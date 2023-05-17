LA GRANDE — The Nightingale Gallery of Eastern Oregon University will close its 2022-23 exhibition season with the annual All-Campus Juried Student Exhibition from May 19 to June 16.
An opening reception is set for Friday, May 19, 5-7 p.m. with a presentation of awards at 5:45 p.m. in the gallery. The exhibit features work by EOU students from a variety of disciplines.
The juror this year is Portland artist and educator Mark R. Smith. According to a press release, Smith’s current studio practice involves using recycled textiles, which he incorporates into labor-intensive, densely patterned motifs that reference communal architecture, crowd dynamics, and the behavioral aspects of social organisms.
His work has been featured in institutions across the U.S. including the Portland Art Museum, the Contemporary Art Center (Cincinnati, Ohio), and the Zimmerly Art Museum, Rutgers University. Solo exhibitions include The Office of the Governor (Salem), Gallery Hlemmur (Reykjavik, Iceland), The Art Gym of Marylhurst University, and several one-person exhibitions at the Elizabeth Leach Gallery in Portland, where his work is represented.
In addition to selecting works to include in the exhibit, Smith will select several works to be recognized with monetary awards.
Other awards include the presentation of the 13th annual Kathelene Galloway Memorial Scholarship, a $500 award presented to a sophomore or junior level art major who exhibits exemplary technical and conceptual skills. The award is made in memory of Kathelene Galloway who was a professor of printmaking and drawing at EOU.
Galloway, who passed away suddenly in December 2009, was a highly dedicated and much-loved artist, teacher, and colleague. She was a passionate advocate for her students, art, artists and EOU. She lived to share knowledge and the wonder that comes with discovery.
Another award is the 14th annual presentation of the Joseph Dickerson Memorial Award in memory of Joe Dickerson, an EOU freshman tragically killed in a 2009 auto accident. Following the loss of their son, Joe’s parents, Doug and Kyla Dickerson, gave funds to the EOU Art program.
According to EOU, Joe was a model student whose creative energy and enthusiasm for learning were infectious. In light of this the EOU Art Program chose to use the funds to endow an award in their son’s name to be presented annually to a student who the art faculty feels best exemplifies Joe’s dedication, curiosity and creative spirit.
All awards were announced at a reception on May 16.
The Nightingale Gallery is located in Loso Hall on the campus of Eastern Oregon University in La Grande. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday from 11 a.m to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit www.eou.edu/art or follow the Nightingale Gallery on Facebook and Instagram.
