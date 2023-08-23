Celebrate short films at annual festival
BAKER CITY — The 14th annual We Like ‘em Short Film Festival runs Aug. 24-27 at Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St. A festival pass is $25, or attend individual showings for $8 each.
A full schedule is available at welikeemshort.com. There are six sessions:
- Thursday, Aug. 24, sunset screening in a drive-in format, 8 p.m. Free and family-friendly.
- Friday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 26, 1 p.m. Family-friendly.
- Saturday, Aug. 26, 4 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 26, 7 p.m.: Screening of “Wendell & Wild” with Paul Harrod.
- Sunday, Aug. 27, 6 p.m.
BlueMountaineers monthly dance is Aug. 26
LA GRANDE — The BlueMountaineers end-of-the-month dance is happening Saturday, Aug. 26, 6-9 p.m. at the La Grande Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St.
Admission is $5, or free for ages 12 and younger. The evening features a finger food potluck.
Bunco night benefits Soroptimists
HERMISTON — Get ready to roll the dice during a Bunco Night Fundraiser for Soroptimist International of the Greater Hermiston Area.
The event is Tuesday, Aug. 29 at Desert Lanes Family Fun Center, 1545 N. First St., Hermiston. The doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m.
The cost is $10 and includes lots of prizes and loads of fun.
Food and drinks are available for purchase.
A nonprofit community service organization, members work to improve the lives of women and girls. For more information, search bit.ly/3MEehBf.
Haunted Like Human plays in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE — Nashville duo Haunted Like Human is set to perform Wednesday, Aug. 30, 6-8 p.m. at Terminal Gravity, 803 School St.
With a background in poetry and prose, Dale Chapman’s focus on language pairs with Cody Clark’s background in classical guitar.
Clark studied composition at the Lionel Hampton School of Music at the University of Idaho and focused on classical guitar. Then he purchased a steel-string guitar and found a place in acoustic music. In 2017, he moved from Oregon to Nashville.
That’s where he met Chapman — conversation led to a co-writing session and soon they made their first album, “Ghost Stories.”
Following that was “Folklore” and their newest album is “Tall Tales & Fables.”
Echo plans daddy-daughter dance
ECHO — It’s time to put on your dancing shoes as the Echo Public Library is hosting its inaugural Father Daughter Dance.
The event is Saturday, Aug. 26, 6-9 p.m. at the Echo Community Center, 20 S. Bonanza St. Tickets are $15 and $5 for each additional daughter. To buy tickets, stop by Echo City Hall or the H&P Cafe. For questions, call 541-376-6038.
Enjoy country music this weekend in La Grande
LA GRANDE — Two nights of country music are coming to La Grande for the annual Eastern Oregon Country Music Festival, happening Aug. 25 and 26 at the Union County Fairgrounds, 3604 N. Second St.
The music starts at 6 p.m. each night. Tickets are $60 per night, and can be purchased at eocountrymusicfest.com. Admission is free for children ages 12 and younger with proof of age.
Friday, Aug. 25, features Doug Stone, Randy Woody and Aaron LaCombe. Saturday, Aug. 26, brings Confederate Railroad, Wade Aylett and Tony Buckman and the Miscreants.
The weekend also brings the second annual Odie Hudson Memorial Truck Show, which is in conjunction with the Eastern Oregon Country Music Festival, and a concert ticket is required to tour the show.
First responders fire up the barbie
BOARDMAN — The Boardman Community Night Out End of Summer Celebration will include a free barbecue served up by local first responders.
The free event is Friday, Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m. at Boardman Marina Park, 1 NE Marine Drive. The celebration includes music, a dunk tank, the Lamb Weston fry truck, Tillamook ice cream and a bouncy house for the kids. The event crescendoes with a fireworks show at dusk. For more information, search www.facebook.com/ChamberBoardman or call 541-481-3014.
Pilot Rock hosts Harvest Festival
PILOT ROCK — The Pilot Rock Harvest Festival is plowing ahead with a full day of activities.
The event features a sizzling start on Saturday, Aug. 26, 6-10 a.m. with a firemen’s breakfast at the Pilot Rock Fire Station. Other activities at Pilot Rock City Park include a horseshoe tournament (9 a.m.), vendor booths (10 a.m.), a car show (registration, 10 a.m. to noon; judging, 2 p.m.) and kids’ activities (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.).
Also, a cornhole tournament starts at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park. While admission is free, some of the activities charge a registration fee.
The parade gets rolling at 4 p.m. And a beer garden with music by Five Forty One Vintage runs from 5-11 p.m. at The Vault.
For more information, search www.cityofpilotrock.org. For questions, call 541-443-2811.
Bart Budwig plays the OK Theatre
ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County’s Bart Budwig brings his full band to the OK Theatre stage Thursday, Aug. 24.
The “Fellow Pynins” take the stage at 7 p.m., followed by the Bart Budwig Band at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are available for $15 at www.eventbrite.com.
Freewater Square rolls out wine, arts expo
MILTON-FREEWATER — It’s time to explore Milton-Freewater with various competitions, vendors and food on tap for Friday Nights on Main on Friday, Aug. 25, from 6-9 p.m. at Freewater Square Plaza. This month’s theme is “Art on Main.”
A special event is a tattoo art competition inside the Let’s Go Inn (participants must be 21). Participation is limited; sign up at facebook.com/MFdowntown.
Another contest is an “Eat the Case” ice cream eating competition at 7 p.m. in front of the Walla Walla Cheese Company Store, 606 N. Main St. Participants need to arrive to check-in between 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. There are three age divisions — pee-wee (full), youth (ages 11-16) and adult (17 and older). Each category is limited to eight competitors, so check for space. The entry form is at facebook.com/MFdowntown. Winners of each division receive prizes from the Walla Walla Cheese Company.
In addition, Friday Nights on Main will have a chalk art exposition, rock painting booth, a kids carnival, bicycle Grand Prix course at the Freewater School parking lot, live music and more than 40 vendors.
“With all kinds of high-quality handmade items from lotions and soaps to decorations to beauty products to non-profits and, of course, food vendors galore,” said Maryelizabeth Garcia, executive director of the Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance.
For more details, visit www.facebook.com/MFdowntown.
Labor Day Spectacular races into Hermiston
HERMISTON — Tickets are now on sale for the Labor Day Spectacular. The two-day event is Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3 at the Hermiston Raceway, 81236 N. Highway 395. The gates open both days at 4 p.m. with racing at 6 p.m.
Racing action features Betteral Power City Prolate Models, Northwest Tour Truck Series, Midway Legends, Washington Midget Racing Association and more. And Speedy’s Grill offers a variety of food and beverages.
Day 1 tickets are $20/general admission, $10/ages 7-17, $15/special (seniors, military, veterans) or $65/family pass (two adults/three kids). Day 2: $25/general, $15/youths, $20/special, $75/family. Two-day passes: $40/general, $20/youths, $30/special, $100/family.
For more information or tickets, visit www.hermistonraceway.com. For questions, call 509-845-5510.
Music series ends the season Aug. 27
BAKER CITY — The Powder River Music Revue wraps up its summer concert series on Sunday, Aug. 27, with local musician Frank Carlson.
The music starts at 4 p.m. at the Powder River Pavilion in Geiser-Pollman Park. Attendance is free; raffle tickets will be sold ($5 each or five for $20) for a chance to win prizes and also support the concerts.
In case of questionable weather, check the group’s Facebook page for updates.
Gilliam County Fair kicks off Aug. 31
CONDON — The Gilliam County Fair highlights “Barns, Bales and Blue Ribbons!” Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 at the Gilliam County Fairgrounds.
Youth 4-H and FFA projects take center stage throughout the event, beginning with the herdsmanship contest and horse show presentations on Thursday, Aug. 31 and culminating with the 4-H Youth Livestock Auction at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2. The exhibit halls also feature open class displays with everything from needlework and fine arts to cooking and photography.
Highlights on Friday, Sept. 1 include a dog show at 1 p.m., horse arena events at 2 p.m. and the Fashion Revue at 6 p.m. The evening closes out from 7-9 p.m. with games and music by Deep Roots Revival.
And on Saturday, Sept. 2, the Condon Community Artisan Market runs from 4-7 p.m. A beer garden is open from 6-10 p.m. with live music cranking up at 7 p.m.
For a full schedule, visit www.co.gilliam.or.us/government/fairgrounds. For questions, contact 541-351-9506 or fair@co.gilliam.or.us.
CASA plans carnival Aug. 26
LA GRANDE — A CASA Carnival is set for Saturday, Aug. 26, at Riverside Park Pavilion in La Grande from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The day features horse and pony rides, a photo booth, face painting, Nerf course, Elgin Lions duck train, ring toss, fishing, boat races, bubbles, balloons, prizes and food. Entry is $5 per child ages 2 to 18, which includes all booths, and rides on the horse/pony and train.
