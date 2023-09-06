LA GRANDE — Art Center East’s Community African Drumming group begins fall term classes on Tuesday, Sept. 26, and registration is now open.
This group explores the drumming rhythms of traditional West African music. No experience is required and drums are provided. The group is open to community members ages 12 and older, and meets from 6-7 p.m. every Tuesday from Sept. 26 to Dec. 5.
The class meets at Eastern Oregon University in Loso Hall, room 123.
“This lively and welcoming group is a great way to learn how to play the djembe — a goblet-shaped drum played with bare hands — or refine your djembe skills,” said Moira Madden, ACE outreach director. “I encourage community members to register soon given that the class size is limited to 20 participants.”
The instructor is Celine Burke, the K-12 music teacher for Imbler School District. She holds a bachelor of music degree with a focus in percussion performance and a minor in psychology from Eastern Oregon University.
“In this group, each person plays a short rhythm that interconnects with rhythms other group members are playing,” Burke said. “This creates a fun and dynamic class environment.”
Register online at artcentereast.org/calendar, by phone at 541-624-2800, or at ACE, 1006 Penn Ave., during open hours (noon-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday).
The registration fee is $45 for current ACE members and $55 for non-members. Youth scholarships are available for community members ages 18 and younger — for information, visit artcentereast.org/ace-youth-scholarship. Community African Drumming is part of ACE’s Community Music Program which also includes private music lessons for children, teens and adults taught by experienced music educators. Learn more about ACE classes, art exhibits, and events at artcentereast.org.
