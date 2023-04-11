LA GRANDE — Special screenings of “Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire” are planned for April 15 and April 16 at the Granada Theater.
Filmed in Oregon and narrated by David Oyelowo, “Elemental” (84 minutes) takes viewers on a journey with experts to better understand fire. The film starts with the harrowing escape from Paradise, California, as the town ignited from wind-driven embers and burned within a few hours of the fire’s start, then continues to recent record-breaking fires. It was directed by Portland filmmaker Trip Jennings and produced by Ralph Bloemers.
The film includes climate experts, Indigenous people and fire survivors.
“Elemental” will play at 4:10 p.m. on April 15 and 7:20 p.m. on April 16 at the Granada, 1311 Adams Ave. For tickets, visit lagrandemovies.com.
“California is severely affected by these fires. I did not realize how much can be done by hardening one’s home. I did not realize that embers are more dangerous than the fires,” Oyelowo, the narrator, said. “It was a huge honor and a pleasure to do this documentary.”
“Elemental is an outstanding film that deserves the widest possible viewing,” former United States Forest Service Chief Michael Dombeck said in a press release. “In a visually stunning manner, it distills what we’ve learned about wildland fire over the decades and provides a road-map for badly needed changes that will benefit thousands of people, particularly in fire prone communities.”
About the filmmaker and producer
Trip Jennings founded Balance Media and has worked with National Geographic for over a decade. His films have won dozens of awards around the world and have aired on major networks on every continent. He is the producer of the PBS Digital Series Weathered.
For nearly two decades, Ralph Bloemers has worked on wildfire and community safety, restored burned landscapes, and assisted the scientific community with bringing their knowledge and research to the public.
