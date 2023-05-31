Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, in partnership with Threadbenders Weaving Guild of Eastern Oregon, features a two-month show titled “Filaments,” a Weaver’s Guild of Oregon traveling exhibition.
“Filaments” will open on First Friday June 2, at 5:30 p.m. with an artist talk by Lisa Bushman of the Threadbenders Weaving Guild.
A second First Friday opening will happen July 7, 5:30 p.m. The show closes July 21.
“Threadbenders Weaving Guild is proud to help sponsor this rare grouping of amazing weavings to educate the community in Eastern Oregon and inspire more people to seek out and learn the lost art of weaving,” Bushman said.
The exhibit has been juried by Barbara Setsu Pickett, associate professor emerita in the Department of Art at the University of Oregon and an internationally renowned fiber artist.
The Best of Show winner is Baker City’s own Cynthia Newman with her textile piece “Five Stories Up.”
“Filaments” features juried fiber arts entries representing the work of more than 700 members of WeGo, a nonprofit statewide organization of weaving, spinning and related fiber craft guilds. WeGo, formed in 1982, sponsors this traveling exhibit every three to five years.
Throughout the two months of the show, members of Threadbenders Weavers Guild will host free weaving and spinning demonstrations at Crossroads.
“The guild goes out of their way to provide wonderful demonstrations for free for all ages,” said Ginger Savage, executive director.
Demonstrations schedule
- June 2, 5:30-8 p.m. (weaving and spinning).
- June 16, 10 a.m.-noon (weaving and spinning).
- June 23, 10 a.m.-noon (spinning).
- July 7, 5:30-8 p.m. (weaving and spinning).
- July 21, 10 a.m.-noon (felted soap class for kids; register at crossroads-arts.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.