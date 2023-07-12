PENDLETON — Judd Koehn loves vessels.
“I always have and I always will,” he said.
Koehn’s exhibit, “A Walk in the Woods,” is on view in the East Oregonian Gallery at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., through July 28. Admission is free and the galleries are open to the public.
The vessels he’ll have on display are massive in size, with at least one strategically cut to fit through the large doorway at the renovated Carnegie building.
“The works in this exhibit are the result of my forays into our 60 acres of forest land, selecting trees that need removal, milling them on our sawmill, planing them, resawing them and using them in this rather atypical manner to create vessels,” he said. “Among many artists, that term is treated in a demeaning manner to categorize those artist makers as of lesser importance in the greater scheme of things.”
Koehn, on the other hand, is unabashed in his love of the form.
He was born in a little house connected to the Little Chute Showhouse in Little Chute, Wisconsin, in 1940. He cites kindergarten as a seminal period in his artistic life when a teacher rolled out sheets of paper, handed him tempura paints and said, “Paint.” He did, mostly sea scenes with Spanish galleons, water, sky, and white caps, all heavily influenced by the films he watched in the Showhouse.
Koehn attended Catholic schools and with the classrooms overflowing with students, the staff found it easier to simply let him open the art supply room and paint. He spent years emulating the works of Giotto and the other masters of the high Renaissance.
“Sister Mary Anthony, the school principal, told me that I should be an artist and not go to seminary,” he said.
He went on to earn bachelor’s degrees in art and history from the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point, followed by a master’s degree in sculpture from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. Koehn spent some time teaching art in K-12 schools but soon settled into teaching art at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
“I was initially hired to develop the sculpture classes, which I did, but over the years I taught most of the classes that we offered except for weaving,” he said.
Koehn spent time in the late 1980s as a visiting professor at the State Academy of Fine Arts in Stuttgart, Germany. After retiring from EOU in 2000 he spent four months each year from 2003 to 2011 as a guest professor at the State University for Teacher Education in Ludwigsburg, Germany. Over the years, he has participated in numerous exhibitions in venues across the northwest as well as faculty exhibitions. He maintains an active studio practice today.
Koehn’s take on making art boils down to a very simple philosophy.
“In the art world, there is a plurality of styles, philosophies, conceptual frameworks, and so on. Whether it be abstract, figural, non-objective, it really doesn’t matter. What matters is integrity. My own work usually revolves around a sense of irreverence. humor, social commentary, self-reflection and criticism,” he said. “It also has been quite process-driven. The most driving consideration is that I thoroughly enjoy making and solving problems, and there is always more than one way to solve a problem.”
“A Walk in the Woods” is made possible through the support of Anthony Flagg. More information is available online at PendletonArts.org or by calling 541-278-9201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.