Watching “Meek’s Cutoff” is an arduous journey even from the comfort of an easy chair in an air-conditioned living room.
The low-budget film starts weird. Then it gets weirder. Finally, it reaches an abrupt, no problems solved ending.
Director Kelly Reichardt’s atmospheric, experimental movie plods through no-man’s land. One day is like the next. Each camp is strikingly similar.
Dialogue between characters is minimal, and sometimes heard from a distance, lost in the incessant wind. Night scenes are haunting.
Filmed in the high desert near Burns, “Meek’s Cutoff” is based on a true story from 1845 of pioneers, led by guide Stephen Meek, who get lost trying a “shortcut” from the Oregon Trail to the Willamette Valley, “the second Eden.”
If the Willamette Valley is heaven, this landscape is hell. Short on water and food, and good dialogue, the pioneers capture an Indian guide. Language barriers and racist tendencies, however, make this tactic questionable. Will the Indian lead them anywhere but in circles — or into an ambush?
The windbag fur trapper and frontiersman Meek, a bear of a man, convinces the pioneers to follow him into the unknown. Not the Indian (played by Rod Rondeaux), not the blowhard Meek (Bruce Greenwood), not God, whom the pioneers implore to show them the way, seem able to help the pioneers escape this austere land.
This is no classic western with chase scenes and shootouts. Instead, we get a steady diet of menial tasks, and tedious travel accompanied by the creak of wagons as step by step the party gets more lost.
The frontier women are strong yet equally at the mercy of nature as the less than heroic frontier men.
Based on diaries and tales of the survivors, the movie is a microcosm of history. In the real event, Meek led a party of 1,000 settlers in some 200 covered wagons over an untested route, promising it would save 150 miles on the trip from Fort Boise to the Willamette Valley. Threats of a Cayuse uprising on the Oregon Trail made the traditional route unsafe at any speed, especially at 10 or 20 miles a day.
But since Meek had scouted the desert route, conditions had changed. Lakes seen a decade earlier were now dried up. Few landmarks seemed recognizable.
The film stars the God-fearing couple William White (Neal Huff), his pregnant wife, Glory (Shirley Henderson), and their son, Jimmy (Tommy Nelson). Thomas Gately (Paul Dano) encourages his fearful wife, Millie (Zoe Kazan), to stay the course. The sensible Solomon Tetherow (Will Patton) and his increasingly outspoken wife, Emily (Michelle Williams), try to keep the party together in the face of increasingly poor odds.
Meek tells the impressionable young boy Jimmy wild tales of heroism versus Indians and bears. However, the guide is mostly a self-made legend. While his showman confidence remains, he fades in the face of dire circumstances and ducks responsibility. The men follow him meekly, the women with growing skepticism.
The lesson learned is there are no shortcuts to the promised land. And be careful who you choose as your leader.
