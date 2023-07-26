BAKER CITY, LA GRANDE — Puppeteers for Fears, a hybrid music and comedy troupe, isn’t your typical puppet show.
“It’s like the Muppets doing the ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show,’” said Josh Gross, the artistic director for the company based in Ashland.
He grew up playing in “underground rock and roll bands,” then explored playwriting in college.
“I started to think about how to combine the two,” he said.
A friend suggested a scary puppet show.
His first production was a puppet show about a serial killer.
“That seemed to go over well, so I did it again,” he said. “It’s strange, and not like anything you’ve seen before.”
Puppeteers for Fears will present “Cthulhu the Musical” on Thursday, Aug. 3, at Churchill School. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance at churchillbaker.com or $18 at the door.
The next day, Aug. 4, the show will be at HQ, 112 Depot St., 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For tickets, visit puppeteersforfears.com.
Gross would rate the show at PG-13 or R for dark themes and “a lot of four-letter words.” Also, it’s more than two hours long.
“It is definitely not a children’s show,” he said.
The first Puppeteers for Fears show was in 2015, then touring increased in the next few years. After a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, the troupe had a short tour in the fall of 2022 of its “greatest hits.”
“It was our most successful run to date,” Gross said.
Alyssa Marie Mathews joined the company in 2016. She is the managing director, assistant director, puppeteer, props fabricator and does shadow puppetry.
“I saw the very first performance in 2015. I loved it and wanted to join,” she said.
Every show, she said, is an exercise in strength.
“You don’t think about it until you do it,” she said. “It’s an intense arm workout and core workout — and legs, because you’re on your knees the whole time.”
The allure of puppetry, she said, is “breathing life into an object.”
“The very basis is animating the inanimate,” she said.
And the puppeteers have to rely on hearing, rather than sight, while they perform.
“We have to really receptive of what the audience is giving us, and react on the fly,” she said. “Puppeteering is the ultimate form of multitasking. It’s my favorite thing on the planet.”
Puppeteers for Fears, she said, is unique in the world of puppets.
“There’s really nothing like us,” she said. “Be prepared to laugh, get spooked, and have a good time. It’s definitely not ‘Sesame Street.’”
