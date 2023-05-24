LA GRANDE — The College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences is hosting the second annual Eastern Oregon University Arts Fest June 2-3.
This all-ages event welcomes community members, prospective students, alumni, the EOU community and visitors to explore this showcase of creative talent with performances by bands and EOU student organizations, theater performances, art exhibitions, studio tours and artisan vendors. Learn more at eou.edu/cahss/artsfest.
The festival will be held on campus at the Gilbert Center and Loso Hall with food trucks and Side A Brewing.
The art program will have hands-on activities, various music and performances will take place throughout the day, and handmade arts and crafts will be for sale.
Friday and Saturday evenings will feature performances of “The Tempest.”
Here is a schedule of the weekend’s events:
June 2
● 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts Preview Day and Recruitment.
● 3:30-5 p.m.: Liberty Theater Tour.
● 5-6 p.m.: Oregon East Reading.
● 5-7 p.m.: Nightingale Gallery will be open.
● 7 p.m.: “The Tempest” in McKenzie Theater.
June 3
● Noon-5 p.m.: Main event with food, beer, music/performances, Craft Fest.
● 5 p.m.: Literary Arts Reading with Allison Cobbs in Loso Lobby.
● 5-7 p.m.: Nightingale Gallery will be open.
● 7 p.m.: “The Tempest” in McKenzie Theater.
