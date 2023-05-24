Old Iron Show cranks up 19th year
PENDLETON — Take a step back in bygone years during the Old Iron Show.
Featuring everything from vintage farm implements and old iron engines to antique cars and steam engines, the event is June 2-4 at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave. In addition to enjoying the sights and sounds, several of the displays offer hands-on encounters.
Presented by the Umatilla County Historical Society, the event is Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to dusk and Sunday, June 4, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Also, the historical society booth will offer Old Iron Show merchandise.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3We5vgc. For questions, call Mark at 541-303-3309 or Jack at 541-310-0583.
BALLET PERFORMANCES SET FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
PENDLETON — Pendleton Ballet Theatre will present two ballets during Memorial Day weekend: Agnes de Mille’s “Rodeo” and the best of “Beauty and the Beast.” Tickets will grant access to both performances.
Performances are set for 7 p.m. May 25, 7 p.m. May 26, and 2 p.m. May 27 in the Bob Clapp Theatre at Blue Mountain Community College.
Tickets have been pre-sold, but the remaining tickets will be sold at the door. Prices are $12 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
Ticket purchases are cash or check only. Find more about Pendleton Ballet Theatre at www.facebook.com/pendletonballettheatre/.
Annual catfish derby over Memorial Day weekend
HUNTINGTON — The 37th annual Huntington catfish derby will include fishing, of course, as well as food, entertainment, awards and more during Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29.
New this year are cash prizes for the heaviest cats caught on each day of the tournament.
Registration is noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 26, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 27.
The derby headquarters is Lions Club Park in Huntington.
Entry is $10 for ages 14 and older, or $5 for juniors (13 and younger).
All catfish must be alive when weighed. Fish will be kept by the Lions Club and returned to the river each night.
Food will be available at the park’s cook shack on Saturday and Sunday — breakfast from 8-10 a.m. ($8) and lunch from noon to 2 p.m. (catfish or chicken strips, $10).
Saturday night features live music in the park, sponsored by Huntington Senior and Youth and the Lions Club, and a barbecue chicken dinner will be served starting at 4 p.m. ($12 adults, $10 children).
Bunco night benefits Soroptimists
HERMISTON — People can roll the dice with Soroptimist International of the Greater Hermiston Area during a Bunco Night Fundraiser.
The event is Tuesday, May 30 at Desert Lanes Family Fun Center, 1545 N. First St., Hermiston. The doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m.
The cost is $10 and includes lots of prizes and loads of fun. Food and drinks are available for purchase.
A nonprofit community service organization, members work to improve the lives of women and girls For more information, search bit.ly/3MEehBf.
Duel in the Desert races into Hermiston
HERMISTON — Power City Prolates, Tri-State Hobby Stocks, Street Stocks and Midway Legends, and Hermiston Bombers & Hornets are hitting the pavement on Memorial Day weekend.
The Duel in the Desert is Saturday, May 27 at Hermiston Raceway, 81236 N. Highway 395. The gates open at 4 p.m. and the racing starts at 6 p.m.
Tickets range from $12 to $20 or a family pass is $65. Also, Speedy’s Grill offers a variety of food, beverages and raceway souvenirs. Advance tickets are available via www.hermistonraceway.com. For questions, call 509-845-5510.
BHS choir plans ‘Pops and Pies’ fundraiser
BAKER CITY — The Baker High School choir will perform live and have a dessert auction on Wednesday, May 31, 6:30 p.m. at Churchill School, 3451 Broadway Ave.
Tickets are $15 and include a free soft drink or coffee. Desserts will be available for purchase, and full pies will be sold through an auction.
The choir is raising money to help fund a trip to the National Heritage Festival in Seattle in April 2024. Purchase tickets from choir students, on eventbrite.com or at the door.
Learn plein air painting in the high desert
JOHN DAY — Artist Jordan K. Walker will lead a two-day workshop to learn the principles of landscape painting on site, a technique called plein air.
The first day, May 27, will be on the campus of Painted Sky Center for the Arts, 116 Bridge St. in John Day, from noon to 5 p.m.
The second day, May 28, will be a field trip to the Sheep Rock unit of the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument. The set hours are 9 a.m. to noon, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Students will study and paint the landscape — sagebrush, colorful cliffs and how light reflects on the natural elements of the land. The two-day workshop will cover essential techniques of oil painting, such as paint application, edge control and working from thin to thick.
While Walker works in oil, he encourages students to bring other painting mediums they would like to try in the field. Registration is $250 for nonmembers, or $225 for members. Scholarships are available. Register online at paintedskycenter.com.
Choral Society celebrates spring
WALLA WALLA — The Walla Walla Choral Society will celebrate the season with a pair of shows at the Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
Die Nachtigall: A Celebration of Spring is Sunday, May 28, 3 p.m. and Monday, May 29, 7 p.m. Reserved seats are $20 for adults and $17 for students.
From German, “Die Nachtigall” translates as “The Nightingale” and is the title of a song within a larger song cycle, “Sieben frühe Lieder,” composed by Alban Berg in 1907. “It is because the nightingale has sung throughout the night,” the lyrics share, “that from the sweet sound of her echoing song the roses have sprung up.”
For tickets, visit bit.ly/3HfZPMT or call 509-529-6500. For information about other upcoming shows, search www.phtww.org.
Wild West Beerfest gallops into Pendleton
PENDLETON — If you are at a loss for what to do for your dad as Father’s Day nears — why not plan to attend the Wild West Beerfest?
The event features dozens of microbrews from across the Pacific Northwest. It is Saturday, June 17, noon to 9 p.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave. In addition to great brews, the event features live music, food, cider and cocktails.
An adults-only event, entry is $10 for non-drinkers and $15 for drinkers (includes a commemorative glass) or pay $20, which also includes four drink tokens. Additional drink tokens are $2 each or 12 for $20.
A fundraiser for Pendleton Parks & Recreation, it helps support youth programs. Money from the event provides tuition for underserved kids and youths to participate in recreation programs.
For more information, including a full beer list, visit bit.ly/3MyTgYA. For questions, call 541-276-8100.
Relay for Life steps out against cancer
PENDLETON — People are encouraged to put a team together to participate in Relay for Life of Umatilla Morrow Counties.
A fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, the event is Saturday, June 24, 3-10 p.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. People are invited to come for an hour or stay the entire evening.
A walking event, it also features activity booths, live entertainment, a silent auction, as well as a celebration of survivors and a remembrance of those lost to cancer. Money raised from Relay for Life helps fund research and provides assistance with patient care programs.
Donations are being accepted for the silent auction. For more information, email relaypendleton@yahoo.com or search Facebook via bit.ly/3pKqE5B.
Submit work now for ‘Wild Landscape’ show
JOSEPH — Every year the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture celebrates Wallowa County’s natural beauty through a Wild Landscape exhibit. This year the center is celebrating the beauty and the diverse landscape of “The North Country” — a section north of Wallowa that includes Flora and Troy. For a map, visit josephy.org.
Artwork must be submitted by midnight on June 18. The exhibit runs Aug. 5 to Sept. 7.
Ladies night features comedy
PENDLETON — Sports writer-turned-comedian Sam Adams will get the laughs going during the fifth annual Ladies Night Out in Pendleton. The event also features hearty hors d’ oeuvres and a silent auction.
A benefit for the Pioneer Relief Nursery, grab your gal pals and make plans to attend. The fundraiser is Friday, May 26, 5 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. Tickets are $40 or a table of eight for $250. A no-host bar also will be available.
For tickets or more information, visit bit.ly/3OaYzi2.
Festival features art walk, entertainment
HERMISTON — The 2023 Art Festival is Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Hermiston.
Presented by the Hermiston Downtown District, it will be held in Main Street businesses and outside on Festival Street. In addition to the art walk — featuring viewing and art sales — people can enjoy live entertainment, a story time, balloon art and enter for a chance to win a gift basket. Also, visitors can pay to participate in a painting class.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3Wa7Ybu. For questions, email Mary Corp via mary.corp@oregonstate.edu.
Quiet Riot to headline Landing Days
UMATILLA — Rockers from the ’70s won’t want to miss a chance to see Quiet Riot. The heavy metal band is the featured act during Umatilla Landing Days. The free event is June 23-24 at Umatilla Marina Park.
And before you come and feel the noise, the event features a parade, activities for the kids, a car show, local entertainment, boat rides, food booths and craft vendors. For more information, visit bit.ly/3MuimHW or call 541-922-3226.
Art sought for September show
BAKER CITY — Crossroads Carnegie Art Center’s 25th annual Art at the Crossroads show happens in September, and artists are encouraged to enter.
All media types are welcome for this judged show. Artwork will be accepted on Aug. 28, and the show opens Sept. 1. Monetary prizes and awards will be presented at the judge’s discretion. A People’s Choice award will be selected by the community and patrons who attend the opening reception and cast their votes before 8 p.m.
On Saturday, Sept. 2, judge Sam Hopple will give an informal talk and critique in the gallery from 10 a.m. to noon.
For details on the show, visit crossroads-arts.org.
