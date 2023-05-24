With all due respect to “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Nope,” this summer movie season marks the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that feels like it’s firing on all cylinders.
Here are the movies we’re most excited for this summer:
‘The Little Mermaid’ (May 26)
Directed by Rob Marshall, the film features Halle Bailey as our beloved mermaid, Melissa McCarthy as the terrifyingly wicked Ursula the Sea Witch, and Javier Bardem as Ariel’s strict father, King Triton.
‘You Hurt My Feelings’ (May 26)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ best film role came opposite James Gandolfini in Nicole Holofcener’s delightful romantic comedy “Enough Said.” Now, a decade later, Holofcener and Louis-Dreyfus have reunited for “You Hurt My Feelings,” a sharp, spiky comedy about a happily married couple confronting the limits of honesty in a relationship.
‘Past Lives’ (June 2)
Celine Song’s autobiographical masterpiece begins and (just about) ends with a sequence in a dimly lit New York bar, in my memory all brocade and mahogany and the warm fuzz of a first drink finished. Nora and Hae Sung have been separated since her family emigrated from Korea, reintroduced through Facebook and Skype, and finally reunited by an all-too-brief visit, and their relationship hews to rhythms so organic that to say much more would spoil the experience.
‘Asteroid City’ (June 16)
Wes Anderson’s new film “Asteroid City,” set in a fictional American desert town circa 1955 against a backdrop of space-age hopefulness and paranoia, finds him poised to hit his stride again after a few (relative) stumbles. Frequent collaborator Jason Schwartzman matures in the Anderson universe from lonely boy to sad dad, along with a cast that also includes Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Steve Carell, Maya Hawke, Tilda Swinton, Hong Chau, Tony Revolori, Margot Robbie and many more.
‘The Blackening’ (June 16)
The comedy from Lionsgate follows a group of friends reuniting for a Juneteenth celebration in a remote residence, who discover to their dismay that they are being targeted by a vicious masked killer playing deadly racist games. Comedy vets Jay Pharoah (“Saturday Night Live”) and Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”) join the cast.
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ (June 30)
Anyone who stood in line in 1981 to see “Raiders of the Lost Ark” — no, you couldn’t buy your ticket in advance in those days — will never forget the throat-clutching thrill of seeing the film for the first time, following the outrageous adventures of whip-carrying archaeologist Indiana Jones. Directed at a breathless pace by Steven Spielberg and starring the incomparable Harrison Ford, the film set a new standard for the summer blockbuster, leading to three sequels, all directed by Spielberg. Fifteen years after “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” Indy and Ford are returning in the franchise’s fifth film, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” just in time for summer.
‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’ (June 30)
Ruby is a shy, awkward teen who just wants to fit in at school even before learning that she comes from a royal line of krakens. This movie flips the traditional fairy tale script, so the beautiful, vain mermaids are the villains trying to take over the (undersea) world.
‘Joy Ride’ (July 7)
This gonzo misadventure comedy — think “Bridesmaids” meets “The Hangover” — features a female Asian American cast led by Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris”), comedian Sherry Cola, newcomer Sabrina Wu and Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). Add to that mix the consistently funny Ronny Chieng and Billie Lourd, and we’ve got a hootenanny.
‘Afire’ (July 14)
German writer-director Christian Petzold is one of those filmmakers whose work I invariably look forward to. I’ve been trying not to read too much about the director’s latest, “Afire,” which is about four characters trapped by raging forest fires on holiday. It did win the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize (effectively second place) at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival, which is certainly an auspicious sign.
‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’ (July 14)
Why would I be so jazzed for the seventh installment in a popcorn spy franchise? Because the sixth, “Fallout,” is one of my favorite action films. Ever. Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie (who also co-wrote “Top Gun: Maverick”) and Tom Cruise seem to have cracked the code for delivering top-tier, big-screen thrill rides, as one highly publicized stunt demonstrates.
‘Barbie’ (July 21)
It’s taken more than half a century, but America’s polyvinyl chloride synthetic-fiber sweetheart is finally getting her own live-action film. The fashion doll that ensured generations of girls were stricken with body dysmorphic disorder before the age of 10 comes alive in “Barbie,” a comedy written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Margot Robbie is perfect (literally) as Barbie. Ryan Gosling is her hardbody sidekick, Ken. They love rollerblading, volleyball and the color pink, but their Dreamworld is turned upside down when they’re thrust into the real world. Directed by Gerwig, the film features Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie, Issa Rae as President Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, and Simu Liu as one of many variations of Ken. Will Ferrell plays the film’s antagonist, a toy company CEO. And if that cast isn’t impressive enough, Helen Mirren narrates. — Lorraine Ali
‘Oppenheimer’ (July 21)
The development of the atomic bomb might seem an unlikely jumping-off point for a summer tentpole film — audiences are generally not known to flock to movies about theoretical physicists — but it’s never been wise to bet against Christopher Nolan. As the reigning king of mind-bending blockbusters, Nolan has proved he can take seemingly esoteric and cerebral ideas and topics, from the intricacies of dreams (“Inception”) to a lesser-known World War II battle (“Dunkirk”), and spin them into box office gold. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer,” Nolan’s period thriller gathers a star-studded cast, featuring Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Emily Blunt and, in the title role, Cillian Murphy as the Manhattan Project leader who agonized over the morality of building a weapon that could destroy the world in order to save it. Shot using a combination of Imax 65 millimeter and 65 millimeter film photography, “Oppenheimer” promises an epic scale befitting its — quite literally — explosive subject. — Josh Rottenberg
‘Haunted Mansion’ (July 28)
It’s been 20 years since Disney released a movie based on its ghostly theme park attraction, which disappointingly landed with a thud. This second attempt, written by Katie Dippold (“The Heat”) and directed by Justin Simien (“Dear White People”), stars Rosario Dawson as a mother who enlists self-proclaimed supernatural experts to rid her New Orleans home of some stubborn spirits. The starry cast of the adventure comedy boasts Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder and Hasan Minhaj. From the looks of its trailer, it seems like this reboot will be slightly more frightening and exciting than its relatively timid predecessor. — Ashley Lee
‘Talk to Me’ (July 28)
Ari Aster. Robert Eggers. Danny and Michael Philippou? A24’s track record of launching first-time horror helmers-turned-hitmakers gets a promising new addition in July’s “Talk to Me,” the nifty, nasty supernatural debut of the twin Aussie filmmakers better known by their YouTube moniker, RackaRacka. Star-in-the-making Sophie Wilde plays Mia, a teen whose participation in a party trick involving peer pressure and an embalmed, spirit-conjuring hand turns dangerously addictive. Dripping with angst, energy, genuine dread and adrenaline-jolting practical effects, “Talk to Me” isn’t just a major level up from the stunt-laden comedy and horror shorts with which the Philippous racked up more than a billion views; it marks the first genuine discovery of the content creator-to-Hollywood pipeline, with the kind of electrifying thrills that could make this season a summer of horror. — Jen Yamato
‘Bottoms’ (Aug. 25)
A movie that often feels dangerously out of control even as it knows exactly what it’s doing, “Bottoms” is an outrageous queer teen comedy that could hit summer audiences like a sucker-punch surprise. Directed by Emma Seligman, who co-wrote the script with Rachel Sennott, the star of Seligman’s sleeper hit debut, “Shiva Baby,” the new film is a stinging, freewheeling and fresh riff on the high school tale of self-discovery. Two misfits, played by Sennott and “The Bear’s” Ayo Edebiri, somewhat inadvertently start a self-defense class/fight club and soon discover it’s getting them closer to the popular girls (Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber) they have crushes on and who were previously unattainable to them. “Bottoms” walks a fine line between silly and smart, with a provocative ridiculousness and unexpected sincerity that can at moments leave audiences wincing and laughing at the same time. Unveiled with an uproarious premiere at SXSW, “Bottoms” is an audacious, exhilarating beacon of the next generation of filmmaking. — Mark Olsen
