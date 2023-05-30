Keith Kirts, who lives in Imnaha, is showing four of his early paintings at the Bakersfield Museum of Art in Bakersfield, California.
The exhibit, titled “The Circle of Sam,” opened May 25 and continues through Sept. 15.
The show honors the legacy of abstract expressionist artist Sam Francis, who hired many young artists to work for him in producing his colorful art. Now, 17 of those artists have a group museum showcase of their works from the time they worked for Francis.
“It’s my first museum show,” said Kirts, 80. “Better late than never.”
Kirts was a master printer for Francis at his private The Litho Shop from 1969 to 1973 in Santa Monica, California.
His interest in art, though, dates to his childhood and his mother who gave him a box of oil paints.
“As soon as I started painting my eyes opened up,” he said. “Everything was different for me. I knew I was going to be an artist.”
He attended the Columbus College of Art and Design in Columbus, Ohio where he studied fine art. Then he was stationed in Vietnam with the Army.
After discharge, he went to Los Angeles.
“It had palm trees and an art scene,” he said.
And that’s when he started working for Francis.
As for how he settled in Imnaha 17 years ago, Kirts credits the time he worked in the UCLA geology department.
“They had a big earthquake map,” he said. “I was checking the map for places that are pretty safe. Imnaha is right there.”
