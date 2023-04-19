JOSEPH — The Wallowa Valley Youth Arts Festival debuts Saturday, April 22, with works of art by Wallowa County students and a special youth musical performance.
This exhibit features artwork by students from kindergarten through grade 12. The show will be on display through May 20 at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St.
The opening reception is from noon to 4 p.m. on April 22. The show is sponsored by the Wallowa Valley Arts Council. For more information, visit josephy.org.
The concert
The show opens with a special concert on Saturday, April 22, at 5:30 p.m. featuring students of Wallowa County musicians and teachers. The performance is free, although donations will be accepted.
Many students will be performing for the first time on piano, violin or voice. The kick off choir will perform a piece by Amy Fairchild titled “Celebrate Together,” set to an old fiddle tune.
This piece is part of the “Mini Musical” that Fairchild will teach and perform at Wallowa Fiddle Tunes Camp, July 9-14.
