“They talk about magic but I never believed in it until Dante.”
That sentence, and sentiment, is simple but sneakily powerful, evoking the kind of epic, all-consuming feelings of teenagers and the way they approach love, life, and friendship during that heady transitional time. The year is 1987, the place is El Paso, Texas, and the person who has just discovered Dante (Reese Gonzales) is Aristotle (Max Pelayo). This is “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe,” a coming-of-age drama based on the young adult novel by Benjamin Alire Sáenz.
“Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe,” the movie, is written and directed by Aitch Alberto, who has transposed Sáenz’s emotional and intimate prose to the screen. It’s a traditional teenage growing-up story, filled with angst and crushes and family discord as lonely Aristotle grapples with his identity in relationship to others. But it is unique in its setting, the people within it and the issues that it takes on.
Aristotle’s world tilts on his axis when he meets Dante at the swimming pool during the aforementioned magic moment. The boys bond over their unique names, and Aristotle is drawn in by Dante’s gentle, open temperament, so different from the toxic masculinity embodied by the threat of other boys, or his emotionally repressed father (Eugenio Derbez).
Dante, the son of an English professor (Kevin Alejandro) and an expressive, loving mother (Eva Longoria), is creative and soft; he draws Aristotle out of his shell despite his friend’s misgivings about how they might be perceived by others. But soon the two are separated, with Dante heading to Chicago with his parents for a year, and Aristotle left to fend for himself with the gossips and gangbangers at school.
Sáenz is a poet, and his lyricism is reflected in his prose, littered throughout the film in Aristotle’s narration and Dante’s letters. But that lyricism is also reflected in the look and feel of the film, which is shot through with the aching poignancy of youth and memory, the temporality of the seasons, the fleeting nature of golden hour, moments frozen in the amber glow of headlights and lamplight; time suspended underwater in a chlorine-scented turquoise sanctuary.
The stories of growing up and finding yourself remain the same, but it’s the moving performances and specific details embroidered on this one that makes it so special.
