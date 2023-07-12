Wednesdays in the Park continues in July
PENDLETON — Music, food vendors and a wine/beer garden are featured during Wednesdays in the Park.
The event continues each Wednesday in July from 6-8 p.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 SW Court Ave. There is no admission charge.
Featured acts include Nick Delffs (July 19, singer-songwriter from Boise) and Bon Bon Vivant (July 26, electric Americana from New Orleans).
For more information, search bit.ly/3XzkWjN. For questions, call 541-276-8100.
Kids movie night planned in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Humane Society, 119 E. Main St., will have a kids movie night on Friday, July 14, 6:30-9 p.m. This is for ages 5 to 12. Popcorn and punch will be provided, and the movie is “The Aristocats.”
Attendance is free, although donations are welcome. RSVP to 503-621-7352.
Josephy Center offers classes, talks
JOSEPH — From exhibits that celebrate Wallowa County’s natural beauty to ceramic classes and more, the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture has something for everyone this summer.
Every Friday families can enjoy different crafting experiences for free from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also on Fridays, Rich Wandschneider will discuss the Nez Perce tribe in Wallowa, starting at 1:30 p.m.
On the third Wednesday of every month, adults can try their hand at abstract painting while sipping wine. The sessions are from 5:30-8 p.m. Cost is $35.
Walk-in Wednesdays workshops are held every Wednesday and allow participants to explore and experience different art mediums. Workshops are 10 a.m. to noon. No pre-registration is required. Cost is $25.
Another weekly gathering is the chess club 3:30-5:30 p.m. every Monday. This chess club is the oldest in Eastern Oregon and is open to players of all levels.
The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and is closed Sunday. For more information visit josephy.org or call 541-432-0505.
General Store carves up demonstration
SPRAY — For an inside look at woodworking as an art form, head to Spray for a pair of events with Terry Moss.
The Roundhouse Foundation is sponsoring a free presentation by Moss on Saturday, July 29, 11 a.m. at The General Store, 208 Main St. And on Sunday, July 30, he will provide a chainsaw carving demonstration at 10 a.m.
An accomplished woodworker, Moss was drawn to woodcarving after taking a class in 2016. After watching a competition, he added chainsaw carving to his repertoire several years ago.
Moss has been involved with the Capitol Woodcarvers club in Salem and the Northwest Carving Academy in Ellensburg, Washington. In mid-June, he competed in the Oregon Divisional Chainsaw Carving Championship in Reedsport.
Riverside Park welcomes live music on Thursdays
LA GRANDE — Riverside concerts, a program by La Grande Parks and Recreation, will feature live music every Thursday at Riverside Park from 6-8 p.m. In case of bad weather, the concert will move inside the Riverside Pavilion. Attendance is free. The series is sponsored by the La Grande Arts Commission.
The next shows are Chris Baron (July 13), Terry LaMont (July 20), Kent Wells (July 27), Marinelli & Friends (Aug. 3), Calico Bones (Aug. 10) and Sweet N Juicy (Aug. 17).
Catch concerts at Side A Brewing
LA GRANDE — Live music returns this weekend for concerts on the back patio at Side A Brewing, 1219 Washington Ave.
2Cents, a three-piece band out of Eastern Oregon, plays Friday, July 14, starting at 7:30 p.m. They’ve been playing together for five years, and their sound has developed into a reggae-rock-funk sound that is the perfect mix to bring out a good time and good vibes.
Join a star party at Wallowa Lake
JOSEPH — If you’ve ever looked at the night sky and wondered, this weekend is your chance to learn from an astrophysicist and astronomer.
Wallowology and Wallowa Lake State Park will have a star party on Friday, July 14, at 8:30 p.m. at the park amphitheater. There will be games for kids, a laser pointer sky demonstration and time to look through telescopes.
On Saturday, July 15, Wallowology is organizing a star party at a location north of Enterprise — directions are provided upon registration. The astronomy slide show starts at 8:30 p.m., then night sky viewing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Pre-register by emailing info@wallowology.org or calling 541-432-0112. Families are welcome.
Heritage Days, fiddle shows at Emigrant Springs
EMIGRANT SPRINGS — The Blue Mountain Old-Time Fiddlers will play three shows at Emigrant Springs State Heritage Area at 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 13, 14 and 15. Attendance is free.
In addition to the live music, the shows coincide with Heritage Days at Emigrant Springs on Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, several presenters will set up at the community building to share artifacts from the Oregon Trail, talk about local wildlife, and demonstrate woodcarving and blacksmithing skills.
Day visitors are welcome to these events — there is no day use fee. Emigrant Springs is located between Pendleton and La Grande along Interstate 84.
Catch Sweet N Juicy this week
LA GRANDE, ENTERPRISE — Sweet N Juicy — the three-piece band that plays as Sweet the Banana, N the Pineapple and Juicy the Strawberry — will play Thursday, July 13, 6 p.m. at Market Place Fresh Foods, 1912 Fourth St., in La Grande.
On Friday, July 14, they play at Terminal Gravity, 813 School St., in Enterprise, at 7 p.m.
Whisky Fest kicks off seventh year July 15
PENDLETON — This weekend’s Party in Pendleton features award-winning country musician Kane Brown.
In its seventh year, Pendleton Whisky Music Fest is Saturday, July 15 at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. The gates open at 3 p.m. with music cranking up at 4 p.m. Others taking the stage include rapper Flo Rida, singer-songwriter Niko Moon and musical duo Maddie & Tae. Tickets range from $79 to $175. Also, some camping packages may be available.
People can get tuned up on Friday, July 14 with a free kickoff party from 6 p.m. to midnight on Pendleton’s Main Street. It features performances by Joel Gibson, DJ Cutt and the Summer Groove Party Band. In addition to local food vendors, there will be plenty of Pendleton Whisky available at outdoor bars.
For full festival information, visit www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com. For ticket questions, call 541-612-3421.
Summer nights are for outdoor movies
PENDLETON, HERMISTON — This summer, head to the local park to enjoy a family-friendly movie and other activities.
Pendleton Parks and Recreation will again host free summer movies in Community Park East every Friday through Aug. 18. Each session includes the movie, pre-show activities of kickball, corn hole and flag football, and concessions.
Here’s the schedule:
- July 14: “Minions: Rise of Gru”
- July 21: “Top Gun: Maverick”
- July 28: “How to Train Your Dragon”
- Aug. 4: “School of Rock”
- Aug. 11: “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”
- Aug. 18: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
Hermiston Parks and Recreation will also offer summer movies each Friday in July at Butte Park, 1245 NW Seventh St. The movie starts as soon as the sun goes down, around 8:30 p.m.
People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and snacks.
Sponsored by Lamb Weston, people can enjoy piping hot potato products from the fry truck. For more information, call Hermiston Parks & Recreation at 541-667-5018.
Winners announced for music fest tickets
Five readers are heading to the Pendleton Whisky Music Festival this weekend courtesy of a contest held by EO Media Group.
The winners of a pair of premium grandstand tickets went to Angel Simpson of Pendleton, Tanya Holmes of Yakima, Kaycie Lane of North Powder and Jose Flores of Hermiston.
Mike Campbell of Condon won a pair of VIP wristbands for the exclusive pre-party.
Live music on tap at The Bridge
UMATILLA — Zac Grooms and Paulette Dufloth continue to team up for Wayback Wednesday.
Featuring some of the best songs from way back when, the weekly event is held on Wednesdays from 6-9 p.m. at The Bridge Bistro & Brews, 1501 Sixth St. There is no cover charge.
If the weather is cooperative, the patio will be open. For reservations, call 541-922-4112.
Library’s summer book sale is on
BAKER CITY — Friends of the Baker County Library will hold the annual summer book sale July 14-23 at the library, 2400 Resort St.
The start of the sale coincides, as usual, with Miners Jubilee, with the sale open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For the remainder of the sale, visit during library hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.
On Sunday, July 23, fill a bag for $5 from noon till 4 p.m.
Proceeds of the sale enable the Friends to help fund the many library projects which benefit the community.
Park program spotlights science, nature
HERMISTON — Educational activities with a focus on science and nature are planned twice weekly in Hermiston.
Geared for children ages 4-8, parents are encouraged to bring their little ones each week. There is no fee and prior registration is not required.
Presented by Hermiston Parks & Recreation, the sessions run through Aug. 10. The program is offered on Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. (English); 6:30 p.m. (Spanish), at Highland Park, 134 NE 13th St.; and Fridays, 10 a.m. (English); 11 a.m. (Spanish), at Sunset Park, 1100 NE Fourth St.
For more information, search bit.ly/42vpgS0. For questions, call 541-667-5018.
KANE BROWN ROLLS IN WITH OUTDOOR EVENT FEATURING OLD-TIME DANCING
WALLA WALLA — Contras, squares and other old-time dances are featured during a free event hosted by the Walla Walla Friends of Acoustic Music. No experience is necessary — callers will teach the steps along the way.
Featuring the Wednesday Night Band, the dance is Saturday, July 15 at the Walawala Plaza, a new outdoor gathering space in downtown Walla Walla. The dancing starts at 7 p.m.
For more about the group and other events, visit bit.ly/3CG0CEf. For questions, email htostby@gmail.com or call 541-938-7403.
Electric Sundown reels in Idaho musician
PENDLETON — Dubbed the “musical fisherman,” Carson Hasher hopes to lure a crowd during a free performance in the Round-Up City.
Hailing from Twin Falls, Idaho, the singer-songwriter will perform favorite and familiar country tunes as well as some of his original songs. The show is Friday, July 21, 8-11 p.m. at Electric Sundown, 14 SE Third St. Admission is free.
For more information, call 503-729-2476. For more about Hasher, search www.facebook.com/musicalfisherman99.
