LA GRANDE — Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., opens two art shows on Friday, Sept. 8, 6-8 p.m.
The shows are “Selected Thoughts & Moments,” an exhibit of works by local artist and freelance illustrator Steven Feldman, and “Wildlife Moments,” an exhibit of artwork by local wildlife artist Debra Otterstein.
Community members are invited to attend the free opening reception.
“Selected Thoughts & Moments” includes Feldman’s signature saturated acrylic color palette as well as his surreal watercolor paintings. He describes his work as “meticulous and seductive” with elements of humor. Collectively, his well-crafted imagery contains thought-provoking experiences that could be described as “disturbing” upon closer inspection.
A small selection of Feldman’s sequential comic art will be available for purchase in the ACE Gift Gallery and online beginning Sept. 8.
Feldman will give an information Q&A session during the exhibit’s closing reception on Friday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m.
Otterstein will give a brief, informal artist talk during the opening reception on Sept. 8, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Her exhibit will include scratchboard and ink, acrylic on feather, claybord and ink and oil paintings that feature a variety of wildlife and nature-based content. Otterstein derives the majority of her inspiration from her personal life experiences in the outdoors and “moments that have touched her heart.”
Raffle tickets for an original scratchboard and ink piece by Otterstein will be available for purchase in person at ACE and online beginning Friday, Sept. 8 Tickets may be purchased throughout the duration of the exhibit, and all proceeds benefit the ACE Gallery Program. The raffle winner will be contacted after Oct. 21.
A small selection of other original artwork by Otterstein will be available for purchase in the ACE Gift Gallery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.