LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University’s second annual Lit Week is July 17-22 with free literary readings and conversations from award-winning writers.
The week is organized by EOU’s master’s program in creative writing.
Lit Week begins Monday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m. at Cook Memorial Library with literary journalist Michelle Nijhuis and her recent book, “Beloved Beasts: Fighting for Life in the Age of Extinction,” which won the Sierra Club’s 2021 Rachel Carson Award.
On Wednesday, July 19, Eileen Garvin will read from her bestselling novel “The Music of Bees,” which draws on her experience as a beekeeper and in Hood River. EOU faculty Megan Kruse, Melissa Matthewson and Joe Wilkins will read before Garvin’s event at 6:30 p.m. on the roof of Market Place Fresh Foods.
Community classes will be Friday from 12:45-3:45 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Half the seats in each community class are reserved for MFA students, the other half for the public by registration.
“Whether you’re looking for a burst of inspiration or a dose of continuing education in creative writing, the community classes are a great opportunity to study with some of the most prominent writers in the region,” said Nick Neely, EOU MFA director and assistant professor of English/writing.
Writing classes are $20. To register, visit eou.edu/mfa/2023litweek/.
Then the poets come to town. Here is the schedule:
4 p.m. Friday, July 21,
- Loso Hall: John Daniel, a three-time winner of the Oregon Book Awards; Kathleen Flenniken, winner of the Washington State Book Award and the state’s former poet laureate; and farmer and writer Jessica Gigot, who will read from her latest nonfiction book, “A Little Bit of Land,” and poetry from Feeding Hour.
7 p.m. Friday, July 21,
- The Local: Sindya Bhanoo, the 2023 Oregon Book Award winner in fiction, will present “Seeking Fortune Elsewhere,” a collection of short stories about South Indian immigrants, and in particular women, navigating “dislocation and dissonance” in new environments including Eastern Washington.
3:45 p.m. Saturday, July 22,
- HQ: Six poets will read their contributions to “Cascadia Field Guide” — John Daniel, Kathleen Flenniken, Garrett Hongo, Nick Neely, Dao Strom and Joe Wilkins.
4:45 p.m. Saturday, July 22,
- HQ: Garrett Hongo, author of “The Perfect Sound.”
7 p.m. Saturday, July 22,
- HQ: Emme Lund and her debut novel “The Boy with a Bird in His Chest,” a finalist for the Oregon Book Award in Fiction and a Pacific Northwest Book Award.
8:15 p.m. Saturday, July 22, HQ: Hybrid visual-musical-poetry finale performance by Dao Strong, winner of the 2022 Oregon Book Award in Poetry.
