BAKER CITY — No one touring Baker City on Friday, Aug. 4, can say they didn’t find any local art.
Indeed, that night brings the annual Little Big Show and well as additional art show openings at galleries and shops.
Crossroads Carnegie Art Center
2020 Auburn Ave.
Crossroads will open “Shots in the Dark, Painted in Light” on Friday, Aug. 4, featuring Idaho artists Heidi Egerman and Jerry Hendershot.
The opening reception starts at 5 p.m., with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m.
The Little Big Show opens at 5:30 p.m.
Egerman, an international award-winning fine art photographer, will present a broad collection of images that are inspired by her garden’s harvest and a photographic technique called light painting. Her still life is set up in a very dark room with the camera set to a slow shutter speed. A flashlight is used to “paint” the subject or scene with the light, creating images that are reminiscent of the Dutch painters.
Proceeds from her work will support Everlasting Tree, a company started by Egerman and her husband, John Sword, that donates handcrafted ceremonial urn covers to state and national cemeteries for use during the committal service. One of these urns will be on display at Crossroads.
Hendershot’s Parched Earth Pottery features a series of weathered, organic teapot sculptures influenced by artifact invention and the often-overlooked beauty of age. He takes a metaphorical approach to the show’s theme, working with subjects that are “Shots in the Dark” or ignored sources of beauty like discarded “garage inventions” or weathered natural objects and then brings them to “Light” by celebrating the beauty in ruin and age.
Sunn Juice + Decor
1917 Main St.
Sunn will stay open late for the First Friday art walk and feature works by Sarah Wynn.
Royal Artisan
1912 Main St.
Sherri Linnemeyer is the featured artist at Royal Artisan for August. Her show is titled, “Paper Trails and Paper Tails” and features paper collage pieces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.