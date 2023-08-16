Car show revs up at Rogers Toyota
HERMISTON — Classic cars, hot rods and custom vehicles, as well as music, food, beverages and prizes are featured during the Rogers Toyota of Hermiston Show & Shine. In its fourth year, the event is Friday, Aug. 18, 4-8 p.m. at 80364 N. Highway 395. Admission is free.
For more information, search www.toyotaofhermiston.com. For questions, call 541-567-6461.
Leather classes planned at Painted Sky
JOHN DAY — Leon Pielstick will lead a five-part class on making a rifle sling using leathercraft and tooling at Painted Sky Center for the Arts, 116 NW Bridge St.
This is for ages 16 and older. The first session is Tuesday, Aug. 29. Subsequent classes are Sept. 5, Sept. 12, Sept. 19 and Sept. 26. All are from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The cost is $60 for nonmembers or $54 for members.
Another leather class offering is to make a 3D leather bracelet with instructor Julie Smucker. The class, for ages 10 and older, meets Friday, Sept. 1, and Saturday, Sept. 2, 6-8 p.m. Registration is $60 nonmembers or $54 members.
For information on yearly memberships, which start at $50, visit paintedskycenter.com/membership.
Beer Fest on tap for Aug. 19
LA GRANDE — More breweries and more vendors are on tap for this year’s Eastern Oregon Beer Festival on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2-9 p.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds. This is for ages 21 and older.
The festival, in its ninth year, is organized by La Grande Main Street Downtown and features beers from breweries across Oregon, the Pacific Northwest and beyond, and well as craft and food vendors. Three local bands will provide the tunes: Staci Collins Band (2-4:30 p.m.), The Wasteland Kings (5 p.m.) and 40 Hour Week (closes out the night).
A commemorative tasting glass and five tasting tokens are included with each general admission ticket, which costs $40 in advance online at eobeerfest.org. Entrance at the gate is $50.
Dueling Pianos sizzles at BackFire Station
PENDLETON — Join the fun as Rock Dee House Dueling Pianos gets ready to play at BackFire Station, 911 SW Court Ave.
The show features comedy and an interactive sing-along on a pair of baby grand pianos. The event is Wednesday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m. The doors open at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $30 each via bit.ly/3sayw1f. For more information, call/text 208-573-6442.
Celebrate watermelon at Melon Fest
HERMISTON — With watermelon season in full swing, the Hermiston Downtown District is celebrating the town’s favorite fruit.
Melon Fest is Saturday, Aug. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Hermiston’s Festival Street. It features vendor booths, live entertainment and kids’ activities, as well as the watermelon costume contest, a watermelon eating contest and the Watermelon Bathtub Races.
Pre-register for the bathtub races for $5 at bit.ly/hermistonrecreation. Race day entry is $10. Tubs are provided for the bathtub races as teams of three — two pushing and one driving — compete on a 100-foot course to advance to the next round. Winners will receive prizes valued at $300.
Catch a showing of ‘Paint Your Wagon’
PENDLETON — For the next Terrific Tuesday event, Heritage Station Museum will have a free screening of “Paint Your Wagon,” the western musical filmed in Baker County in 1968 and released in 1969. It stars Clint Eastwood, Lee Marvin and Jean Seberg.
This movie night is happening Tuesday, Aug. 22, starting at 6 p.m. The film runs two hours and 38 minutes. Popcorn will be available, and attendees are welcome to bring snacks, drinks, chairs and blankets. The museum is at 108 SW Frazer Ave.
Youth present ‘Cinderella’ in Baker City
BAKER CITY — Local youth will present “Cinderella” this weekend as the culmination of a weeklong theater camp with Missoula Children’s Theatre, brought to town by Crossroads Carnegie Art Center.
Public performances will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Baker High School, 2500 E St.
Poet Richard Robbins presents Aug. 17
PENDLETON — Richard Robbins is the featured speaker for the next First Draft Writers’ Series on Thursday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
In addition to Robbins’ presentation, audience members will have a chance to share a piece of original work during the Open Mic session. Join in person or via Zoom — for information, visit pendletonarts.org.
Block party supports the farmers market
PENDLETON — Pendleton Farmers Market’s biggest fundraiser of the year, a block party, is happening Friday, Aug. 18.
The farmers market runs from 4-7 p.m. in the 300 and 400 block of Main Street. The block party starts at 6 p.m. in the 400 block adjacent to Great Pacific restaurant with live music by Brian Mandella, a dunk tank and a cornhole competition.
There will also be a silent auction — bidding starts at 4 p.m. and the auction ends at 8:30 p.m. Winners will be notified if they are not present, said Hal McCune, president of the farmers market.
Morrow County Fair runs Aug. 16-19
HEPPNER — The Morrow County Fair is Aug. 16-19 at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, 74473 Highway 74. The gates open at 11 a.m.
In addition to 4-H and FFA projects, open-class exhibits showcase the talents of area residents. Also, fair-goers can try their hand at ax throwing and riding a mechanical bull.
A children’s carnival runs Thursday through Saturday, 1-4 p.m. with a photo booth and various activities. The parade is Saturday at 10 a.m. Live music features Deep Roots Revival (Thursday, 2:30 p.m.), Jacob Westfall (Friday, 1 p.m.), Cory Peterson (Saturday, 12 p.m.) and Brass Fire (Saturday, 5:30 p.m.).
Also, the Oregon Trail Pro Rodeo is Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults/teens, $6 for ages 7-12 and free for 6 and under. Dan Burns 3D Productions will crank up the music afterward in the Spur ‘em Barn.
For more fair and rodeo information, visit www.co.morrow.or.us/fair and www.oregontrailprorodeo.com.
Summer Strings crescendos with concert
PENDLETON — The grand finale for the Summer Strings Music Camp features a free concert.
Students from the Oregon East Symphony’s annual summer day camp have been rehearsing all week. They will perform Friday, Aug. 18, 5:30 p.m. at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1401 SW Goodwin Place. The ensembles will be conducted by OES Education Director Zach Banks, and teaching artists Viet Block, Chris Fotinakis and Sarah Berglund.
The camp is part of Playing For Keeps, the symphony’s classical music education program for rural youths. For more information, visit www.oregoneastsymphony.org or call 541-276-0320.
Wheatstock expands to two days
HELIX — The Wheatstock Music Festival kicks off Friday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m. and continues Saturday, Aug. 19, 4 p.m. at Quantum 9 Arena. The Friday night headliner is Flatland Cavalry and Saturday night closes out with Pecos & the Rooftops.
Two-day passes are $100; Friday only is $50 and Saturday is $70. Also, two-day VIP passes are $250. For tickets, visit www.wheatstock.org. Also, up-to-date information is available via Facebook at bit.ly/3QPKiqk.
Echo plans daddy-daughter dance
ECHO — It’s time to put on your dancing shoes as the Echo Public Library is hosting its inaugural Father Daughter Dance.
The event is Saturday, Aug. 26, 6-9 p.m. at the Echo Community Center, 20 S. Bonanza St. Tickets are $15 and $5 for each additional daughter.
To buy tickets, stop by Echo City Hall or the H&P Cafe. For questions, call 541-376-6038.
CATCH THE LOWDOWN DRIFTERS AUG. 18 IN CANYON CITY
CANYON CITY — The Lowdown Drifters will headline a show at the historic Sels’ Brewery in Canyon City on Friday, Aug. 18. Doors open at 5 p.m. The James Gang opens at 6 p.m., followed by The Lowdown Drifters around 8 p.m.
This event is for ages 21 and older. Tickets are $10 (plus $2.51 service charge) on eventbrite.com or find the link on the Facebook page for the Whiskey Gulch Gang. Tickets may be available at the door for $15, but advance purchases are encouraged.
Final outdoor movie is Aug. 18
PENDLETON — Pendleton Parks and Recreation will wrap up its season of summer movies with “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” on Aug. 18 in Community Park East. Each session includes the movie, pre-show activities of kickball, cornhole and flag football, and concessions. The show starts at dusk.
Family night planned in Irrigon
IRRIGON — The Irrigon Farmers Market family night is Tuesday, Aug. 22, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Irrigon Event Plaza, 420 NE Main Ave.
There will be an inflatable water slide, Generational Cloggers, local vendors, food and more. The night ends with a showing of “The Little Mermaid” starting at 9 p.m. Popcorn will be provided.
Sweet N Juicy presents last concert in the park
LA GRANDE — Riverside concerts, a program by La Grande Parks and Recreation, will wrap up the summer season with Sweet N Juicy on Aug. 17.
The show is 6-8 p.m. in Riverside Park.
GRANGE PLANS BARBECUE AUG. 20
JOSEPH — The Hurricane Creek Grange will have a free community barbecue on Sunday, Aug. 20, from noon to 3 p.m. The meal includes hamburgers, hotdogs, potato salad, chips, ice cream, pies and more.
The grange is at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane in Joseph.
