fundraising alumni concert begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, featuring more than 20 lead actors from past shows. Additional concerts are Fading Sage on Friday, July 28 and Smith’s Giddy-Up and Groove Band on Saturday, July 29. Both shows start at 7 p.m. and attendance is free.
Head to ‘Weekend at the Blues’
MILTON-FREEWATER — Weekend at the Blues is where “the wild west meets the bands” July 27-30 in Milton-Freewater.
Activities, including live music, begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at North Main Square, 417 N. Main St., and then Friday afternoon action moves to Yantis Park (beer garden at 1 p.m., music with Colorblind at 5 p.m.).
Saturday, July 29, opens with an Ambassador’s Breakfast at 8 a.m. ($10), and vendors open at 9 a.m. at Yantis Park. The parade starts at 11 a.m. (starts at North Main), followed by music with Donovan Saldana (11:30 a.m.), Fireman’s Water Fight (1 p.m.), music by Backroads (2 p.m.), beer and wine garden (3 p.m.) and music by Gypsy Rose (4:30 p.m.) and Badlandz (7 p.m.).
The rodeo starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Pioneer Posse Grounds (an after-party starts at 9:30 p.m. with Shanks Pony at Dragon’s Gate Brewery), and at 2 p.m. Sunday. For details and tickets, visit weekendattheblues.com/rodeo.
General Store hosts open mic
SPRAY — Bring your voice, instrument or listening ears for an open mic night in Spray.
The free event is Saturday, July 29, 7-9 p.m. at The General Store, 208 Main St. There is no set schedule with musicians invited to take the stage when the music moves them.
A community gathering place, The General Store hosts a variety of activities throughout the year. For more information, call 503-381-6398, visit www.spraygeneralstore.com or search social media.
Riverside Park welcomes live music on Thursdays
LA GRANDE — Riverside concerts, a program by La Grande Parks and Recreation, will feature live music every Thursday at Riverside Park from 6-8 p.m. In case of bad weather, the concert will move inside the Riverside Pavilion. Attendance is free. The series is sponsored by the La Grande Arts Commission.
The next shows are Kent Wells (July 27), Marinelli & Friends (Aug. 3), Calico Bones (Aug. 10) and Sweet N Juicy (Aug. 17).
Two more chances to see ‘Frozen Jr.’
ELGIN — The Elgin Opera House will present the youth production “Frozen Jr.” July 28-29. Friday shows are at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Saturday shows are at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Terry Hale is directing, and musical direction is by Trevor Winder. The story of “Frozen Jr.” will be familiar to anyone who has seen the movie: Elsa hides her magical powers until her coronation day when she flees into the mountains. Anna attempts a rescue, accompanied by Kristoff and Olaf, the snowman.
Tickets are $18 and available at www.elginopera house.com.
Chief Joseph Days rodeo is underway
JOSEPH — Chief Joseph Days brings four days of PRCA rodeo to Joseph July 25-30 at the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena.
Thursday is Tough Enough to Wear Pink in support of breast cancer survivors. Tickets are $17 for everyone. After the rodeo, Brady Goss will give a free concert at the Thunder Room. Rodeo action heats up on Friday and Saturday nights, and the Thunder Room will feature live music with Whiskey Creek after the rodeo. Tickets for these nights range from $19 (general admission) to $22 (covered seats).
To order rodeo tickets, visit www.chiefjosephdays.com. Tickets will also be sold at the gate.
The week features two parades, as well — the junior parade is at 10 a.m. Friday, and the grand parade is at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Both are on Main Street.
An all-teen dance is scheduled for 9 p.m. both Friday and Saturday nights at the Joseph Community Center.
The weekend wraps up on Sunday with a cowboy breakfast at the rodeo grounds and cowboy church at 9 a.m.
Paula Poundstone to appear at Power House
WALLA WALLA — Comedian and actress Paula Poundstone will perform stand-up comedy during two shows at the Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
The performances are Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29. Both shows start at 7 p.m.
Poundstone has made numerous television appearances. And in 1992, she was the first female comic to perform at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
Reserved seats are $55. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3HfZPMT. For questions, call 509-529-6500.
Living Faith hosts family night
HERMISTON — Get ready for some Friday night fun as Living Faith Church hosts Family Fun Night.
The free community event run is Friday, July 28, 5-9 p.m. at 1611 Diagonal Blvd. Bring an appetite and some cash to purchase dinner from the onsite food trucks.
Activities include water fun with slides, obstacle courses, a dunk tank, face painting and a movie. Also, join the cornhole or volleyball tournament for a chance to win prizes. For more information, visit www.winacity.com/ffn or call 541-567-4486.
Crash into a good time at the demolition derby
HAINES — The Haines Stampede’s demolition derby is Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Stampede rodeo arena in Haines.
Organizers say the event is going “back to its roots” with only a chain and bang division — no welded class.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 adults, $8 ages 6-12, and free for age 5 and younger. A pit pass, for those age 18 and older, is available for $30.
Participants will be competing for $10,000 in prize money. The driver and crew must be 18 or older — for details, visit hainesstampede.com.
The halftime entertainment will be motorized barrel racing. Information about entering — you can register at the event — is available on the website.
This is a major fundraiser for the Haines Stampede to support maintenance and projects at the Stampede grounds, which is home to the annual rodeo on July 3 and 4 every year.
Arlington revs up for Show ‘n’ Shine
ARLINGTON — Outdoor fun is cranking up for the Arlington Show ’n’ Shine on Saturday, July 29 at Earl Snell Park.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the park off Interstate 84, Exit 137. Vehicle entry is $10 per car. Nearly two dozen trophies will be awarded at 2:30 p.m.
People are encouraged to enjoy a day in the shade along the Columbia River. The event also features activities for the kids, a Hula Hoop contest, cornhole, the annual Rubber Duck Regatta, live music and vendors in the park. Also, the Pop Up Retail District runs from 5-8 p.m.
In addition, toys for water play are available. For added safety, lifeguards will be on duty in the lagoon area.
For more information, contact 541-384-7777, katie@oregonfrontierchamber.com or search Facebook via bit.ly/3O4hObw.
Shrine game and GridIron Tailgate July 29
BAKER CITY — The annual East-West Shrine All-Star Football Game, which raises money to support the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Portland, is Saturday, July 29. The day is full of activities that lead up to the big game, mostly at Geiser-Pollman Park.
The Baker County Cattlewomen and Baker County Livestock Association will have the eighth-annual Gridiron Tailgate and Grill in the park starting with a steak and pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. in the park ($10 or $7 without steak). The Hoofin’ It to Beef Fit fun run/walk starts at 8 a.m. ($25 for the 5K or $35 for the 10K; for information call Wendy Bingham, 208-850-3803). Lunch is from noon to 2 p.m. ($8 single hamburger, $10 double, $7 hot dog). Also, vendors will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Gridiron includes a silent auction from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., along with a live auction of footballs at 1 p.m. Proceeds support the Shrine steer that these organizations purchase every year to be auctioned during halftime of the football game to raise funds for the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Portland.
Another highlight is the Shrine parade, which starts at 11 a.m. in downtown Baker City.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate — $15 reserved, $12 general.
Norwegian fiddler to perform in Echo
ECHO — A Norwegian artist and composer will perform at Sno Road Winery. Known for her raw power and haunting soundscapes, Martine Kraft plays the Hardanger fiddle. The event is Sunday, July 30, 4 p.m. in the winery’s ballroom, 111 W. Main St., Echo. For more about the musician, visit www.martinekraft.com. For questions about the performance, call 541-376-0421.
