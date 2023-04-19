BlueMountaineers monthly dance is April 22
LA GRANDE — The BlueMountaineers end-of-the-month dance is happening Saturday, April 22, 6-9 p.m. at the La Grande Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St. Admission is $5, or free for ages 12 and younger. The evening features a finger food potluck.
David Memmott joins First Draft Writers’ Series
PENDLETON — The First Draft Writers’ Series features David Memmott on Thursday, April 20, 7 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Participants can also join via Zoom — for a link, visit pendletonarts.org.
Memmott has been living and writing in the Pacific Northwest most of his life. His work explores personal and mythic, rural and progressive views of the American West. His long poem “Where the Yellow Brick Road Turns West,” from his collection Lost Transmissions, was a finalist for the Spur Award. He founded Phantom Drift: A Journal of New Fabulism and Wordcraft of Oregon. Find his writings at davidmemmott.com.
An open-mic session follows for those who would like to share an original piece of three to five minutes.
Haley Heynderickx, Sheers in concert April 23
BAKER CITY — Lily Breshears, who tours as Sheers, has developed her sound over years as a session harpist. On Sunday, April 23, she will take the stage at Churchill School as part of a concert featuring Portland musician Haley Heynderickx.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 6:45 p.m. at Churchill, 3451 Broadway St. (enter on 16th Street).
Tickets are $22 in advance at churchillbaker.com or $30 at the door. Admission is free for ages 15 and younger who attend with a paid adult. Food will be available from Young Roots Farm.
Josephy Center offers beginning watercolor class
JOSEPH — An eight-week session of Watercolor for Beginners starts April 26 and meets on Wednesdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m., through June 28. The instructor is Crystal Newton. This class is for ages 18 and older.
Students will learn about watercolor techniques, color theory, negative space, blending and how to balance dark colors while preserving white spaces. Registration is $195. Sign up at josephy.org or call 541-432-0505.
The center, 403 N. Main St., is open Monday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.
Celebrate Earth Day at the library
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University Chemistry Club is returning for another Earth Day Extravaganza at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St. on Thursday, April 20, from 3-5 p.m. in the Community Room.
Attendees will learn about the “curious chemistry of amazing algae.” This hands-on event is designed for children ages 12 and younger.
Steve Arment leads wood-carving workshop
BAKER CITY — Woodcarver Steve Arment will give a two-day workshop April 29 and 30 at Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St. The hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
The cost is $175, which includes wood. Please bring carving tools. Register at eventbrite.com, or find the link through Churchill’s Facebook page. This workshop is for new and experienced carvers. Arment will go over patterns, along with demonstrations on low and high relief and simple 3-D carving.
Arment lives in Wallowa County, where his wood carving can be found in a variety of places, from screen doors to wall sconces to a full installation at the OK Theatre in Enterprise.
He has been featured on Oregon Art Beat, Oregon Field Guide and Old House Journal.
Join activities for World Tai Chi & Qi Gong Day
BAKER CITY — Each year, the last Saturday in April is dedicated to bringing together practitioners and interested community members for an active learning and practice experience.
Beginning in New Zealand, the day’s events will spread time zone by time zone across the globe, through all participating communities in over 80 nations to promote world-wide calm and wellness with the theme “One World . . . One Breath.”
Weather permitting, World Tai Chi & Qi Gong Day will be celebrated in Baker City under the bandshell at Geiser-Pollman Park on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with a learning session, then a group routine from 10 a.m. to noon.
Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave., is supporting the event by providing an alternate location in case of bad weather.
In preparation for the event, Crossroads has also reserved their downstairs studio for a free learning and practice session for the community on April 22, from 10-11:30 a.m.
Community art show slated for April 21-22
JOHN DAY — The Grant County Community Art Show is happening April 21 and 22 at the Grant County Regional Airport. Hours are 5-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
An artists reception will be held Friday night with refreshments. Featured work includes fine art, sculptures, mosaics, photography and book signings with authors.
Still chances to see ‘Peter Pan’
ELGIN — The Elgin Opera House continues its run of the musical “Peter Pan” with shows on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and two shows on Saturdays, 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The last performance date is April 29.
The show is directed by Terry Hale and Caitlin Marshall. Maia Sky Vandervlugt plays the title role.
The production also features sets painted by Jon Hanley, choreographed swashbuckling and flying cast members. In addition to directing, Marshall is choreographing the production.
Most tickets are $18, although group rates are available. Purchase tickets at www.elginoperahouse.com or call 541-663-6324.
‘Winne-the-Pooh’ continues for a second run
BAKER CITY — Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre’s second weekend of “Winnie-the-Pooh” features shows Friday through Sunday, April 21-23. Showtimes are 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $13 adults, $11 EORT members, and $8 students. Purchase tickets at the theater, 2101 Main St., online at easteroregonregionaltheatre.com or by calling 541-523-9652.
In addition to traditional concessions, the theater serves local beer and wine.
This play is classic Winne-the-Pooh as imagined by author A.A. Milne. The story follows Pooh’s adventures in trying to steal honey from a beehive, and the arrival of Kanga and Roo to the Hundred Acre Wood.
Pianist Yang Gao to join chamber festival
PENDLETON — Yang Gao will be the featured performer of the Oregon East Symphony’s Chamber Music Festival on Saturday, April 22, 6:30 p.m. in the Vert Clubroom, 345 SW Fourth St.
The Chamber Music Festival is an annual OES season concert event with limited tickets. Musical performances are accompanied by a spread of wine and hors d’oeuvres provided by OES’s volunteer board of directors.
Tickets for the Chamber Music Festival are $30 per person and can be purchased online at oregoneastsymphony.org or by calling the OES office at 541-276-0320.
Additional performances include Beethoven’s “Sonata in A major, Op. 30 No. 1” performed by James Cook (piano) and OES Concertmaster Lisa Robertson (violin), Arthur Honegger’s “Sonatine for Violin and Cello” performed by Tatiana Kolchanova (violin) and Annie Harkey-Power (cello), and the aria “Habanera” from Georges Bizet’s opera “Carmen” sung by Alexis McCarthy (soprano).
Good Sax plays tunes April 21 at Corner Brick
BAKER CITY — The Good Sax band returns to play at AJ’s Corner Brick Bar and Grill, 1840 Main St., on Friday, April 21, 7 p.m.
Listeners can expect “a night of funky twisted jams encouraging audience participation, shouting, dancing and all that jazz,” said band member Dan Sizer.
The band is a duo — Sizer on drums and Bryan Ames on saxophone.
Cerebella Winery announces special events
PENDLETON — From trivia nights to cheese making classes, Cerebella Winery, 30 SW Emigrant Ave., has an event for everyone.
On Thursday, April 20, the Chamber of Commerce hosts “Kick it up after 5” in the tasting room. Starting at 5 p.m., “Kick it up after 5” is a Chamber of Commerce sponsored event for networking with drinks, food and door prizes.
On Wednesday, April 26, Kristi Slotemaker, owner/educator of River Valley Cheese, will present a cheesemaking class at 6 p.m. Registration is required at bit.ly/43sDepq. Registration fees are $70 for club members and $80 for non-club members.
Trivia Night is set for Thursday, May 4, 6 p.m.
Later, on May 18, the winery presents “Sip-n-Paint” with The Studio Pendleton. Starting at 6:30 p.m., participants can get artistic while sampling the wine. To ensure a spot, RSVP by calling or texting 541-612-4440, or send an email to cerebella.winery@gmail.com. Registration is required along with a fee of $35 for club members and $40 for non-club members.
Cerebella Winery is open Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., Friday-Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. For more information call 541-612-4440 or visit cerebellawines.com.
Ice cream social set for April 23
JOSEPH — Hurricane Creek Grange will celebrate Grange Month by inviting the community to attend a free ice cream social on Sunday, April 23, from noon to 3 p.m. Dessert includes banana splits, eight types of syrup, sprinkles, walnuts, peanuts and more. The grange is located at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane.
Elgin Opera House announces auditions
The Friends of the Opera House have announced auditions for actors and technicians for the upcoming productions of “Frozen Jr.,” “13 the Musical,” “Tarzan” and “Camelot.” Auditions are by video submissions and can be entered from April 10 to April 30.
For the video, those auditioning should sing roughly 16 measures of a Broadway or Disney song to demonstrate style and range. Also included is a 30-second recording of one of these topics: your favorite vacation, your favorite teacher or pet, your favorite joke, or your favorite superhero or cartoon character.
“Frozen Jr.” performance dates are during the last two weeks in July. “13 the Musical” begins rehearsals in May and performances will be Aug. 25 to Sept. 9.
“Tarzan” rehearsals will start in mid-July and performances will be on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 15 to Oct. 7.
“Camelot” begins rehearsing in September, with shows in November.
For more details about submitting an audition, and descriptions of each cast, visit elginoperahouse.com/audition-calls.
Stanfield revs up with street fair, car show
STANFIELD — It’s time to cruise in for the Stanfield Street Fair & Shine -n- Show Car Show. It is Saturday, April 22, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. along West Coe and Barbara streets.
To register for the car show, visit bit.ly/3ZmD0Na. For questions, contact 541-449-1254 or stanfieldrecreation@gmail.com.
Register soon for Wallowa Fiddle Tunes Camp
WALLOWA — Registration is now open for the Wallowa Fiddle Tunes Camp, which is happening July 9-14 at Wallowa Elementary School.
The camp, which has a maximum capacity of about 115, is designed with a “multi-generation model” and families are encouraged to attend together. Camping is available around the school, which has showers.
Registration is $220. Classes begin at 9 a.m. each day, and the musical opportunities continue throughout the afternoon and evening.
Financial help is available through the Charles Trump Memorial Fund. For information, email info@wvmusialliance.org or visit wvmusicalliance.org for the application.
Daddy-daughter dance returns to Hermiston
HERMISTON — Reservations are open for the Me and My Prince Ball, a formal/semi-formal dance for girls of all ages and their fathers/father figures. Those who want to attend should make reservations early as the event is expected to sell out.
In its 16th year, the popular dance is May 20, 6-9 p.m. at Eastern Oregon Event and Trade Center, 1705 E. Airport Road. The cost is $20 per person.
In addition to an evening of dancing, admission includes a portrait taken by 60 Minute Photo, refreshments, a corsage or boutonniere and use of a photo booth throughout the evening.
To make a reservation, visit www.uwbluemt.org/ball. For questions, call Michelle Kane at 541-720-0853 or Christy Lieuallen at 541-276-2661.
Library meeting features geologist/photojournalist
WESTON — Ellen Morris Bishop, a geologist, photographer, photojournalist and writer, is the guest speaker for the Friends of Weston Library’s annual membership meeting.
The public is invited to attend Monday, April 24, 7 p.m. in the Weston Community Church Fellowship Hall, 206 N. Water St. Admission is free and refreshments will be served.
Bishop describes her life’s work as making science more enjoyable and understandable to non-scientists. She will present “Seeing and Understanding the Landscape through Indigenous Eyes: Discovering the Ethnogeology of the Columbia Plateau.”
Bishop has a Ph.D. in geology from Oregon State University. She taught at OSU, the University of Arkansas and Whitman College. She has published six books and received an Oregon Book Award for “In Search of Ancient Oregon.”
Established in 2000, FOWL provides support to the Weston Public Library. For more information, call library Director Kathleen Schmidtgall at 541-566-2378.
Fort Walla Walla hosts museum scavenger hunt
WALLA WALLA — No fooling, the Aprils Fools Scavenger Hunt continues through the end of April at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road.
People are invited to explore the exhibits to discover stories from the past. Kids should be on the lookout for stuff that’s out of place. Things from modern times will be hidden amongst the museum’s collection — like a COVID-19 test with hospital items from the early 1900s. A small prize awaits those with eagle eyes at the museum store.
Fort Walla Walla is open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10/adults, $9/students, $5/ages 6-12 and free/5 and under. For more information, call 509-525-7703 or visit www.fwwm.org.
Laugh it up at the Vert
PENDLETON — Andrew Sleighter, a national touring comedian, is bringing laugher to Eastern Oregon.
For nearly two decades, the funnyman has performed at comedy clubs, festivals and on college campuses across the country. In addition, he has appeared on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Late Show with James Corden” and “Last Comic Standing,” as well as recording a special for “Dry Bar Comedy.”
Don’t miss a chance to see him live on Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m. at the Little Vert Theater, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave. The show is expected to sell out. Tickets are $20 via bit.ly/3kHOgpf. For more about Sleighter, visit www.andrewsleighter.com.
Men’s Retreat set for May 5-6
COVE — The Cove Christian Camp Men’s Retreat is set for May 5-6. Registration is $85 before April 24, then increases to $100. Saturday only is $50.
The facilitator is Delbert Durfee. To register, go to www.covechristiancamp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.