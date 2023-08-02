The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture will open “The Wild Landscape: North Country” on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the center, 403 N. Main St.
Artwork will be for sale and the content of the exhibit will also be available for purchase as a paperback exhibit catalogue.
According to Cheryl Coughlan, center director, the diverse exhibit includes works from over 26 artists and writers. Works include paintings, photography, bookmaking, sculpture, textile, collage, poetry and written storytelling.
Many of the works submitted are from locals, including David Jensen, Autumn Roseberry, Ariana Samples, Janis Carper, Aimee Jungmann, Dawn Norman, Nicola Norman and more. Other works are from artists from the Northwest that explored the North Country to create art and show in the exhibit, including Maja Shaw, Roberta Lavadour and Talia Welch.
The curator, Jennifer Hawkins, will announce prizewinners at the opening reception, but visitors will vote for a people’s choice award which will be awarded Sept. 9.
The Wild Landscape: North Country exhibit will be up from Aug. 5 until Sept. 9.
This exhibit focuses on the northern part of Wallowa County — from the winding waters of the Grande Ronde to the rim rocks of the Joseph Canyon and the wide-open spaces of Flora.
Preparation for this exhibit included artists and writers that gathered at the Joseph Canyon Lodge (formerly Rim Rock Inn) for a lunch and talk in April 2023. There were three speakers: photographer Rick McEwan, past resident of Eden; Nicola Norman, who read an essay about growing up in Eden; and Jenny Hawkins, artist, art educator, exhibit curator and prior North Country resident, talked about her art, creativity, and growing up in the North Country.
Hawkins grew up in Northern Wallowa County on a ranch, herding sheep, working cattle and working in wheat fields. She studied art, science and education at the University of Oregon receiving a BS, MS and MFA. She enjoys teaching, especially the next generation, sharing her gifts and insights helping to inspire creativity in others.
She currently teaches Visual Arts at Joseph Charter School, Imnaha Bridge School and Troy School.
About Wild Landscape
For over eight years, the Josephy Center has produced a “wild landscape” exhibit.
“In Wallowa County, there’s an abundance of diverse and wild landscapes, donor and major support. Ann Werner wanted a way to celebrate the beauty and preservation of these wild landscapes and the Josephy Center became home to this wonderful exhibit year after year,” Coughlan said.
“The Wild Landscape: North Country” exhibit and catalogue were funded by Ann Werner and local support. For more information, visit josephy.org.
