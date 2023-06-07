Disney’s live-action retelling of “The Little Mermaid” is making a big splash at the domestic box office, debuting in first place and collecting $95 million during its first three days in theaters, according to studio estimates.
The highly anticipated fantasy film matched early box office predictions, which projected that the movie would open to about $100 million in the United States and Canada during the normal three-day window and about $120 million through Monday.
Internationally, “The Little Mermaid” launched at $68.3 million for a global cumulative of $163.8 million.
Completing the top three (so far) this weekend are Universal Pictures’ “Fast X” and Disney’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”
Directed by Rob Marshall, “The Little Mermaid” stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, a rebellious sea princess who dreams of becoming human. Among the supporting cast of the family film are Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.
An updated version of the 1989 animated classic, “The Little Mermaid” scored the fifth biggest domestic opening of Disney’s live-action remakes, surpassing 2019’s “Aladdin” ($91.5 million). Rounding out the top five are 2019’s “The Lion King” ($191.8 million), 2017’s “Beauty and the Beast” ($174.8 million), 2010’s “Alice in Wonderland” ($116.1 million) and 2016’s “The Jungle Book” ($103.3 million), according to measurement firm Comscore.
The aquatic adventure also notched the fifth biggest Memorial Day weekend opening of all time in the United States and Canada, the studio reported.
“The Little Mermaid” received a middling 67% “fresh” rating on review-aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes and a solid A grade from audiences polled by CinemaScore.
“If Bailey is less expressive in her non-singing moments — a flaw built into the story itself, once Ariel is magically divested of her voice — she nonetheless makes an empathetic, eminently see-worthy heroine,” writes L.A. Times film critic Justin Chang.
“’The Little Mermaid’ ... has its visually garish moments, most of them in an underwater kingdom that looks like especially thin soup next to the recent ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’ But down in the depths, it does find stray passages of beauty — in the fabric-like plumage of the mermaids’ tails and especially in the pull-out-the-stops staging of ‘Under the Sea,’ still the movie’s most rousing number.”
Another anticipated movie is now open in wide release — Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”
