JOHN DAY — Artist Jordan K. Walker will lead a two-day workshop next month to learn the principles of landscape painting on site — called plein air.
The first day, May 27, will be spent on the campus of Painted Sky Center for the Arts, 116 Bridge St. in John Day. From noon to 5 p.m., students will concentrate on the fundamentals with thumbnail drawings and monochromatic paintings while working from photographs from around the region.
The second day, May 28, will be a field trip to the Sheep Rock unit of the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument. The set hours are 9 a.m. to noon, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Students will study and paint the landscape — sagebrush, colorful cliffs and how light reflects on the natural elements of the land.
The two-day workshop will cover essential techniques of oil painting, such as paint application, edge control and working from thin to thick.
While Walker works in oil, he encourages students to bring other painting mediums they would like to try in the field.
Registration is $250 for nonmembers, or $225 for members. Scholarships are available. Register online at paintedskycenter.com.
About the instructor
Walker, who is based in Eugene, is a fine artist and illustrator who paints landscapes of the American West, scenes from natural history and worlds of science fiction and fantasy. He graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design in 2016.
