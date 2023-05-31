BAKER CITY — June 2 brings new art shows to galleries and shops in downtown Baker City for the First Friday art walk. Here’s a look at the featured shows.
Royal Artisan
1912 Main St.
Royal Artisan will be featuring work by multimedia artist Ivy Wreden. Her show opens Friday, June 2, at 5 p.m.
Churchill Hall Pass Gallery
3451 Broadway St.
Dennis Goodwin will be featured during June at Churchill, beginning on First Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Sweet Wife Baking
2028 Main St.
Sweet Wife will feature the photography of Teresa Stearns Uriarte, who travels around the world to capture images. Her show will feature pieces from her newest collection “A Little Bit of Norway.”
“I’m passionate about capturing the essence of our natural world and seek out dramatic landscapes and wildlife,” she said. “Much preparation and planning goes into getting that perfect shot — it is not all by chance, although it is amazing when it does happen.”
She said she researches and scouts an area for compositions, and to determine where the sun rises and sets on the landscape. For nighttime shots, she tracks the Milky Way and stars.
“Throughout the seasons the stars can be higher, lower in the sky and the Milky Way will arch or straighten at certain times of the year,” she said. “I plan my shots with all this in mind before I even take out my camera.”
She said seeking just the right photographs takes her deep into canyons, wading in rivers, scrambling up hillsides and being outside long before the sun rises.
Sunn Juice + Decor1917 Main St.
Sunn will stay open late for First Friday and feature musical artist Anna Beetz with her EDM/Dubstep.
Briarwood Imagiporium1917 Washington Ave.
The ever-expanding collection of rabbits and other random art is now interspersed with several fun new fabric hat creations. First Friday will also feature fresh-baked raspberry-filled butter cookies and a spot of Briarwood Blend tea.
Crossroads Carnegie Art Center
2020 Auburn Ave.
On June 2, Crossroads will open a two-month show titled “Filaments,” a traveling exhibition from the Weaver’s Guild of Oregon.
The show opens at 5:30 p.m. with live music by D’Club L’Eveque.
Cody’s General Store and Little T Moose
2101 Main St.
Stephanie Tweit of Art from the Heart will showcase her watercolors.
“I was interested in painting custom dog portraits because we have always had dogs, loved all dogs and knew others felt the same,” she said.
“I started by learning to do the eyes and noses on some YouTube channels and from there it came pretty fast for me.”
Since the summer of 2021 she has finished 106 family pet portraits, and recently started painting cats.
White House Art and Design Company
1829 Main St.
Judith Stoffer’s exhibition “My Neighbors My Trees” will open on Friday, 5-8 p.m., with a chance to meet the artist.
