BAKER CITY — New art shows usher in May for the monthly First Friday art walk on May 5.
Royal Artisan
1912 Main St.
Royal Artisan will feature photography and books by Tom Reed, starting at 5 p.m. An artist talk is set for 6 p.m., and the evening’s music is provided by D’Club L’Eveque.
Crossroads Carnegie Art Center
2020 Auburn Ave.
A duo show titled “Serendipity,” featuring work by Claire Remsberg and Laurel Macdonald, opens Friday, May 5, at Crossroads. The reception starts at 5:30 p.m. with an artist talk followed with music by Marvin Sundean.
“From the Treasure Valley, the featured artists have collaborated to bring to Crossroads an exhibit that is truly serendipitous,” said Alyson Spiering, community art director. “Come on in and see our gallery beam with strikingly vibrant oil paintings and prints of a wide array of subjects.”
The Powder River Music Revue will provide baked goods trays for First Friday visitors.
Churchill Hall Pass Gallery
3451 Broadway St.
Local artist Carol Connett will show her works at Churchill starting Friday, 5:30-8 p.m.
“I enjoy creating possible realities — morphing species and the rules of nature,” she said. “The subjects of my work are very personal — I am always in there somewhere, I feel these creatures; their landscapes are my home.”
Lately, she’s added textiles and quilting to her paintings.
“The possibilities of this combination feel endless — it offers me another dimension to tell my stories,” she said.
Sweet Wife Baking
2028 Main St.
Sweet Wife will feature acrylics by Tobi Strommer. The show opens Friday, May 5, 5-8 p.m. The evening features snacks and treats for sale from Sweet Wife Baking, and drinks by The Bitter Husband.
Strommer was born and raised in Baker City, but lived in Portland for a few years while she attended an art school. She’s currently an art teacher for Baker School District.
“After moving back to Baker, my life has been a dream,” she said. “I’ve found a great community full of vibrant and inspiring people, and am honored to show my work at one of my favorite places in town.”
Cody’s General Store
2101 Main St.
Cody’s will feature artist Haley Glock of Baker City for First Friday, May 5. Originally from the high desert of Central Oregon, Glock’s artwork combines desert and western with jewelry, tumblers, apparel and more.
Sunfire Real Estate
2333 Main St.
Lynn Bean will show her works at Sunfire Real Estate during the First Friday art walk, 5-8 p.m. Learn more at lynnbean.com.
