If, like many of us, you got burned trying to get tickets to the Jonas Brothers recent tour, their latest work “The Album” is a sweet consolation to keep your mind off it.
The Jonas Brothers are all about love in their latest project. Married with kids, every lyric hides a nudge to their homes. And while their music is focused on that familiar tender feeling, the experimentation into new genres makes it more special and fresh.
From the get-go with the track “Miracle” we are introduced by a sexy groove with show stopping high- pitched verses, while keeping that carefree vibe they are known for.
Even romantic ballads gain extra spice, such as “Vacation Eyes,” a track with great potential to be a first dance tune at weddings for the new generation. “I got vacation eyes, I’m gonna have them for the rest of my life.” The upbeat drums and the use of a chromatic harmonica elevate the song, making it more engaging and amusing — a jollification of your classic, slow love track.
The trio of Nick, Joe and Kevin released their single “Wings,” with “The White Lotus” actress and super fan Haley Lu Richardson leading in a music video that resembles a “get ready with me” tutorial from heaven.
