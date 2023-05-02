LA GRANDE — Art Center East will open two new art shows on Friday, May 5 when both featured artists will be in attendance to talk about their works.
The opening reception is from 6-8 p.m. at ACE, 1006 Penn Ave.
Jessica Plattner will talk at 6:15 p.m., and Don Gray will give his artist talk at 7:15 p.m.
Both shows will be on display through July 1. A closing reception is set for Friday, June 30, 6-8 p.m.
Don Gray
Gray’s show, titled “Cross-Section: Paintings by Don Gray,” will be on display in the Orlaske Gallery.
“My working methods have changed over the years,” Gray said. “I no longer find a subject, then paint it; instead, I begin painting, then — with luck — the subject emerges from the paint. It’s a process of discovery that relinquishes a degree of conscious control and relies on intuitive choices.”
Although Gray is no longer a resident of Eastern Oregon, his connections to the Grande Ronde Valley remain.
“I am delighted to be invited to show at Art Center East,” he said. “La Grande is where I was born and raised. I graduated from Eastern Oregon College years before it became a university. My wife Brenda and I raised a family here, living near Union for years.”
“We are thrilled to have Don exhibiting at ACE,” said Jennifer Durr, ACE gallery director. “He is well-known throughout the community and his works are always so impressive.”
Jessica Plattner
Plattner is a former professor at Eastern Oregon University. Her exhibit, titled “The Other Life,” will be on display in ACE’s Main Gallery and feature 20 paintings completed in the 10 years since she moved from La Grande to Canada.
She said the past decade inspired her to create a wide range of imagery, from self-portraits to landscapes, animals to airplanes and pipelines to painter’s tape. A common theme links all her work — the complex relationship between human beings and the natural world.
Raffles
Visitors to ACE have the chance to win an original work by the featured artists by buying raffle tickets, which will be available for purchase in person at ACE and online beginning Friday, May 5 at 6 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased throughout the duration of the exhibit, and all proceeds benefit the ACE Gallery Program. The raffle winner will be announced after July 1.
About ACE
Regular gallery hours at ACE are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Exhibits can also be viewed online at artcentereast.org thanks to a partnership with John J. Howard Real Estate in La Grande. Galleries are open to the public and admission is always free.
Art Center East was founded in 1977 and is a member-based nonprofit organization that brings arts opportunities and education to the residents of 10 Eastern Oregon counties.
