JOSEPH — The Wallowa Valley Festival of the Arts kicks off its 41st event showcasing 105 art pieces by 51 artists with an opening reception at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., on Friday, Sept. 15 from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $25 at josephy.org.
According to a press release, the annual event is a celebration of culture, art and creativity. In addition, the festival is also a celebration of the beauty and heritage of the region. The art pieces have all been juried for selection by a committee prior to judging and is the largest juried fine art exhibition in Eastern Oregon. Local sculptor Tim Norman is the judge for the exhibit.
Art will include paintings, photography, sculpture, printmaking and more. All art pieces are for sale. In addition to the opening reception, the festival includes an En Plein Air Competition, silent auction, live music and a quick draw. Music on Friday night will be provided by Janis Carper and Carolyn Lockhart. Music for Saturday night will be provided by the Local Yokles.
A En Plein Air Competition is an event where artists take their art supplies and select a place, in the open, and create a piece of art over a multi-day period (Sept. 9-15). At the end of that time, the artists return to the Josephy Center to do a “quick finish” by framing their pieces and hanging them for display.
“The plein air pieces are smaller and less expensive. It opens it up to new collectors,” said Cheryl Coughlan, Josephy Center executive director.
Coughlan said the festival is not just about art and music, but “a fun get-together for kids, families, and artists celebrating Wallowa County through art.”
Artists are also eligible for awards. There is a People’s Choice Award, an award for Best Eclectic Piece and a Wildlife Award; all awards come with cash.
An art walk is planned for Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., and the afternoon also features a quick draw event from 1-4 p.m. at the Mt. Joseph Lodge Garden and Grounds.
The Wallowa Valley Festival of the Arts started in the late 1970s or early 1980s by the Wallowa Valley Arts Council, according to Coughlan. She said the festival was previously held at the Joseph Community Center but moving it to the Josephy Center provides a smaller venue and is more efficient, she said. She estimates it takes between 20 to 25 volunteers to unpack, hang and display the art.
Program Director Arianna Francis said there is still a need for volunteers.
“Anyone who wants to volunteer, we have spaces,” she said.
In addition to using volunteers, the festival has a long list of sponsors and community supporters including Mount Joseph Lodge, Wallowa Valley Photo Club, Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce, Community Bank, Chrisman Development, Anne and Brad Stephens, Carol and Lew Baynes, J. Michael Homan, Connie and Brent McKinley, Al and Melissa Josephy, Wallowa Mountain Properties, Wallowa Lake Lodge, Kirk Skovlin Construction and numerous others.
For more information on the festival, including how to purchase tickets for the opening night reception, visit jospehy.org or call 541-432-0505.
The Wallowa Valley Festival of Arts opening runs through Sept. 17, but will be on display at the center through Sept. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.