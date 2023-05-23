JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture is celebrating two art teachers with a special exhibit that opens this month.
“Wishart” honors Gary Wishart, who taught art at Enterprise High School, and his brother, Larry Wishart, who taught art to grades kindergarten through eighth grade in Enterprise.
This show invited former students of the brothers to submit recent artwork in honor of these educators. Submissions cover a broad range of mediums — painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, photography, books, food and more.
An opening reception is set for Saturday, May 27, from 6-9 p.m. at the center, 403 N. Main St.
About the Wishart brothers
Gary Wishart taught and developed an art program at Enterprise High School for over 25 years, from 1976-2002. His students drew, painted, threw pots and hand-built ceramics. The end-of-the-year art show and sale was always a major event, with a roomful of art, students, parents and community members.
According to a press release from the Josephy Center, “Exchange students with limited English regularly took his classes and often excelled at telling their stories in paint. Students who did not fit the ‘normal’ student profile fit in Gary’s classes. To be in his classroom — as a visitor — was inspiring.”
Larry Wishart taught 23 years of elementary and middle school art for the Enterprise School District from 1975 to 1998. His students learned the basics of drawing, painting and creating, which gave them the perfect foundation for his brother’s high school art classes.
“Larry wanted each child to have as many experiences as possible working with all kinds of different mediums,” according to the press release.
“He loved his job and the students he inspired.”
In 1999, Larry and Gary shared the Education Leader of the Year Award, presented by the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce for their many years of service to the county. Larry passed away on June 24, 2021.
