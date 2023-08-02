Experience gong meditation Aug. 8
JOHN DAY — Canyon Mountain Center will welcome Wayne Marto for a special gong meditation session at the center, 767 E. Main St., on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
The 90-minute event starts at 6 p.m. Cost is $30 for this class.
Marto, a lifelong musician, has a degree in psychology and has studied the gong under Gong Master Mehtab Benton. He is the founder-director of Beneficial Sound, a 501©3 public charity “committed to bringing wellness to the mind, body and soul through sound and vibration,” according to a press release.
“It was an amazing experience to feel the vibration of the Planetary Gongs permeating my body on every level,” said Sandy Bay, who owns the center with her husband, Jim. “I loved every minute of it. When the session was over, I felt extremely relaxed, calm and alert.”
Marto is a certified gong practitioner, a yoga instructor, and a member of the American Sound Healers Association.
This event includes a brief discussion on the healing attributes of Planet Gongs and a 62-minute Gong Meditation, followed by sweets and community.
“I am so excited to be able to bring this meditation experience to John Day,” Sandy Bay said. “Beneficial Sound is an extraordinary method to rebalance the energy fields of the body to release stress and promote healing.”
According to Bay, the Gong Meditation is best experienced lying down on your back or a similar comfortable position. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and bring whatever is needed to be relaxed for the meditation — yoga mat, blanket, pillow, water, eye mask, etc.
To learn more, visit www.beneficialsound.org.
Outdoor movies continue in August
PENDLETON — This summer, head to the local park to enjoy a family-friendly movie and other activities.
Pendleton Parks and Recreation will again host free summer movies in Community Park East every Friday through Aug. 18. Each session includes the movie, pre-show activities of kickball, cornhole and flag football, and concessions.
Here’s the schedule:
- Aug. 4: “School of Rock”
- Aug. 11: “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”
- Aug. 18: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
Crash into a good time at the demolition derby
HAINES — The Haines Stampede’s demolition derby is Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Stampede rodeo arena in Haines.
Organizers say the event is going “back to its roots” with only a chain and bang division — no welded class.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 adults, $8 ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and younger. A pit pass, for those age 18 and older, is available for $30.
Participants will be competing for $10,000 in prize money. The driver and crew must be 18 or older — for details, visit hainesstampede.com.
The halftime entertainment will be motorized barrel racing. Information about entering — you can register at the event — is available on the website.
This is a major fundraiser for the Haines Stampede to support maintenance and projects at the Stampede grounds, which is home to the annual rodeo on July 3 and 4 every year.
Sip, Shop, Repeat in La Grande on Aug. 3
LA GRANDE — The monthly “Sip, Shop, Repeat” is happening Thursday, Aug. 3, an event organized by the Union County Chamber of Commerce.
Start by purchasing a commemorative tumbler for $20 at the chamber, 207 Depot St., from 4-7 p.m. that day. There is a new design for 2023, said Scott Newman, chamber director, and the tumbler is good for all Sip, Shop, Repeat events.
Kupenga Marimba plays two shows
ENTERPRISE, BAKER CITY — Kupenga Marimba will bring their lively sound of African-inspired music to two venues this week.
The first is Thursday, Aug. 3, for the Courthouse Concert Series in Enterprise. The music starts at 5:30 p.m. on the courthouse lawn, 101 S. River St. Attendance is free.
The band’s second appearance is Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Powder River Music Revue in Baker City. This show starts at 4 p.m. in Geiser-Pollman Park, at the Powder River Pavilion. Attendance is free, although raffle tickets are sold ($5 each or five for $20) to support the music series.
Kupenga Marimba plays on large wooden xylophone-like marimbas. The band got its start from a workshop given at the Cove Arts Festival and Cherry Fair in 2001 by marimba master Michael Breez.
Breez was invited back for another workshop the following spring, and by August a band had formed, instruments had been built (by hand, and finished barely a week before the first performance) and a bare minimum of pieces had been learned to perform at the 2002 Cherry Fair.
In the following years, Kupenga Marimba has expanded its repertoire with more challenging pieces and plays music traditional to southern Africa, centered in the country of Zimbabwe.
Riverside Park welcomes live music on Thursdays
LA GRANDE — Riverside concerts, a program by La Grande Parks and Recreation, will feature live music every Thursday at Riverside Park from 6-8 p.m. In case of bad weather, the concert will move inside the Riverside Pavilion. Attendance is free. The series is sponsored by the La Grande Arts Commission.
The next shows are Marinelli & Friends (Aug. 3), Calico Bones (Aug. 10) and Sweet N Juicy (Aug. 17).
Take a trip around the world
BAKER CITY — Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre presents “Around the World in 80 Days” Aug. 4-6 and Aug. 11-13.
Showtimes are 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays, at the theater, 2101 Main St. Tickets are $13, $11 for EORT members or $8 students. Opening night, Aug. 4, has a special ticket price of $10. Purchase tickets at the theater before the show, online at easternoregonregionaltheatre.com or by calling 541-523-9652.
Saturday Market coming Aug. 5 in Umatilla
UMATILLA — The next Umatilla Saturday Market is happening Aug. 5, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Village Square Park, Sixth Street.
This market welcomes vendors who “fabricate, grow, or create their items themselves.” For information, visit www.umatilla-city.org or call 541-922-3226, extension 120.
Catch concerts at Side A Brewing
LA GRANDE — Side A Brewing stages two shows this weekend as part of the summer concert series on the patio
Alka Mahdi, a high-energy electronic music duo covering pop songs spanning the last few decades, plays on Friday, Aug. 4, at 7:30 p.m.
Then on Saturday, Aug. 5, Albert Nicholas and Alder Brook perform at 7:30 p.m. The duo plays “upbeat Americana with nods to classic country and traditional folk music.”
Explore STEM with the family
PENDLETON — Pendleton Parks and Recreation is offering free STEM classes for families with children ages 4 to 8. All classes are held in the Foundation Room at the Rec Center from 5-6 p.m.
The next two sessions are “The Shape of Things” on Monday, Aug. 7, and “Rafts” on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Although participation is free, registration is required through pendletonparksandrec.com or by calling 541-966-0228.
Park program spotlights science, nature
HERMISTON — Educational activities with a focus on science and nature continue twice weekly in Hermiston.
Geared for children ages 4-8, parents are encouraged to bring their little ones each week. There is no fee and prior registration is not required.
Presented by Hermiston Parks & Recreation, the sessions run through Aug. 10. The program is offered on Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. (English); 6:30 p.m. (Spanish), at Highland Park, 134 NE 13th St.; and Fridays, 10 a.m. (English); 11 a.m. (Spanish), at Sunset Park, 1100 NE Fourth St.
For more information, search bit.ly/42vpgS0. For questions, call 541-667-5018.
SAGE Center takes a slice on Watermelon Day
BOARDMAN — The SAGE Center is teaming up with Walchli Farms to celebrate National Watermelon Day. Visitors will receive a free slice of watermelon with admission on Thursday, Aug. 3, while supplies last. The center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 Olson Road, Boardman.
An interactive museum, the SAGE Center provides a unique opportunity to learn about agriculture and technology in the area. For more information, go to www.visitsage.com or call 541-481-7243.
Program highlights Christian martyrs
HERMISTON — A faith-based virtual event will share the stories of four women who showed their commitment to Christ in the face of opposition.
Presented by Voice of the Martyrs, Hearts of Fire features the testimonies of Gracia Burnham, who was held captive in the Philippines; Anita Smith, whose husband was martyred in Libya; Helen Berhane, who was imprisoned in Eritrea; and Susanna Koh, whose husband was abducted in Malaysia. It also includes worship music by Michael W. Smith.
The free event is Friday, Aug 4, 6 p.m. at New Hope Community Church, 1350 S. Highway 395. It is not recommended for children under 14 — no childcare is provided.
For questions, call the church at 541-567-8441. For more about the ministry, visit www.persecution.com.
Junior bowlers roll out annual fundraiser
HERMISTON — Everything from children’s clothing and sports cards to books and yard sale items is featured during the Junior Bowlers League parking lot sale.
The annual event raises money to help support the local youth bowling program. The event is Saturday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Desert Lanes Family Fun Center, 1545 N. First St., Hermiston.
Vendor space is $25. For more information, call Ray Fields, Desert Lanes manager, at 541-567-6364 or 541-571-6079.
Irrigon church hosts free gospel concert
IRRIGON — Dawn of Hope Ministry will present a free gospel concert in Irrigon. It features singer/speaker Stephanie Dawn and pianist/arranger Dann Thornton.
The concert is Wednesday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m. at the Irrigon Seventh-day Adventist Church, 205 Tumbleweed Blvd. A freewill offering will be taken.
Dawn began singing at a young age and recorded her first album at age 9. The program will include music, testimony and scripture — in both English and Spanish.
For more about Dawn of Hope Ministry, visit www.dawnofhopeministry.org. For questions, call 541-922-3895.
