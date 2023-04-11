Haley Heynderickx heads to Baker City
BAKER CITY — Portland musician Haley Heynderickx, whose songwriting is described as “crushingly intimate, vivid, melodically inventive and completely unpredictable,” is planning a show Sunday, April 23, at Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 6:45 p.m. The concert opens with Sheers, featuring songwriter Lily Breshears on the harp.
Tickets are $22 in advance at churchillbaker.com or $30 at the door. Admission is free for ages 15 and younger who attend with a paid adult. Food will be available from Young Roots Farm.
The Bridge hosts family game nights
UMATILLA — Umatilla Parks & Recreation is teaming up with The Bridge Bistro & Brews for monthly family game nights.
People are invited to hang out with family and friends on Tuesday, April 18, 6 p.m. at 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla. The featured game is Loteria-Mexican Bingo. Winners from each round will be entered into a raffle at the end of the night for a chance to win prizes.
The cost is $5 per person. Advance registration is required at bit.ly/3zw54Di. All ages are welcome. Game nights also are planned on May 9 and June 13.
Good Sax plays tunes April 21 at Corner Brick
BAKER CITY — The Good Sax band returns to play at AJ’s Corner Brick Bar and Grill, 1840 Main St., on Friday, April 21, 7 p.m.
Listeners can expect “a night of funky twisted jams encouraging audience participation, shouting, dancing and all that jazz,” said band member Dan Sizer.
The band is a duo — Sizer on drums and Bryan Ames on saxophone.
Fiddle show set for April 14-15
UNION — The Blue Mountain Old-Time Fiddlers will have their annual meeting April 14-15 at Union High School, 540 S. Main St.
On Friday, April 14, the jam starts at 5 p.m. Admission is $5.
Saturday, April 15, starts with breakfast from 8:30-10:30 a.m. (RSVP to Sherry, 541-805-0253 or Melody, 541-663-6559). The annual meeting will follow at 11 a.m., and the potluck starts at 12:30 p.m. The evening fiddle show is at 5 p.m., and admission is $5.
Adams Day kicks off April 15
ADAMS — Baseball, apple pie and fun are all featured during Adams Day.
In celebration of the Triangle Little League season, the annual event is Saturday, April 15. The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. and vendor booths open at 10 a.m. Baseball games will go on throughout the day. In addition, activities will be available in the Friendship Center.
The event also features a fundraising breakfast for the Adams Friends Association, food trucks and yard sales throughout the town.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3JPkGXz. For questions, email adamsfriendsassociation@gmail.com.
Spring bazaar happening April 15 in Dayville
DAYVILLE — A “Spring Has Sprung” bazaar is set for Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dayville Community Hall.
For information, or to sign up for a table, contact Ilah Bennett through Facebook messenger or 541-620-1630 (text or call).
Ice cream social set for April 23
JOSEPH — Hurricane Creek Grange will celebrate Grange Month by inviting the community to attend a free ice cream social on Sunday, April 23, from noon to 3 p.m. Dessert includes banana splits, eight types of syrup, sprinkles, walnuts, peanuts, and more. The grange is located at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane.
Bestselling author to talk at the library
LA GRANDE — Patricia Briggs, author of the Mercy Thompson urban fantasy series and the Alpha and Omega novels, will be at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., on Friday, April 14, 6 p.m. She will do a brief question-and-answer session and sign books (please bring your own if you want them signed).
Briggs was born in Montana, and now lives near the Tri-Cities in Washington. To learn more about her books, visit www.patriciabriggs.com.
Battle of the Bars set for April 14
PENDLETON — Bartenders from the area will square off in a contest to benefit the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame on Friday, April 14, 4-11 p.m. in the Let ’er Buck Room at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, 1205 SW Court Ave. There is no admission charge for the 21-and-older event.
In addition to master mixologists battling it out, the fundraiser features a cornhole tournament where teams of two will compete in either the upper or lower division. The cost is $60 per team. Winners will receive a cash prize.
Those interested in participating in the tournament can register during the night of the event from 4-4:45 p.m. The bags will start flying at 5 p.m. and will continue throughout the evening.
Try to solve a steampunk mystery
BAKER CITY — Professor Monacle is back and guests can try to stop his diabolical plan in the latest escape room experience at the Ison House Bed & Brew, 1790 Washington Ave.
Teams have 45 minutes to follow the clues and solve the mystery. This is for ages 13 and older.
Time slots are available through April 23, Wednesday through Sunday. To sign up, visit theisonhouse.com/escape. The cost is $45 per group of four, $50 for five people or $55 for groups of six. For information, call 503-894-4075.
Musical celebration promotes unity
HERMISTON — Nearly a dozen musical numbers are featured during the upcoming Community Musical Unity Celebration.
The event is Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m. in the Hermiston High School auditorium, 600 S. First St. There is no admission charge.
Musical entertainment will be presented by a number of local ensembles, including an area children’s choir, the Hermiston High School Chamber Choir, soloists, duets and cultural dance numbers by Folklore de mi Tierra and a Samoan dance group.
Also, members representing the Hispanic, Filipino, LGBTQ, African American, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and Bahai communities will share brief remarks promoting unity, understanding and love within the community.
After the program, light refreshments from several different cultures will be served in the commons area. For more information, visit bit.ly/3LXBSg8 or call 808-561-1496.
Wildhorse to rock with Hellcats
MISSION — A group of seasoned veterans will rock out during a pair of performances at Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
Hailing from the Portland/Vancouver area, the band offers up classic rock sounds from Aerosmith to ZZ Top.
But that’s not all, Hellcats also play plenty of danceable hits and multiple genres. The shows are Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, 8 p.m. to midnight in the Wildhorse Sports Bar, located off Interstate 84 Exit 216. There is no cover charge.
For more information, call 541-966-1612. For more about Hellcats, visit bit.ly/419w87r.
Stanfield to host street fair, car show
STANFIELD — Mark your calendar for the Stanfield Street Fair & Shine -n- Show Car Show. People have plenty of time to get their cars spruced up for the event, which is April 22, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. along West Coe and Barbara streets.
To register for the car show, visit bit.ly/3ZmD0Na. Also, regular vendor space is $20 and food vendors are $50. To inquire about vendor space, visit bit.ly/40GvYnH. For questions, contact 541-449-1254 or stanfieldrecreation@gmail.com.
Mini golf event pours funds into United Way
WALLA WALLA — A miniature golf tournament that takes place in various tasting rooms and other downtown Walla Walla venues — both indoors and outside — serves as a fundraiser for United Way of the Blue Mountains.
Putt Putt Pour is Saturday, April 22, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants must be 21 or older. Registration is $50 per person or $200 for a team. Prizes will be awarded. For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/3zuo8C9.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase at tournament venues. Also, raffle tickets are available for $1 each.
The local United Way provides support to area nonprofits, including in Baker, Morrow, Umatilla and Union counties. For more information, contact 541-276-2661 or info@uwbluemt.org or search www.uwbluemt.org.
Cove High presents music April 20-23
COVE — Cove High School presents “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” on April 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. and April 23 at 2 p.m. at the Coe-Kerr Community Building on the Ascension School campus in Cove, 1104 Church St.
Seating is limited. Tickets are free and reservations can be made at https://tinyurl.com/285wyjs6. Donations will be taken at the door in lieu of ticket price.
Free screening of ‘The Quiet Epidemic’
BAKER CITY — The Baker County Health Department is hosting a free screening of “The Quiet Epidemic” on Thursday, April 13, at Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St. (enter on 16th Street). Doors open at 6 p.m. and the film starts at 6:30 p.m.
The film examines chronic Lyme disease, and follows the story of a young girl from Brooklyn, New York, and a scientist from Duke University who were both diagnosed with the disease, which is spread by ticks.
Good Shepherd hosts addiction awareness event
HERMISTON — A substance use awareness event is planned in Hermiston — and ahead of the event, Good Shepherd Health Care System invites people to submit a short video, quote or picture that shares the story of a friend or loved one who has been impacted by substance abuse.
You Are Not Alone: Substance Use Awareness & Honor Walk is Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Good Shepherd, 610 N.W. 11th St. In addition to the walk, the event features guest speakers (both live and pre-recorded), an impact wall, and vendor booths featuring activities and educational/resource information related to mental health, behavioral health and substance use.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3m4PP1n. For questions, contact 541-667-3509 or email healthinfo@gshealth.org.
