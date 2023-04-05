BAKER CITY — Art galleries and shops welcome the new month with featured artists for the First Friday art walk, April 7.
Royal Artisan
1912 Main St.
Royal Artisan will feature ceramics by Tina Ota at 5:30 p.m. with live music by D’Club L’Eveque featuring John Woodard, Debbie Friedman and Lindianne Sarno.
Crossroads Carnegie Art Center
2020 Auburn Ave.
The “60 Years of Crossroads” show opens for First Friday, 5:30-8 p.m. with an “Americana” musical performance by Deb Wessler.
This is the annual April open show. To celebrate Crossroads’ 60th year, artists were invited to submit works with the theme of “60.”
White House Art and Design Company
1829 Main St.
This shop will feature local artist and photographer Randy Sandknop, who will demonstrate her new technique and development of a reverse coloring book called “Creative Enhancers.” The reception is Friday, from 5-8 p.m. with refreshments.
Churchill Hall Pass Gallery
3451 Broadway St.
Local artist Doug Darlington will show his original acrylic paintings at Churchill starting Friday, 5:30-8 p.m. Darlington creates impressionist and abstract landscapes.
Also in Churchill’s Room 31 Gallery, Tom Novak will show his newest paintings.
Sweet Wife Baking
2028 Main St.
Sarah Wynn will display new paintings as well as a series of painted cards that “illustrate 23 of her personal core values.” Her show opens Friday, 5-8 p.m. The evening features snacks and treats for sale from Sweet Wife Baking, and drinks by The Bitter Husband.
Briarwood Imagiporium
1917 Washington Ave.
Briarwood Imagiporium, 1917 Washington Ave., will be open for First Friday on April 7 from 4-8 p.m. featuring rabbit art, upcycled art and accessories.
Sunfire Real Estate
2333 Main St.
Lynn Bean will show her new copper work canvas prints at Sunfire Real Estate during the First Friday art walk, 5-8 p.m. Learn more at lynnbean.com.
Birds on a Wire Mercantile
2345 11th St.
Birds on a Wire will feature Baker City artist Amy VanGaasbeck and her show “Retro Rewind” on First Friday from 5-8 p.m.
VanGaasbeck is an oil painter, and will be showing a collection of her art based on pop culture and nostalgic images, and will include altered art as well as original paintings and prints.
