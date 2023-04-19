ENTERPRISE — Sarah Hennessey grew up north of Philadelphia, but she always wanted to return to her Nimiipuu/Nez Perce heritage in the Pacific Northwest.
She attended Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho, where she majored in creative writing with a minor in Nez Perce language.
This month, she starts a five-week stint as the writer-in-residence at Fishtrap.
“I’m really excited — that’s our homeland,” she said. “This is the first opportunity I have to be in — and of — the area.”
During her residency, Hennessey will have time to work on her writing, and she will also lead a workshop on improvisation.
She discovered improv during an acting class in Pennsylvania.
“I was so into it right away,” she said.
The class, she said, is good for public speakers, actors and teachers.
“It’s a good thing for anybody,” she said.
She’ll also work with students in Wallowa County schools, and May 19 she will lead an evening of readings and performance at Fishtrap at 7 p.m.
“I’m hoping to showcase the different things I’ve been doing in the county,” she said. “It’ll be one final opportunity to engage in the community.”
In addition to her poetry and playwriting, Hennessey belongs to the luk’upsíimey (North Star Collective) — a group of Nez Perce artists and writers and Indigenous language activists who write and perform in Nez Perce language.
The North Star Collective was featured during Summer Fishtrap in July 2022.
To see a recording of their presentation, visit fishtrap.org/north-star-collective/.
Improvisation Acting Workshop
Hennessey will lead an improvisation workshop on Tuesdays from April 25 to May 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Fishtrap, 107 W. Main St.
Registration is “pay what you can” with a sliding scale of $20 to $160. Space is limited to 20; all ages and abilities are welcome.
Register at fishtrap.org/improv/.
Fishtrap Writer-in-Residence
A Fishtrap writer residency lasts from six to eight weeks during April and May. It includes a stipend, travel allowance and lodging.
During that time, the writer will spend time in Wallowa County classrooms, lead a workshop and give a public reading at Fishtrap.
The remaining time is for writing, exploring the county and connecting with local writers.
Contact Fishtrap’s Shannon McNerney to find out how your school can participate in the writer-in-residence program. Email her at shannon@fishtrap.org or call 541-426-3623.
Fishtrap’s writer-in-residence program is sponsored in part by Kokanee Inn and Oregon Arts Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.