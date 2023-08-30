BAKER CITY — This month First Friday comes early on Sept. 1, and galleries are set to unveil new art shows. Each opens at 5:30 p.m.
Crossroads Carnegie Art Center
2020 Auburn Ave.
Crossroads opens the 25th annual Art at the Crossroads open regional show on Friday. This year’s judge is Sam Hopple, an independent curator, arts writer, educator and administrator.
The Sept. 1 opening is from 5:30-8 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 2, Hopple will give an informal talk and critique in the gallery from 10 a.m. to noon.
Most awards will be announced at 5:30 p.m. Friday, with the exception of People’s Choice — patrons can cast a vote until 7:45 p.m.
A new award this year is “A Unique Lens,” donated by the Barbara Wilbur Family Fund.
“Crossroads was humbled to receive such a generous gift from the family of Barbara Wilbur, who have committed for 10 years to provide a $1,000 a year award for the September Open Regional Show each year in a different category,” said Ginger Savage, executive director.
Wilbur, whose family roots date to the first settlers in Eagle Valley, passed away Aug. 23, 2022. She pursued art in Baker City in the 1960s, and after moving back to Baker from Portland, Crossroads became her second home.
“She left a remarkable legacy of artwork, and Crossroads is honored to share her love of art with a new generation of artists and support their artistic vision. A fitting gift from Barbara,” Savage said.
Little T. Moose Cody’s Paint Studio
2101 Main St.
Little T. Moose will feature Amy VanGaasbeck in Studio #106, and live music by Mckenzie Moothart starting at 4:30 p.m.
VanGaasbeck is a native of Baker City, where she has a studio at Churchill. She graduated from Academy of Art University in 2014 with a degree in fine art. She taught oil painting classes through Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, and also taught portrait painting workshops at Baker High School for the advanced art class for many years.
She paints in oil, specializing in realism, and covers a broad range of subjects, including portraits and up-close views of classic cars. She also enjoys “altered art,” where she takes a thrift store painting and develops it into a fun image with pop culture references.
Jody Jeffries will feature Creations by Cat in Cody’s Paint Studio. She started making earrings, then progressed to decorative horseshoes and barbed wire wall decor. She’s also published a book titled “A Vacation Through Time on the Oregon Trail.”
Churchill Hall Pass Gallery
3451 Broadway St.
Churchill welcomes two artists this month — Nancy Coffelt and Barbara Meyer.
Meyer uses acrylic gouache in her works inspired by nature. Many of her works feature birds.
“Though I try to be more flexible in my art, it usually ends up being realistic,” she said.
Royal Artisan
1912 Main St.
Royal Artisan will welcome Burns artist Connie Robbins, who will demonstrate her batik process at 6 p.m. Refreshments and live music by D’Club L’Eveque will also be part of the evening.
Sweet Wife Baking
2028 Main St.
Sweet Wife will feature the oil paintings of Idaho artist Dennis Goodwin with an opening from 5-8 p.m.
