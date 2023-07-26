PENDLETON — Brooklyn artist Leonardo Drew employs oxidation, burning and decay to transform materials into large-scale sculptural works, blurring the distinctions between what is natural and what is created.
This fall, Drew’s work will be on exhibit at Pendleton Center for the Arts through a special arrangement with the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation.
“Leonardo Drew: Selections from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation” opens Thursday, Aug. 3, with a reception from 5:30-7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The exhibit will be on view through Oct. 27.
According to a press release, Drew was born in Tallahassee, Florida, and grew up in the projects in Bridgeport, Connecticut, where the city dump occupied every view of his apartment. He often found himself there, putting discarded items into new configurations.
From a very early age, he was recognized for his natural talent for drawing and started exhibiting his work at the age of 13. At that time, he loved the figurative, realistic work of Norman Rockwell. He was invited to do work for Marvel Comics and DC Comics as a teen but discovering the work of Jackson Pollock at a local library changed his trajectory. He went on to attend the Parsons School of Design, and then received a BFA from the Cooper Union in 1985.
He works with cotton, metal, paint and wood. In his collaborations with virtuoso technicians at both Pace Prints and Pace Paper in New York, he explores the way paper pulp and pigment can be transformed to match the intensity of his works in other mediums.
Drew is best known for his monumental installations; his work has been described as “an explosion hovering in time and bursting with huge, animated energy.”
“Knowing a bit about his installations provides some interesting comparison and contrast to the work that is included in the Pendleton exhibit, which while large and complex, also includes some smaller, more intimate pieces,” said Roberta Lavadour, PCA director.
The selections are part of the more than 20,000 works in the collection of the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation. Over the last 25 years, the foundation has organized more than 160 exhibitions and at over 120 museums. Lavadour said Pendleton Center for the Arts has been able to host such major exhibits in large part because of Schnitzer’s special affection for Pendleton and the Round-Up.
“I attended my first Round-Up in 1981 and since then have been so appreciative of the wonderful hospitality of everyone in Pendleton and have cherished the wonderful friendships that I have made with people in Pendleton,” Schnitzer said. “I feel like it’s my second home.”
The Drew exhibit marks the sixth collaboration between the two organizations. Past events include solo exhibits by Chuck Close, Louise Bourgeois, Ellsworth Kelly, Kara Walker and Enrique Chagoya.
“Making great art accessible is my passion,” Schnitzer said. “I hope that everyone in the region visits to understand why Leonardo Drew is recognized as one of the country’s most important artists.”
PCA is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Gallery talks, group visits and access outside of regular business hours are available by calling 541-278-9201.
Free drop-in, hands-on activities inspired by the work in the exhibit will be available every Saturday for all ages. More information is available online at PendletonArts.org.
Jordan Schnitzer Family FoundationJordan Schnitzer is a renowned art collector who started collecting contemporary art at age 14. With a collection that exceeds 20,000 works and includes many of today’s leading contemporary artists, it has grown to be one of the country’s largest and finest private collections—particularly famous for its expansive collection of prints and multiples. His foundation, the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation, generously lends works to qualified institutions and has organized more than 160 exhibitions of art from his collections, which have been exhibited in over 120 museums. To learn more about the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation, please visit jordanschnitzer.org.
