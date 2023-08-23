ELGIN — Not everyone can transform a blank canvas into a living comic book, a mountain escape, or an African jungle.
Jon Hanley and Markki Otteson can.
The two painters have dedicated weeks to transforming the space at the new Jewel Theater in Elgin for its first musical performance “13: The Musical.” When “13” audiences step into the theater, it may feel like stepping into another world.
“It gives you that feeling that you’re walking right into a comic strip,” Hanley said. “The colors are so bold and so pure. It’s fun. You step into this comic book, old screen-printed world, and it transforms you a little. That’s what a good set does. It sets the tone for the whole show.”
The colorful set provides the backdrop for “13,” a musical following 12-year-old Evan Goldman (Isaac Morgan) as he adjusts to moving from New York City to small-town Indiana and prepares for his 13th birthday. Director Terry Hale came up with the idea for the set, Hanley sketched it, and then he and Otteson brought it to life.
“I’m really proud of Markki because this is her second show she’s painted with me, and I pretty much turned her loose on this. She worked from a little sketch, and I’d say she’s done a good 75-80% of everything you see here. It’s just magnificent,” Hanley said.
Dedicated viewers may take an extra challenge if they’d like — finding Albert the cat’s footprint on the stage.
The two painters met because of Albert, Hanley’s cat. Otteson met Albert at a park in Pocatello and followed the cat to Hanley’s house. Hanley called down from a second story window that the cat had an owner, and the two started talking. She is now apprenticing with Hanley and learning the art of set painting.
“It’s an honor getting to paint with him. I’m learning a lot, and he has so much to offer, not just to the art world but to people in general through his ability to create with color and paint,” Otteson said.
A well-known name in the region, Hanley has painted sets and backdrops and props for multiple shows across Eastern Oregon.
“It’s a dying art,” Hanley said. “If you travel the country, there’s not a whole lot of old-fashioned set painters in this country anymore. Just to see someone like her want to make this part of her vocation is pretty refreshing. There might be a new generation of people who come up and take it seriously — make it a craft again.”
In addition to painting the Jewel Theater for “13,” Hanley and Otteson are also transforming the Elgin Opera House for the upcoming production of “Tarzan.” The two sets will be vastly different, but much of the creative process is the same.
“I’ve only done a few walls with Jon, and I’m learning so much,” Otteson said. “I think my favorite part is the process of the different layers and day by day, stroke by stroke, things just start to come alive. Then you take a step back and go, ‘holy mackerel, look what we’ve done.’ Then the end result when other people come in and their eyes get big, and we’ve gotten to be a part of something special.”
With “13: The Musical,” all the actors on the set are teenagers, which gives a special energy to the space and to the performance.
“I think one of the most rewarding things about what we do as scenic artists is to watch those kids play in front of our set, and we got to do that at rehearsal. That’s a thrill,” Hanley said. “They make it look so much better with their presence.”
Otteson agreed.
“Everyone that’s a part of the theater — the kids, the people doing the lighting — it all comes together and it becomes this beautiful masterpiece. It’s not just us,” Otteson said. “It comes alive when the kids are in front of it. It really puts way more meaning into everything when the kids get to be artists themselves on stage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.