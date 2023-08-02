The movie event of the year is two movies, actually: One about the world of one of our most cherished childhood dolls and the other about the development of the atomic bomb.
Movie fans are heading to theaters nationwide to watch Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s gritty “Oppenheimer.”
What makes the release of these diametrically opposed films unique is the stark difference in essence and storytelling that has managed to capture a huge swirl of buzz for both films — both on their own and together. Ever since their respective trailers were released, moviegoers have been in a frenzy over the two films, creating memes about the premiere day dichotomy, selling Frankenstein shirts of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” merch, and making TikTok predictions about the two films’ plots.
Now the question isn’t really about which of the two films viewers will choose. It’s more about which movie will they see first.
As fans choose sides, the “Barbenheimer” battle is upon us.
In one corner we have director Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” a comedy set in a pink-colored Barbieland utopia starring our blonde hero, Barbie (Margot Robbie), and her doe-eyed Ken (Ryan Gosling), on a chromatic adventure to find true happiness in the human world.
In the other corner, we have Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” a dark thriller with the opposite color scheme, showcasing cold black tones, telling the true story behind J. Robert Oppenheimer’s (Cillian Murphy) single greatest achievement, the creation of the atomic bomb.
Talk about a contrast.
