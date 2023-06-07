LA GRANDE — Artwork by Auburn Isaak is on display at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., through Aug. 31.
Isaak grew up in Joseph and is now a La Grande resident. The exhibit features a collection of mixed media paintings inspired by the Oregon landscape.
When speaking about her artistic process, Isaak said, “I draw my color palette from nature in its most elusive form; not as defined realism in its physical form, but as I interpret and depict it in my mind. This allows me to use abstract as a function to create the landscape that surrounds me. I choose to incorporate my movement, discoveries, and intuition during my painting process. The paint becomes the medium that interoperates the human experience and a record of that occurrence.”
Isaak creates her art while surrounded by Eastern Oregon’s clear skies, lush vegetation, unique wildlife and views of snow-capped mountains and rolling hills.
When not creating art, she can be found playing guitar, gardening, hanging with her wife, Mackenzie, or exploring the landscapes that surround her.
She graduated from Eastern Oregon University with a bachelor of science in art, and currently works at EOU in the dean’s office for the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
For other activities and events, visit the library’s website, cookmemoriallibrary.org, or social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.
