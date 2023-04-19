BAKER CITY — Crossroads Carnegie Art Center has a whole roster of new classes on the horizon, and participants are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible online at crossroads-arts.org, or stop by the center, 2020 Auburn Ave.
New this spring is a “pay what you can” model. When registering, participants can choose a member price, nonmember price or choose an amount they can afford. Any supply fees will remain, regardless of payment choice.
Here’s a look at the schedule:
Yin Yoga
Yin yoga consists of gentle poses that assist with deep stretching and release of fascia which helps relieve joint pain. Students are asked to bring a mat and water, and wear comfortable clothing. The instructor, Tracy Cook, leads class on Tuesdays from 5:45-6:45 p.m. in the dance studio. Cost per session is $8 members or $12 nonmembers.
Handbuilding 101: Garden Markers
Join Ryan Kitson in the pottery studio create personalized garden markers out of glazed stoneware. This three-session class meets April 26, May 3 and May 10 from 6-8 p.m. Cost is $48 members or $72 nonmembers. There is also a $15 lab fee.
Mother’s Day Fun
This class is designed for moms and kids to sew a simple pillowcase with instructor Tracy McKenzie of Essentially Loved Quilts. The workshop is Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $32 members, $48 nonmembers.
Grow What You Love — Youth Class Series
Debbie Friedman will lead three sessions of garden-related projects for ages 8 to 12. The cost is free, but students must preregister. Here are the sessions:
- Dirt Babies, May 12, 10:30 a.m. to noon.
- Flowers and Painted Pots, May 19, 10:30 a.m. to noon.
- Vegetables and Decorated Plant Stakes, May 26, 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Zendoodle Mandalas
Ginger Rembold leads this family-friendly class on May 18 from 6-8 p.m. Learn how to create mandala designs and fill it with an assortment of Zendoodle patterns. Bring two Sharpies (regular and fine tip) and coloring medium of choice (crayons, colored pencils or felt-tip pens). Cost is $16 members or $24 nonmembers.
Missoula Children’s TheatreLooking ahead to summer, Crossroads is bringing Missoula Children’s Theatre back for two camps. “The Princess and the Pea” is June 12-17 and “Cinderella” is Aug. 14-19. Auditions are held on the Monday of each week at 10 a.m. at Baker High School. Children in grades one to 12 are welcome to participate. Each week culminates with two public performances.
Registration is $40 members or $60 nonmembers.
