PENDLETON — After 174 works by more than 100 artists filled the East Oregonian Gallery this spring, the space returns to its usual format of featuring a major exhibition by a singular artist in May with the work of an artist from Vancouver, Washington.
“Sam Marroquin: Dwell” opened May 4 at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
According to a press release, Marroquin investigates the American experience through the structure and architecture of the “house,” the printed matter that surrounds us, and the locations and moments that shape our personal and collective past.
“I document and uncover narratives of the marginalized and underrepresented...revealing the truth of these stories becomes a way of looking at our past as we build for future generations,” she said.
Marroquin received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Washington and earned a Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies in Art and Graphic Communication from Eastern Washington University.
She’s been exhibiting her work in numerous solo and group exhibitions since 2002 and her work has been shown in many venues including The Jason McCoy Gallery, NY, Washington State University, Southern Oregon University and Spokane Falls Community College.
Her artwork was featured on smART stART, a live global Facebook broadcast, curated by Cheryl McGinnis Projects, NY.
“It is the job of art to engage the viewer in a meaningful way in order to facilitate larger conversations. Marroquin’s work is timely and important,” McGinnis wrote.
Marroquin’s artwork is held in the Washington State Public State Art Collection at Tacoma Community College and in the collections at the Central Library in Spokane, Washington.
Born and raised outside of Cheney, Washington, she currently lives and teaches art in Southwestern Washington.
The exhibit runs through May 27 and admission to the gallery is free. Visitors may also view work by Hermiston artist Mary K. Corp in the Lorenzen Gallery.
More information is available at pendletonarts.org or by calling 541-278-9201.
