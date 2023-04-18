JOSEPH — Every year, the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture celebrates Wallowa County’s natural beauty through a Wild Landscape Exhibit.
This year the center is celebrating the beauty and the diverse landscape known locally as “the North Country.”
For inspiration, the art center is organizing an event on Saturday, April 29, starting at noon at the Joseph Canyon Lodge, formerly the Rim Rock, 83471 Lewiston Highway.
Attendees will enjoy lunch and an afternoon of presentations about the history and the science behind the North Country terrain and what makes it wild.
To learn more about the lodge, visit www.josephcanyonlodge.com. It is located 35 miles north of Enterprise.
Space is limited, and there is a $15 fee to cover meals.
Tickets must be purchased in advance at josephy.org/event/wild-landscape-north-country/.
Artists are not required to attend to participate in the exhibit.
The exhibit
This exhibit will feature artwork that celebrates these diverse and wild lands.
This means the landscape is the focal point — no human-made objects or structures should be visible in the art works.
All accepted work, including excerpts of written works (chosen by Josephy Center staff) will be included in the “Wild Landscape: North Country” catalog. Catalogs will be for sale for $15.
The center will print 150 catalogs, and each artist will receive a complimentary copy.
Accepted media includes photography, painting, drawing, ceramics, glass, sculpture, fiber, poetry, jewelry, mixed media, digital media, video (MP4/MOV) and written works up to 2,500 words.
Work must be submitted by June 18. The show opens Aug. 5. Visit josephy.org for complete instructions on how to submit.
For further details, contact Dawn Norman at exhibits@josephy.org or call 541-432-0505, ext. #2.
Prizes
The exhibit includes the following prizes: First place, $300; second place, $200; third place, $100; Honorable Mention (3), $50; Judge’s Choice, $100; best photograph, $250; best multi-media/painting, $250; People’s Choice, $50.
