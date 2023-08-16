BAKER CITY — Can you tell a complete story in under a minute?
This month brings a chance to see more than 70 films that are shorter than 20 minutes — and a few are less than a minute long.
The 14th annual We Like ‘em Short Film Festival runs Aug. 24-27 at Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St.
A festival pass is $25, or attend individual showings for $8 each.
A full schedule is available at welikeemshort.com. There are six sessions:
- Thursday, Aug. 24, sunset screening in a drive-in format, 8 p.m. Free and family-friendly.
- Friday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 26, 1 p.m. Family-
- friendly.
- Saturday, Aug. 26, 4 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 26, 7 p.m.: Screening of “Wendell & Wild” with Paul Harrod.
- Sunday, Aug. 27, 6 p.m.
Sean Rhys-James, a filmmaker from Wales, will visit Oregon for the first time to see his film, “Henry,” on the big screen.
“When else in my life will get the chance to go to Oregon and see my film?” he said.
Trained as an actor, Rhys-James created “Henry” after moving home to Wales from London. It grew from a minute-long story he wrote about a Henry Hoover (a vacuum cleaner) that “takes matters into his own hands to find the love that has been taken from him.”
“I love stupid humor,” he said with a laugh.
It’s his first full film, and shows at Friday’s 7 p.m. session.
“I’ve made bits and bobs for years, but ‘Henry’ is my first real film I’ve put out in the world,” he said.
A special screening breaks the short film tradition of the festival with a showing of “Wendell & Wild,” a stop-motion animated film on Netflix that was released Oct. 28, 2022.
It was written by Henry Selick (“Coraline”) and Jordan Peele. Paul Harrod, the production designer, will be at the screening to talk about the making of the film.
“I’ll focus on three or four sequences that presented interesting challenges, including the creation of an incredibly elaborate pop-up book,” Harrod said. “That’s what I love about this business — every day it’s something new that has to be figured out.”
Harrod remembers being transfixed by “King Kong” and “Godzilla” when he was 5, but knew he wanted to work in film after seeing “Planet of the Apes” and “2001 A Space Odyssey” in 1968.
“That was a double whammy for me — talk about being utterly carried away,” he said.
He’s worked in the film industry for 40 years, and began his career as a designer, model maker and sculptor. Interest in stop-motion, he said, has gained momentum in recent years.
“There is a portion of the audience that really wants to see something handmade. It’s something tangible,” he said.
Filmmaker Kate Perry is an actor and writer who was born in northern Ireland, and currently lives in London. Her film “Ruthless,” which released about a year ago, is nominated for four awards at We Like ‘em Short.
It grew from a radio play she wrote for the BBC with the idea of something you’d find under your bed.
She chose a prosthetic leg discovered by a boy — you’ll have to see the film to find out how that relates to a new T. Rex album and helping him work through the grief of losing his mother. It is in Saturday’s 4 p.m. session.
She said “Ruthless” is nearing the end of its festival circuit and has so far garnered 18 awards.
“It’s good to know it’s touching hearts and minds everywhere,” she said. “You want to touch as many people as you can.”
