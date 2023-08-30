Songwriter Kerry Grombacher coming to John Day
JOHN DAY — Award-winning western songwriter Kerry Grombacher will appear in concert at the John Day United Methodist Church, 126 NW Canton St., at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Grombacher’s contemporary folk and western songs paint vivid portraits and tell fascinating stories that are set in the landscape he travels. His songs about the region include “Along the John Day River,” which is rooted in his experiences fighting forest fires on the Malheur National Forest in the early 1970s.
A dessert reception will follow the concert. There is no charge for the Sept. 13 concert, although donations will be accepted for the Juniper Arts Council scholarship fund.
The concert is sponsored by the Juniper Arts Council, a nonprofit established in 1991 to promote the arts, arts education and cultural heritage in Grant County. The all-volunteer council helps bring arts opportunities to local schools, and has sponsored youth-oriented community programs.
Hear original music at Juniper Jam
ENTERPRISE — Juniper Jam, billed as the “sweetest little music festival in Eastern Oregon,” is happening Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds in Enterprise.
The festival, in its 13th year, is organized by the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance.
The day of music starts at 11 a.m. and continues non-stop on two stages, all day, until about 10 p.m.
Tickets are $30 at the gate or $25 in advance at Joseph Hardware, The Bookloft and M. Crow, or online at juniperjam.com. Kids ages 12 and younger get in free with a ticketed adult.
Gates open at 11 a.m., and there’s free parking around the fairgrounds area. Camping is available for $20 per night at the fairgrounds with a festival ticket — register online to camp. More information is available at juniperjam.com.
Dakota Brown strums on the lawn
PENDLETON — Dakota Brown will perform during the upcoming Sunsets on the Lawn. The free show is Friday, Sept. 1, 6-9 p.m. outdoors at Hamley Steakhouse & Saloon, 8 S.E. Court Ave.
People can enjoy the music and order from the menu while seated in the breezeway. For questions, call 541-278-1100.
Explore a flea market in Sumpter
SUMPTER — Sumpter’s final flea market of the year is happening during Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1-4.
This market is the second-largest of the year — the others are organized during Memorial Day weekend and Fourth of July.
The city is expecting about 40 vendors on the fairgrounds, and more along the main street in town. Vendors can sign up until the market opens — interested vendors can call 541-894-2314 or cityofsumpteror.com.
Vendor check-in starts at 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.
Trivia Night starts soon at Side A
LA GRANDE — Trivia nights will return to Side A Brewing, 1219 Washington St., for the fall and winter. The first is Tuesday, Sept. 5, starting at 7 p.m.
Future trivia dates, all at 7 p.m., are: Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 7, Nov. 28 and Dec. 19.
The brewpub is also scheduling fall and winter workshops.
The first, a “Paint & Pint” with Keyla Glenn, is Wednesday, Oct. 4. Other dates are Oct. 11 (charcuterie workshop with The Cheese Fairy Cheese Shop), Oct. 18 (cookie decorating with Sis’s Cookies) and Dec. 6 (wreath building workshop with Laughing Girl Farms). For information, visit sideabeer.com or check the Facebook page.
‘13’ the musical continues run
ELGIN — Elgin Opera House presents the coming-of-age story “13” this month with an all-teen cast at the Jewel Theater, 831 Alder St.
The plot follows 12-year-old Evan Goldman as he adjusts to moving from New York City to small-town Indiana after his parent’s divorce.
The story follows his plans for his bar mitzvah and how he meets and reacts to the other students at his new school.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays (Sept. 1 and Sept. 8) and 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays (Sept. 2 and Sept. 9).
Tickets are $18 and available at www.elginoperahouse.com.
One-man show highlights August Wilson
WALLA WALLA — A one-man show chronicling the life of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson will be presented in a pair of shows at the Power House Theatre.
Featuring Tim Golden, of Walla Walla, “How I Learned What I Learned” is Saturday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 10, 2 p.m. at the theater, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
The show gives an inside look into Wilson’s life — from his first jobs, his experiences with racism and his completion of The American Century Cycle.
Reserved seats are $25 for adults and $15 for students.
For tickets or more information, visit www.phtww.org or call 509-529-6500.
Sizzling steaks in Richland
RICHLAND — Eagle Valley Grange’s 48th-annual steak feed is happening Saturday, Sept. 2, starting at 4 p.m. in Eagle Valley Grange Park.
Dinner will include a 12-ounce Painted Hills Natural Beef New York strip steak, baked potato, homemade grilled bread, fresh corn on the cob, a choice of three beverages and ice cream cups for dessert.
Cost is $30, or $10 for a hot dog meal. Tickets are available in advance at The Hitching Post in Richland, Halfway Mercantile or by calling Abby Graven at 541-519-8868.
The evening will feature live music, and a raffle with proceeds supporting the Eagle Valley Grange Park playground fund.
In addition, a donation jar will be set out to support Stephanie Petersen, who was injured in a riding lawnmower accident in early August.
Monthly walk is football-themed
LA GRANDE — The Sip, Shop, Repeat, Local! event for September is celebrating the start of football season, and everyone is encouraged to wear a favorite football jersey.
This monthly event, organized by the Union County Chamber of Commerce, is Thursday, Sept. 7. It starts at the chamber, 207 Depot St., where participants can purchase a commemorative tumbler for $20. (Or use one purchased for a previous 2023 event).
Participating stores will stay open late, and the tumbler is good for “sips” as well as a coupon for exclusive discounts and special offers.
Businesses that are interested in participating — as a storefront or pop-up shop — can send an email to info@visitunioncounty.org.
Tamasklikt exhibit features beadwork
MISSION — The colorful history and culture of both beadworking and horses are featured in a new exhibit at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute.
“100 Horses: An Equine History in Beadwork” opens Friday, Sept. 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Tamastslikt, located off Interstate 84 Exit 216, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Admission is free on opening day.
The exhibition includes a portion of the Fred L. Mitchell Collection. The Walla Walla man’s collection is noteworthy because of its size, quality and diverse subject matter. The show also features pieces from local tribal members and Tamastslikt, including gauntlets, horse trappings, bags and vests.
The exhibit closes Dec. 2. Tamastslikt is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular admission is $12/adults, $10/seniors, $5/students and free/ages 5 and under. For more information, visit www.tamastslikt.org or call 541-429-7700.
Fog Holler to play in Spray
SPRAY — Get ready for innovative bluegrass music as Fog Holler performs during the upcoming Porch Concerts series.
With such influences as The Stanley Brothers and Buck Owens, Fog Holler features “rollicking banjo, sassy guitar, bowed bass and ripping fiddle.” Bring your own chair for the family-friendly show on Friday, Sept. 1, 6-8 p.m. at The General Store, 208 Main St. Donations are accepted. Also, food is available for purchase from Guyon Springs.
For more information about happenings at The General Store, call 503-381-6398, visit www.spraygeneralstore.com or search social media.
