Atlas Tango Project plays Pendleton April 27
PENDLETON — The Atlas Tango Project will perform Thursday, April 27, at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $15 at pendletonarts.org.
The Atlas Tango Project specializes in the music of the late Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla, as well as original nuevo tango compositions. Founded by James Anderson (violin), Atlas Tango has been performing since 2009.
With Jonathan Geer (piano), Ben Thomas (bandoneon), Tony Rogers (cello) and Phil Spencer (bass), all from diverse musical backgrounds, the band continues the tradition of nuevo tango through live shows.
Annual quilt show happening May 5-6
JOHN DAY — The 22nd annual Grant County Quilt Show, presented by the Grant County Piecemakers Quilting Guild, is set for May 5 and 6 at the Grant County Fairgrounds’ Trowbridge Pavilion. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is $3 per person for both days, or $5 for two people. There will be a special section of patriotic quilts made for veterans, various vendors, food options, demonstrations, raffles for a quilt and basket and door prizes.
On Sunday, May 7, Ersela Dehiya and Karen Hinton of The Shiny Thimble will lead a workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $30, which includes the quilt pattern and a soup lunch.
Craft kits for adults at Hermiston library
HERMISTON — Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., will have a special Take-n-Make craft for adults on Thursday, May 4. Patrons ages 18 and older are invited to pick up a kit starting at 4:30 p.m.
This month’s art project involves paint and old book pages to create some May flowers to celebrate spring.
Robin Roberts to lead writing class
JOHN DAY — Robin Roberts, who has published a novel titled “Sorenson’s Gift,” will lead a writing class at Painted Sky Center for the Arts, 116 Bridge St., starting May 2.
The class is six sessions, and meets Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. Cost is $162 for members, or $180 for nonmembers. This class will explain the basics integral to all writing — punctuation, vocabulary, voice, good writing habits and more.
Please bring writing supplies and/or a laptop. This is for ages 13 and older.
Roberts has loved the written word since he was a child.
“I’ve always been an avid reader, and I’m a storyteller,” he said.
He has more books in his series, following “Sorenson’s Gift.”
“I love the characters and didn’t want them to quit existing,” he said. “So I wrote another.”
‘Sip, Shop, Repeat’ in La Grande May 4
LA GRANDE — Downtown stays open late for “Sip, Shop, Repeat, Local” on Thursday, May 4, from 5-8 p.m. Pick up an insulated tumbler and a participating businesses map for a $20 donation at the Union County Chamber office, 207 Depot St.
Businesses will offer samples of different beverages and discount promotions, and several pop-up shops will be set up as well.
Local businesses who are interested in participating, or having space for a pop-up shop, can email info@visitunioncounty.org.
Men’s Retreat set for May 5-6 IN COVE
COVE — The Cove Christian Camp Men’s Retreat is set for May 5-6. Registration is $85 before April 24, then increases to $100. Saturday only is $50.
The facilitator is Delbert Durfee. To register, go to www.covechristiancamp.org.
Daddy-daughter dance returns to Hermiston
HERMISTON — Reservations are open for the Me and My Prince Ball, a formal/semi-formal dance for girls of all ages and their fathers/father figures. Those who want to attend should make reservations early as the event is expected to sell out.
In its 16th year, the popular dance is May 20, 6-9 p.m. at Eastern Oregon Event and Trade Center, 1705 E. Airport Road. The cost is $20 per person.
In addition to an evening of dancing, admission includes a portrait taken by 60 Minute Photo, refreshments, a corsage or boutonniere and use of a photo booth throughout the evening.
To make a reservation, visit www.uwbluemt.org/ball. For questions, call Michelle Kane at 541-720-0853 or Christy Lieuallen at 541-276-2661.
Spring Showcase is happening April 29
CANYON CITY — The Grant County Farmers Market will welcome vendors and customers to a spring showcase on Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Canyon City Community Hall, 123 S. Washington St.
This is a preview of the market, which opens for the season June 17 in Canyon City. For updates, visit the Facebook page or grantcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Learn how to make a ukulele
PENDLETON — Ever wanted to make your own instrument? Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., is offering a workshop with John Hasher on how to make cigar box ukuleles. It meets Thursdays, 6-8 p.m., from May 4 through May 25.
Hasher will help participants build a concert-size ukulele. Students need basic skills to glue and bolt the parts together. All tools and supplies will be provided. The cost is $100 for members or $105 for nonmembers. Register at pendletonarts.org.
Laugh it up at the Vert
PENDLETON — Andrew Sleighter, a national touring comedian, is bringing laughter to Eastern Oregon.
For nearly two decades, the funnyman has performed at comedy clubs, festivals and on college campuses across the country. In addition, he has appeared on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Late Show with James Corden” and “Last Comic Standing,” as well as recording a special for “Dry Bar Comedy.”
Don’t miss a chance to see him live on Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m. at the Little Vert Theater, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave. The show is expected to sell out.
Tickets are $20 via bit.ly/3kHOgpf. For more about Sleighter, visit www.andrewsleighter.com.
Join World Tai Chi & Qi Gong Day in Baker City
BAKER CITY — Each year, the last Saturday in April is dedicated to bringing together practitioners and interested community members for an active learning and practice experience.
Weather permitting, World Tai Chi & Qi Gong Day will be celebrated in Baker City under the bandshell at Geiser-Pollman Park on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with a learning session, then a group routine from 10 a.m. to noon.
Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave., is supporting the event by providing an alternate location in case of bad weather.
Benefit dinner planned in wake of fire
JOHN DAY — A benefit dinner to help local fire departments and businesses affected by a fire on April 17 is planned for Friday, May 5, 5-8 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St.
The dinner, with a Cinco de Mayo theme, is $12 per person. Donations for the silent auction can be taken to Madden’s Realty, 237 S. Canyon Blvd. Cash donations can be dropped by the Elks Lodge.
Blues guitarist Terry Robb to play at Great Pacific
PENDLETON — Acoustic blues master Terry Robb will perform Friday, May 5, at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Company, 403 SE Main St., starting at 6 p.m.
There is no admission charge.
Robb, hailed as a blues guitar virtuoso and one of the finest acoustic guitarists on the international scene, took home the Muddy Award for Best Acoustic Guitar so many times that the Cascade Blues Association finally attached his name to the trophy permanently.
For more information, visit www.terryrobb.com.
From test pilot to UFO hunter
WALLA WALLA — A former U.S. Air Force test pilot will talk about unidentified flying objects during the upcoming Walla Walla Chapter of the Reserve Organization of America meeting.
Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Nims will present “From Test Pilot to UFO Hunter” on Friday, May 5, 12-1 p.m. at the Walla Walla Country Club, 1390 Country Club Road.
Selections from a light lunch menu will be available for purchase.
The attire is business casual. For more information, email roa21pr@gmail.com or visit bit.ly/43Dgp2x. For more about the UFO organization, visit www.mufonwa.org.
New Hope hosts family concert
HERMISTON — A Christian recording artist who performs concerts geared for children and families will play in Hermiston.
Jana Alayra, who taught herself how to play guitar, became a Chrisitan while in high school through the Young Life ministry.
The free event is Friday, April 28, 6 p.m. at New Hope Community Church, 1350 S. Highway 395.
Featuring powerful lyrics, the show will include sign language and incorporate dance moves. In addition, local student dancers will also take the stage.
For more information, email adbragato@gmail.com.
For more about the musician, visit www.janaalayra.com.
Animal rescue benefit features tacos, auctions
JOHN DAY — Provide your tastebuds with a jumpstart on Cinco de Mayo during a taco feed and auction that will raise funds for a pair of animal rescue nonprofit organizations.
A benefit for Hope4Paws Grant County and Silent Wave Horse Rescue, the event is Saturday, April 29 at the Grant County Fairgrounds Pavilion in John Day.
The doors open at 4 p.m. and food is available at 5 p.m.
It features a taco dinner, prepared by the Squeeze In, by donation. And adult beverages will be available for purchase from the Snaffle Bit Bar.
Music is provided by John Grant and the Western Revue.
Also, Jack Southworth will serve as the auctioneer for the live, silent and dessert auctions.
All ages are welcome, and there will be fun activities for the whole family, including a chance to meet Wally the mini-mule.
For more information, search bit.ly/3MOCJQK.
Arlington rodeo rides in for 75th year
ARLINGTON — Queen Leilani Weiser invites everyone to attend the 75th annual Arlington Jackpot Rodeo.
The event includes a parade on Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m., followed by the queen’s luncheon at the Gilliam County Fire Hall. Also, there is a cowboy breakfast on Sunday, May 7, 7-10 a.m. at the Masonic Hall.
Rodeo action kicks off at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7. Rodeo tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for kids 12 and under, or two-day tickets for $9 and $6, respectively.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3GUo7vt. For questions, contact arlingtonjackpotqueen@gmail.com or 541-626-1950.
Hermiston seeks vendors for spring bazaar
HERMISTON — There is still time for local crafters and vendors to join the Spring Bazaar in Hermiston. The event is Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will be held at two locations — the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, and the Harkenrider Senior Activity Center, 255 N.E. Second St.
Contact Hermiston Parks and Recreation — regular space is $50 and limited larger space is $100 — to reserve vendor space. Either stop by the community center or call 541-667-5018. For more information, visit bit.ly/3M6QtG8.
