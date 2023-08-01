BAKER CITY — The art hunt of the year is here with the unveiling of the 2023 Little Big Show, a project of the Baker Art Guild.
Every year, artists commit to creating works on a canvas of wood that measures eight inches square. Then, all those works of art are divided between participating galleries and shops in Baker City.
If you have a favorite artist whose work you collect, the race is on to search through all the venues to find that special piece to hang on the wall or give as a gift.
“I am so excited for this year’s eighth annual show. We have 81 artists that signed up and that is a record,” said Sherri Linnemeyer, one of The Little Big Show organizers.
Every work is priced at $40, and a portion of the proceeds will support a local charity.
The artwork is unveiled at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, as part of the monthly First Friday art walk.
Although it closes at 8:30 p.m. that night, all artwork that isn’t sold will remain on display through August.
Here are the participating locations, along with their corresponding charity:
- The Cheese Fairy, 1937 Main St.: Oldways Cheese Coalition.
- Churchill Hall Pass Gallery, 3451 Broadway St.: Baker City Farmers Market.
- Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave.: ArtSpeak.
- Royal Artisan, 1912 Main St.: Baker Orpheum Theater.
- White House Art and Design, 1829 Main St.: Baker County CASA.
- Sweet Wife Baking, 2028 Main St.: Jesse Butler Memorial Music Fund for Kids.
The artwork
Each piece is as unique as the artist — while many are two-dimensional, 3-D is allowed as long as it does not extend past the sides.
Participation is open to all ages. For Elizabeth Ellis, making art for this show is a family affair.
“The girls and I are so excited to be counted amongst the artists. This has been our favorite art event to support since we moved here several years ago,” she said. “I saw it on Facebook when researching cultural and art opportunities in Baker City while we still lived in Nashville and were deciding which town we would move our family home to in the Northwest.”
She said this yearly show helps make art accessible.
“It makes a huge difference for children to participate in the arts and art appreciation from a young age and The Little Big Show is how our family has been able to do that,” she said.
Those who would like to participate next year should keep an eye on the Facebook page — search for The Little Big Show.
